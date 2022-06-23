Large Print:

Book woman’s daughter / Kim Michele Richardson

Escape / James Patterson

Adult Fiction:

Ballad of perilous graves / Alex Jennings

Bunny / Mona Awad

Catch / Alison Fairbrother

Coming home again / T. I. Lowe

Discovery of hope / T. I. Lowe

Escape / James Patterson

Fake it till you bake it / Jamie Wesley

Final strife / Saara El-Arifi

Gilt / Jamie Brenner

Heartbroke / Chelsea Bieker

Homesickness / Colin Barrett

House across the lake / Riley Sager

Island wedding / Jenny Colgan

Jackie and me / Louis Bayard

Julia’s journey / T. I. Lowe

Juniper and thorn / Ava Reid

Key to deceit / Ashley Weaver

Lapvona / Otessa Moshfegh

Learning to talk / Hilary Mantel

Lucie Yi is not a romantic / Lauren Ho

Master craftsman / Kelli Stuart

Nobody gets out alive / Leigh Newman

On rotation / Shirlene Obuobi

Orange Blossom Café / T. I. Lowe

Self-made widow / Fabian Nicieza

Sixth wicked child / J. D. Barker

Storm tide / Wilbur Smith

Vigil Harbor / Julia Glass

Adult Non-Fiction:

Blueprint for a nonfiction book / Jennie Nash

Cabin fever / Michael Smith

Desperate hours / Marie Brenner

For the table / Anna Stockwell

How to pray / C. S. Lewis

I came as a shadow / John Thompson

Immense world / Ed Yong

Joy of missing out / Tanya Dalton

Read this to get smarter / Imani Blair

Rickey / Howard Bryant

Sisters in resistance / Tilar J. Mazzeo

Weedy wisdom for the curious forager / Rebecca Randall Gilbert

What your food ate / David R. Montgomery

Winning the war in your mind / Craig Groeschel

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ali Cross: the secret detective / James Patterson

Answers in the pages / David Levithan

Cornbread and Poppy at the carnival / Matthew Cordell

Mrs. Stoker is a joker / Dan Gutman

This wicked fate / Kalynn Bayron

Trapped in a video game: the final boss / Dustin Brady

Year to the day / Robin Benway

Yeti files: attack of the kraken / Kevin Sherry

Yeti files: monsters on the run / Kevin Sherry

Movies and TV series:

Ambulance

Arrow

Auntie Mame

Based on a True Story – Binge Box

Bates Motel

Benjamin Franklin

Bustin’ with Bill Murray – Binge Box

Can’t I Just Watch the Movie – Binge Box

Comedy Stylings of Steve Martin – Binge Box

Crossroads

Cyrano

Doctor Who – Animated Binge Box

Doctor Who – Jon Pertwee

Doctor Who – Tom Baker

Donnie Darko

Dr. Quinn – Medicine Woman

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla vs Destroyah

Good Doctor

Grimm

Handmaid’s Tale

He Said She Said

King Kong

Last Kingdom

Magic of Nicole Kidman – Binge Box

Marry Me

Mask

Matrix

Moonfall

My Neighbors, The Yamadas

Nancy Drew

Nature

Oscar Winning International Films – Binge Box

Other Music

Parallel Mothers

Pokemon Journeys

Range of Angela Bassett – Binge Box

Redeeming Love

Saving Face

Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Vikings

Music:

AM Gold – Train

Big Time – Angel Olsen

I Used to Think I Could Fly – Tate McRae

Live – Prince

Proof - BTS

