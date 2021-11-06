Large Print:

Butler / Danielle Steel

Foul play / Stuart Woods

Lincoln highway / Amor Towles

Adult Fiction:

Attic on Queen Street / Karen White

Becoming Olive W. / S. Lee Fisher

Bitterroot Inn / Devney Perry

Burntcoat / Sarah Hall

Carpet cipher / Jane Thornley

Dead fall / Nancy Mehl

Early morning in the land of dreams / Marla Cantrell

Fastest way to fall / Denise Williams

Five Tuesdays in winter / Lily King

Game on: tempting twenty-eight / Janet Evanovich

Gated prey / Lee Goldberg

Gild / Raven Kennedy

I am not who you think I am / Eric Rickstad

Island of missing trees / Elif Shafak

Just thieves / Gregory Galloway

Landscape of a marriage / Gail Ward Olmsted

London house / Katherine Reay

Lore Olympus / Rachel Smythe

Lucky heart / Devney Perry

Marvellous light / Freya Marske

Merriest Magnolia / Michelle Major

Miss Moriarty, I presume? / Sherry Thomas

Nameless ones / John Connolly

Our country friends / Gary Shteyngart

Pearl / Josh Malerman

Still life / Sarah Winman

Stranger in the lifeboat / Mitch Albom

When Christmas comes / Andrew Klavan

Adult Non-Fiction:

1000 years of joys and sorrows / Ai Wei Wei

All of the marvels / Douglas Wolk

Both/and /Huma Adedin

Cokie / Steven Roberts

Colorization / Wil Haygood

Crazy brave / Joy Harjo

David Copperfield’s history of magic / David Copperfield

Don’t blow yourself up / Homer Hickam

Entertaining race / Michael Eric Dyson

Going there / Katie Couric

Immune / Philipp Dettmer

Night the lights went out / Drew Magary

No one asked for this / Cazzie David

Ottolenghi test kitchen shelf love / Noor Murad and Yotem Ottolenghi

Pocket guide to pigeon watching / Rosemary Mosco

President and the freedom fighter / Brian Kilmeade

Ramsay in 10 / Gordon Ramsay

Renegades / Barack Obama

You can’t be serious / Kal Penn

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Banana Fox and the book-eating robot / James Kochalka

Black ballerinas / Misty Copeland

Daughter of the deep / Rick Riordan

Donut / Ellen Miles

Escape from Falaise / John Flanagan

Ghost in the castle / Jordan Quinn

Gilded / Marissa Meyer

Into the bloodred woods / Martha Brockenbrough

Keepers of the empire / Geronimo Stilton

League of picky eaters / Stephanie V. W. Lucianovic

Return of the dragon slayers / Brandon Mull

Skin of the sea / Natasha Bowen

Surfside girls: mystery at the old rancho / Kim Dwinell

Terciel & Elinor / Garth Nix

Thirteenth knight / Jordan Quinn

Wild tongues can’t be tamed / Saraciea Fennell

Movies and TV series:

Aniara

Ant-Man

Best of Me

Chronicles of Narnia (BBC Collection)

Dune

Every Which Way But Loose

Firestarter

Free Guy

Hachi

Jeremiah Johnson

Noire Archive

Pig

Scooby-Doo Legend of the Phantosaur

Superman

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Music:

Fantasy Island – Clinic

Future Past – Duran Duran

I Don’t Live Here Anymore – War on Drugs

It’s Not Them, It Couldn’t Be – Guided By Voices

My Morning Jacket – My Morning Jacket

What A Song Can Do – Lady A

