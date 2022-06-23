Large Print:
Book woman’s daughter / Kim Michele Richardson
Escape / James Patterson
Adult Fiction:
Ballad of perilous graves / Alex Jennings
Bunny / Mona Awad
Catch / Alison Fairbrother
Coming home again / T. I. Lowe
Discovery of hope / T. I. Lowe
Escape / James Patterson
Fake it till you bake it / Jamie Wesley
Final strife / Saara El-Arifi
Gilt / Jamie Brenner
Heartbroke / Chelsea Bieker
Homesickness / Colin Barrett
House across the lake / Riley Sager
Island wedding / Jenny Colgan
Jackie and me / Louis Bayard
Julia’s journey / T. I. Lowe
Juniper and thorn / Ava Reid
Key to deceit / Ashley Weaver
Lapvona / Otessa Moshfegh
Learning to talk / Hilary Mantel
Lucie Yi is not a romantic / Lauren Ho
Master craftsman / Kelli Stuart
Nobody gets out alive / Leigh Newman
On rotation / Shirlene Obuobi
Orange Blossom Café / T. I. Lowe
Self-made widow / Fabian Nicieza
Sixth wicked child / J. D. Barker
Storm tide / Wilbur Smith
Vigil Harbor / Julia Glass
Adult Non-Fiction:
Blueprint for a nonfiction book / Jennie Nash
Cabin fever / Michael Smith
Desperate hours / Marie Brenner
For the table / Anna Stockwell
How to pray / C. S. Lewis
I came as a shadow / John Thompson
Immense world / Ed Yong
Joy of missing out / Tanya Dalton
Read this to get smarter / Imani Blair
Rickey / Howard Bryant
Sisters in resistance / Tilar J. Mazzeo
Weedy wisdom for the curious forager / Rebecca Randall Gilbert
What your food ate / David R. Montgomery
Winning the war in your mind / Craig Groeschel
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ali Cross: the secret detective / James Patterson
Answers in the pages / David Levithan
Cornbread and Poppy at the carnival / Matthew Cordell
Mrs. Stoker is a joker / Dan Gutman
This wicked fate / Kalynn Bayron
Trapped in a video game: the final boss / Dustin Brady
Year to the day / Robin Benway
Yeti files: attack of the kraken / Kevin Sherry
Yeti files: monsters on the run / Kevin Sherry
Movies and TV series:
Ambulance
Arrow
Auntie Mame
Based on a True Story – Binge Box
Bates Motel
Benjamin Franklin
Bustin’ with Bill Murray – Binge Box
Can’t I Just Watch the Movie – Binge Box
Comedy Stylings of Steve Martin – Binge Box
Crossroads
Cyrano
Doctor Who – Animated Binge Box
Doctor Who – Jon Pertwee
Doctor Who – Tom Baker
Donnie Darko
Dr. Quinn – Medicine Woman
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla vs Destroyah
Good Doctor
Grimm
Handmaid’s Tale
He Said She Said
King Kong
Last Kingdom
Magic of Nicole Kidman – Binge Box
Marry Me
Mask
Matrix
Moonfall
My Neighbors, The Yamadas
Nancy Drew
Nature
Oscar Winning International Films – Binge Box
Other Music
Parallel Mothers
Pokemon Journeys
Range of Angela Bassett – Binge Box
Redeeming Love
Saving Face
Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Vikings
Music:
AM Gold – Train
Big Time – Angel Olsen
I Used to Think I Could Fly – Tate McRae
Live – Prince
Proof - BTS
