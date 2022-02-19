Large Print:
And the devil makes five / Dusty Richards
Attic on Queen Street / Karen White
Bushwack / Richard S. Wheeler
City of shadows / Victoria Thompson
City of time and magic / Paula Brackston
Corporal’s codebook / Susan Page Davis
Courting can be killer / Amanda Flower
Curse of Salem / Kay Hooper
Diablo Mesa / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Eight perfect hours / Lia Louis
Emerald trails / Jackson Gregory
Fastest way to fall / Denise Williams
Girl who could breathe under water / Erin Bartels
Hawthorne School / Sylvie Perry
Inn at Harts Haven / Patricia Davids
Love hypothesis / Ali Hazelwood
Much ado about a latte / Kathleen Fuller
Red runs the river / Lewis B. Patten
Reminders of him / Colleen Hoover
River guns / Jeanne Williams
Satan’s guns / James Clay
See her die / Melinda Leigh
Sinking sand / Kim Vogel Sawyer
Sunrise / Susan May Warren
Umbrella lady / V. C. Andrews
Unreliable truth / Victor Methos
Winter rose / Melanie Dobson
Adult Fiction:
Boy with a bird in his chest / Emme Lund
Cage / Bonnie Kistler
Dawnshard / Brandon Sanderson
Death of a green-eyed monster / M. C. Beaton
Deepest of secrets / Kelley Armstrong
Diablo Mesa / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Getting clean with Stevie Green / Swan Huntley
Goshen Road / Bonnie Proudfoot
House of sky and breath / Sarah Maas
Magnificent lives of Marjorie Post / Allison Pataki
Moon witch, spider king / Marlon James
One night on the island / Josie Silver
Our American friend / Anna Pitoniak
Questland / Carrie Vaughn
Radical act of free magic / H. G. Parry
Reboots: undead can dance / Mercedes Lackey
Sierra six / Mark Greaney
Winterlight / Kristen Britain
Wish you were gone / Kieran Scott
Wrench in the works / Kate Carlisle
You belong here now / Dianna Rostad
Adult Non-Fiction:
60 seasons: a fishing guide / Joey Monteleone
Born of lakes and plains / Anne Farrar Hyde
From strength to strength / Arthur C. Brooks
Index, a history of the / Dennis Duncan
Joy of X / Steven Strogatz
Mama Bear apologetics / Hillary Morgan Ferrer
Off the edge / Kelly Weill
Pork belly tacos with a side of anxiety / Yvonne Castaneda
Salmon P. Chase / Walter Stahr
Science of selling / David Hoffeld
Shift / Gary Foster
Treeline / Ben Rawlence
Wish it lasted forever / Dan Shaughnessy
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ambushed! / Gail Jarrow
Anybody here seen Frenchie? / Leslie Connor
Best friends for never / Colleen AF Venable
Bitter / Akwaeke Emezi
Ghoul of Windydown Vale / Jake Burt
Gine and the big secret / Judd Winick
Great spy showdown / Gertrude Chandler Warner
Lizzie flying solo / Nanci Turner Stevenson
Midnight at the haunted hotel / Gertrude Chandler Warner
Mr. Ott is a crackpot / Dan Gutman
Secret on the thirteenth floor / Gertrude Chandler Warner
Solimar / Pam Munoz Ryan
Spy school the graphic novel / Stuart Gibbs
Starfish / Lisa Fipps
What beauty there is / Cory Anderson
Movies and TV series:
Blue Bayou
Cobra Kai
Cry Macho
Edge of Darkness
Finding Alice
Muhammad Ali – A Film By Ken Burns
Friends
Happy Gilmore
Hinterland
King Richard
Log Horizon – Destruction of the Round Table
Miller’s Crossing
MLK/FBI
National Velvet
Protege
Randolph Scott Collection
Reminiscnce
Rocky III
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Vacation
