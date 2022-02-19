Large Print:

And the devil makes five / Dusty Richards

Attic on Queen Street / Karen White

Bushwack / Richard S. Wheeler

City of shadows / Victoria Thompson

City of time and magic / Paula Brackston

Corporal’s codebook / Susan Page Davis

Courting can be killer / Amanda Flower

Curse of Salem / Kay Hooper

Diablo Mesa / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

Eight perfect hours / Lia Louis

Emerald trails / Jackson Gregory

Fastest way to fall / Denise Williams

Girl who could breathe under water / Erin Bartels

Hawthorne School / Sylvie Perry

Inn at Harts Haven / Patricia Davids

Love hypothesis / Ali Hazelwood

Much ado about a latte / Kathleen Fuller

Red runs the river / Lewis B. Patten

Reminders of him / Colleen Hoover

River guns / Jeanne Williams

Satan’s guns / James Clay

See her die / Melinda Leigh

Sinking sand / Kim Vogel Sawyer

Sunrise / Susan May Warren

Umbrella lady / V. C. Andrews

Unreliable truth / Victor Methos

Winter rose / Melanie Dobson

Adult Fiction:

Boy with a bird in his chest / Emme Lund

Cage / Bonnie Kistler

Dawnshard / Brandon Sanderson

Death of a green-eyed monster / M. C. Beaton

Deepest of secrets / Kelley Armstrong

Getting clean with Stevie Green / Swan Huntley

Goshen Road / Bonnie Proudfoot

House of sky and breath / Sarah Maas

Magnificent lives of Marjorie Post / Allison Pataki

Moon witch, spider king / Marlon James

One night on the island / Josie Silver

Our American friend / Anna Pitoniak

Questland / Carrie Vaughn

Radical act of free magic / H. G. Parry

Reboots: undead can dance / Mercedes Lackey

Sierra six / Mark Greaney

Winterlight / Kristen Britain

Wish you were gone / Kieran Scott

Wrench in the works / Kate Carlisle

You belong here now / Dianna Rostad

Adult Non-Fiction:

60 seasons: a fishing guide / Joey Monteleone

Born of lakes and plains / Anne Farrar Hyde

From strength to strength / Arthur C. Brooks

Index, a history of the / Dennis Duncan

Joy of X / Steven Strogatz

Mama Bear apologetics / Hillary Morgan Ferrer

Off the edge / Kelly Weill

Pork belly tacos with a side of anxiety / Yvonne Castaneda

Salmon P. Chase / Walter Stahr

Science of selling / David Hoffeld

Shift / Gary Foster

Treeline / Ben Rawlence

Wish it lasted forever / Dan Shaughnessy

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ambushed! / Gail Jarrow

Anybody here seen Frenchie? / Leslie Connor

Best friends for never / Colleen AF Venable

Bitter / Akwaeke Emezi

Ghoul of Windydown Vale / Jake Burt

Gine and the big secret / Judd Winick

Great spy showdown / Gertrude Chandler Warner

Lizzie flying solo / Nanci Turner Stevenson

Midnight at the haunted hotel / Gertrude Chandler Warner

Mr. Ott is a crackpot / Dan Gutman

Secret on the thirteenth floor / Gertrude Chandler Warner

Solimar / Pam Munoz Ryan

Spy school the graphic novel / Stuart Gibbs

Starfish / Lisa Fipps

What beauty there is / Cory Anderson

Movies and TV series:

Blue Bayou

Cobra Kai

Cry Macho

Edge of Darkness

Finding Alice

Muhammad Ali – A Film By Ken Burns

Friends

Happy Gilmore

Hinterland

King Richard

Log Horizon – Destruction of the Round Table

Miller’s Crossing

MLK/FBI

National Velvet

Protege

Randolph Scott Collection

Reminiscnce

Rocky III

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Vacation

