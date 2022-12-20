Large Print
Hunting time / Jeffery Deaver
Large Print
Hunting time / Jeffery Deaver
Light we carry / Michelle Obama
Whittiers / Danielle Steel
World of curiosities / Louise Penny
Adult Fiction
Bruising of Qilwa / Naseem Jamina
Finding perfect / Colleen Hoover
So long, Chester Wheeler / Catherine Ryan Hyde
Twelve percent dread / Emily McGovern
Adult Non-Fiction
Alive at the end of the world / Saeed Jones
Classified / David E. Bernstein
Juvenile and Young Adult
In the serpent’s wake / Rachel Hartman
Universe in you / Jason Chin
Legend of Korra: patterns in time / Michael DiMartino
Veil / Dylan Farrow
Movies and TV series
Ainbo
Bell, Book and Candle
Black Cauldron
Cannery Row
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dolly Parton’s – Heartstrings
Emergency Declaration
Endeavor
Gulliver’s Travels
Hugo
Lawrence of Arabia
Lod Conductos
Murder She Wrote
Only You
Paw Patrol
Rainmaker
Star Trek – Discovery
Tom & Jerry
Westworld
When Calls the Heart
Wuthering Heights
