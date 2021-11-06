Large Print:
Butler / Danielle Steel
Foul play / Stuart Woods
Lincoln highway / Amor Towles
Adult Fiction:
Attic on Queen Street / Karen White
Becoming Olive W. / S. Lee Fisher
Bitterroot Inn / Devney Perry
Burntcoat / Sarah Hall
Carpet cipher / Jane Thornley
Dead fall / Nancy Mehl
Early morning in the land of dreams / Marla Cantrell
Fastest way to fall / Denise Williams
Five Tuesdays in winter / Lily King
Game on: tempting twenty-eight / Janet Evanovich
Gated prey / Lee Goldberg
Gild / Raven Kennedy
I am not who you think I am / Eric Rickstad
Island of missing trees / Elif Shafak
Just thieves / Gregory Galloway
Landscape of a marriage / Gail Ward Olmsted
London house / Katherine Reay
Lore Olympus / Rachel Smythe
Lucky heart / Devney Perry
Marvellous light / Freya Marske
Merriest Magnolia / Michelle Major
Miss Moriarty, I presume? / Sherry Thomas
Nameless ones / John Connolly
Our country friends / Gary Shteyngart
Pearl / Josh Malerman
Still life / Sarah Winman
Stranger in the lifeboat / Mitch Albom
When Christmas comes / Andrew Klavan
Adult Non-Fiction:
1000 years of joys and sorrows / Ai Wei Wei
All of the marvels / Douglas Wolk
Both/and /Huma Adedin
Cokie / Steven Roberts
Colorization / Wil Haygood
Crazy brave / Joy Harjo
David Copperfield’s history of magic / David Copperfield
Don’t blow yourself up / Homer Hickam
Entertaining race / Michael Eric Dyson
Going there / Katie Couric
Immune / Philipp Dettmer
Night the lights went out / Drew Magary
No one asked for this / Cazzie David
Ottolenghi test kitchen shelf love / Noor Murad and Yotem Ottolenghi
Pocket guide to pigeon watching / Rosemary Mosco
President and the freedom fighter / Brian Kilmeade
Ramsay in 10 / Gordon Ramsay
Renegades / Barack Obama
You can’t be serious / Kal Penn
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Banana Fox and the book-eating robot / James Kochalka
Black ballerinas / Misty Copeland
Daughter of the deep / Rick Riordan
Donut / Ellen Miles
Escape from Falaise / John Flanagan
Ghost in the castle / Jordan Quinn
Gilded / Marissa Meyer
Into the bloodred woods / Martha Brockenbrough
Keepers of the empire / Geronimo Stilton
League of picky eaters / Stephanie V. W. Lucianovic
Return of the dragon slayers / Brandon Mull
Skin of the sea / Natasha Bowen
Surfside girls: mystery at the old rancho / Kim Dwinell
Terciel & Elinor / Garth Nix
Thirteenth knight / Jordan Quinn
Wild tongues can’t be tamed / Saraciea Fennell
Movies and TV series:
Aniara
Ant-Man
Best of Me
Chronicles of Narnia (BBC Collection)
Dune
Every Which Way But Loose
Firestarter
Free Guy
Hachi
Jeremiah Johnson
Noire Archive
Pig
Scooby-Doo Legend of the Phantosaur
Superman
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Music:
Fantasy Island – Clinic
Future Past – Duran Duran
I Don’t Live Here Anymore – War on Drugs
It’s Not Them, It Couldn’t Be – Guided By Voices
My Morning Jacket – My Morning Jacket
What A Song Can Do – Lady A
