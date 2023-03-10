Large Print:
Someone else’s shoes / JoJo Moyes
Storm watch / C. J. Box
Unnatural history / Jonathan Kellerman
Adult Fiction:
All that is mine I carry with me / William Landay
At sea / Emma Fedor
Birnam Wood / Eleanor Catton
Courage in the mountain wilderness / Misty Beller
Curator / Owen King
Faith in the mountain valley / Misty Beller
Forget what you know / Christina Dodd
Foxglove king / Hannah Whitten
Getting even / Lisa Jackson
Golden spoon / Jessa Maxwell
Gospel of Orla / Eoghan Walls
High mountain court / A. K. Mulford
Kind worth saving / Peter Swanson
Lemon curd killer / Laura Childs
Lessons at the school by the sea / Jenny Colgan
Letters of trust / Wanda Brunstetter
London Séance Society / Sarah Penner
Lost English girl / Julia Kelly
Maid’s diary / Loreth Anne White
Mimosa / Archie Bongiovanni
Narrowboat summer / Anne Youngson
Nature of secrets / Debra Webb
Now you see us / Balli Kaur Jaswal
Old babes in the woods / Margaret Atwood
Remember me / Tracie Peterson
River spirit / Leila Aboulela
Secret lives of country gentlemen / KJ Charles
Sinister revenge / Deanna Raybourn
Sister effect / Susan Mallery
So shall you reap / Donna Leon
Standing dead / Margaret Mizushima
Sundial / Shirley Jackson
Weyward / Emilia Hart
What have we done / Alex Finlay
Worthy opponents / Danielle Steel
Adult Non-Fiction:
Born extraordinary / Meg Zucker
But have you read the book / Kristen Lopez
Dirty tricks department / John Lisle
I am Debra Lee / Debra Lee
Lapidarium / Hettie Judah
Look what you’ve done / Tasha Layton
Modern Miss Mason / Leah Boden
My body and other crumbling empires / Lyndsey Medford
Push off from here / Laura McKowen
Saving time / Jenny Odell
Sewing for the home / Vanessa Arbuthnott
STFU / Daniel Lyons
Ultimate infographic guide to the Bible / Joseph Holden
Unfolding / Arielle Estoria
Watchmaker’s daughter / Larry Loftis
What a bee knows / Stephen Buchmann
Womb / Leah Hazard
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Abuela, don’t forget me / Rex Ogle
Amelia six / Kristin Gray
Batpig: when pigs fly / Rob Harrell
Beginners welcome / Cindy Baldwin
Bobbiedots conclusion / Scott Cawthon
Colin Kaepernick: change the game / Colin Kaepernick
Curse of the shadow dragon / Tracey West
Ellen outside the lines / A. J. Sass
Family Fortuna / Lindsay Eagar
I’ll take everything you have / James Klise
Iceberg / Jennifer Nielsen
Jacky Ha-ha gets the last laugh / James Patterson
Jump / Brittney Morris
Kitchen is closed / Sandra Butler
Leeva at last / Sara Pennypacker
Lies we sing to the sea / Sarah Underwood
Link + Hud: heroes by a hair / Jarrett Pumphrey
Missing Clarissa / Ripley Jones
My dear Henry / Kalynn Bayron
Star Wars Hunters: battle for the arena / Mark Oshiro
Stink, superhero superfan / Megan McDonald
Teen titans: Robin / Kami Garcia
There goes the neighborhood / Jade Adia
You are here: connecting flights / Ellen Oh
Movies and TV series:
Arrival
Avatar
Black Panther – Wakanda Forever
Casino Royale
Chill Out Scooby-Doo !
Courageous
Despicable Me
Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Rodrick Rules
Dolphin Tale
Enemy
Enemy of the State
Eragon
Explorers
Fabelmans
Father was a Fullback
Freedom Writers
Glen Miller Story
God’s Not Dead 2
Iron Giant
Iron Man (1994 Cartoon Series)
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius – Sea of Trouble
Jumanji
Kaepernick & America
Legends of Oz
Man with the Golden Arm
Mask
Matrix
Matrix Reloaded
Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
My Life as a Dog
Out of Time
Pokemon – B&W Adventures in Unova and Beyond
Power Rangers – Dino Thunder
Puss in Boots
Robin Hood
Rugrats
Sarah & Duck – Lots of Shallots
Scooby-Doo! And the Curse of the 13th Ghost
Shameless
Sonic the Hedgehog
Speed
Spirit
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars Rebels – Spark of Rebellion
Steel Magnolias
Strange World
Tar
Toy Story 3
Transformers
True Detective
Twelve Angry Men
Violent Night
Wallace & Gromit – The Wrong Trousers
Waterworld
Women Talking
Zootopia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.