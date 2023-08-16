Large Print:
Canary girls / Jennifer Chiaverini
Out of nowhere / Sandra Brown
Tom Lake / Ann Patchett
Adult Fiction:
African samurai / Craig Shreve
Beautiful crime / Christopher Bollen
Between us / Mhairi McFarlane
Birder, she wrote / Donna Andrews
Blonde identity / Ally Carter
Bone hacker / Kathy Reichs
California golden / Melanie Benjamin
Canary girls / Jennifer Chiaverini
Connellys of County Down / Tracey Lange
Council of dolls / Mona Susan Power
Cruel seduction / Katee Robert
Dark corners / Megan Goldin
Deadlock / James Byrne
Death comes to Marlow / Robert Thorogood
Deja glitch / Holly James
Delicate condition / Danielle Valentine
Duet with the siren duke / Elise Kova
Evergreen / Naomi Hirahara
Family lore / Elizabeth Acevedo
Fitness can kill / Steve Higgs
Girl from the papers / Jennifer T. Wright
Gone tonight / Sarah Pekkanen
Handyman method / Nick Cutter
Happiness / Danielle Steel
Heaven and Earth Grocery Store / James McBride
Honey drop dead / Laura Childs
Hunt / Kelly J. Ford
Just another missing person / Gillian McAllister
Keeper of hidden books / Madeline Martin
Kiss the girl / Zoraida Cordova
Letters of comfort / Wanda Brunstetter
Looking Glass Sound / Catriona Ward
Masters of death / Olivie Blake
Mister Magic / Kiersten White
Mobility / Lydia Kiesling
Murder in the book lover’s loft / Ellery Adams
Noah primeval / Brian Godawa
None of this is true / Lisa Jewell
North of nowhere / Allison Brennan
Observer / Robert Lanza and Nancy Kress
Out of nowhere / Sandra Brown
Paris assignment / Rhys Bowen
Prophet / Sin Blache and Helen Macdonald
Relentless melt / Jeremy Bushnell
Second murderer / Denise Mina
Ship’s detective / Steve Higgs
Small town sins / Ken Jaworowski
Sun House / David James Duncan
Three fires / Denise Mina
Tom Lake / Ann Patchett
Twisted hate / Ana Huang
Whalefall / Daniel Kraus
Women of the post / Joshunda Sanders
World according to Garp / John Irving
You can die / Rebecca Zanetti
Adult Non-Fiction:
101 horror books to read before you’re murdered / Sadie Hartmann
Abbey Road / David Hepworth
Anansi’s gold / Yepoka Yeebo
Becoming Nick and Nora / Rob Kozlowski
Brief history of the female body / Deena Emera
Brutal reckoning / Peter Cozzens
Chetna’s Indian feast / Chetna Makan
Churchill sisters / Rachel Trethewey
Congratulations, the best is over / R. Eric Thomas
Doing life with your adult children / Jim Burns
Ecological farm / Helen Atthowe
Empires of the steppes / Kenneth Harl
Epoxy resin / Jess Crow
Essential Israel / Fodor
Everything you need to ace geometry in one big fat notebook / Kim Daly
Everything/nothing/someone: a memoir / Alice Carriere
Feed the baby / Victoria Facelli
Florida / Fodor
Hidden history of code-breaking / Sinclair McKay
How to help your child clean up their mental mess / Caroline Leaf
India express / Rukmini Iyer
Modern watercolor botanicals / Sarah Simon
Perfection trap / Thomas Curran
Sipping Dom Perignon through a straw / Eddie Ndopu
Tangled vines / John Glatt
Underworld / Susan Casey
Valiant women / Lena Andrews
When your back’s against the wall / Michael Oher
Wicca starter kit / Rose Cunningham
Wok: recipes and techniques / Kenji Lopez-Alt
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Abby in Neverland / Sarah Mlynowski
Awkward Abby: journey to varsity cheerleading / Abby Moody Hagen
Billie Blaster and the robot army from outer space / Laini Taylor
Boy you always wanted / Michelle Quach
Bring me your midnight / Rachel Griffin
Damned if you do / Alex Brown
Dawn of the light dragon / Tracey West
Don’t want to be your monster / Deke Moulton
Flying horse / Sarah Maslin Nir
Fury of the dragon goddess / Sarwat Chadda
Great Texas dragon race / Kacy Ritter
Grumbones / Jenn Bennett
Mexikid / Pedro Martin
Peril at Price Manor / Laura Parnum
Rise of the goldfish / Susan Tan
Zhara / S. Jae-Jones
Movies and TV series:
About My Father
Abraham Lincoln – Vampire Hunter
Bolt
Finding Nemo
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Lady and the Tramp
Little Mermaid
Little Nicky
M3gan
Paint
PBS Kids – Get Up and Dance!
PBS Kids – Play Date, Triple Feature
Resident Evil – Death Island
Rigoletto
Sonic Underground
Thomas & Friends
Zombieland – Double Tap
Music:
Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
