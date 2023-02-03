Large Print:
Spare / Prince Harry
Without merit / Colleen Hoover
Adult Fiction:
After Sappho / Selby Wynn Schwartz
Among wolves / Erica Blaque
At the bat / Del Leonard Jones
Critical threat / Lynette Eason
Do I know you? / Emily Wibberley
Drift / C. J. Tudor
Exiles / Jane Harper
Finding home again / Brenda Jackson
Finlay Donovan jumps the gun / Elle Cosimano
Godstone / Violette Malan
Heart bones / Colleen Hoover
House on Blueberry Lane / Brenda Jackson
Hunted / Rebecca Zanetti
Lineage of grace / Francine Rivers
Love in Catalina Cove / Brenda Jackson
Nevada / Imogen Binnie
One Christmas wish / Brenda Jackson
River sing me home / Eleanor Shearer
Schoolhouse / Elizabeth Bromke
Snow angels / Jeff Lemire
Solstice goat / Steve Higgs
Tempted, twisted, tamed / Rebecca Zanetti
Terraformers / Annalee Newitz
This is who I am / Cherise Sinclair
This other Eden / Paul Harding
Two old women / Velma Wallis
Vampire weekend / Mike Chen
What Sam knew / Steve Higgs
Adult Non-Fiction:
Becoming free indeed / Jinger Vuolo
Cobalt red / Siddharth Kara
Crazy joy / Mary Katherine Backstrom
Don’t panic pantry cookbook / Noah Galuten
Driving the Green Book / Alvin Hall
Everyday witch’s coven / Deborah Blake
Fresh Prince project / Chris Palmer
Heroes’ feast: the official D & D bookbook / Kyle Newman
Holy hot mess / Mary Katherine Backstrom
Llewellyn’s complete book of meditation / Shai Tubali
Love you save / Goldie Taylor
Reckoning / V (formerly Eve Ensler)
Running while black / Alison Mariella Desir
Tracers in the dark / Andy Greenberg
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Cartographers / Amy Zhang
Chain of thorns / Cassandra Clare
Chicken karaoke / Heidi Stemple
City of nightmares / Rebecca Schaeffer
Davenports / Krystal Marquis
Fire in the star / Kamilla Benko
Going dark / Melissa De la Cruz
Hex you / P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast
How to be a (young) antiracist / Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone
One girl in all the world / Kendare Blake
Play the game / Charlene Allen
Promise boys / Nick Brooks
Reggie and Delilah’s year of falling / Elise Bryant
Simon sort of says / Erin Bow
