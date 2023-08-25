Large Print:
Everyone here is lying / Shari Lapena
Pink lemonade cake murder / Joanne Fluke
Adult Fiction:
After that night / Karin Slaughter
After the funeral and other stories / Tessa Hadley
Beacon of light / Linda Byler
Blue Lock vols 1-7 / Muneyuki Kaneshiro
Broken elf king / Leia Stone
Continental affair / Christine Mangan
Cursed at dawn / Heather Graham
Dead mountain / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Field trip / James Fowler
For butter or worse / Erin La Rosa
He who drowned the world / Shelley Parker-Chan
Her heart’s desire / Shelley Shepard Gray
Hero debut / Angela Ruth Strong
I’m not done with you yet / Jesse Q. Sutanto
In charm’s way / Lana Harper
In the likely event / Rebecca Yarros
Killer in the family / Gytha Lodge
Knight’s wyrd / Debra Doyle
Knockout / Sarah Maclean
Lady and the mountain call / Misty Beller
Last dragon king / Leia Stone
Last one / Will Dean
Letters from my sister / Valerie Fraser Luesse
Malicious intent / Lynn Blackburn
Mastering the art of French murder / Colleen Cambridge
Midnight in Delta County / J. L. Hyde
Mildred Budge in Cloverdale / Daphne Simpkins
Mr. Villain’s day off / Yuu Morikawa
Murder at the Elms / Alyssa Maxwell
Ones / Brian Michael Bendis
Onlookers / Ann Beattie
Ravensong / TJ Klune
Rock bottom / Fern Michaels
Ruthless fae king / Leia Stone
Shadow dance / Christine Feehan
Sir Hereward and Mister Fitz / Garth Nix
Splinter in the sky / Kemi Ashing-Giwa
Sun and the void / Gabriela Romero Lacruz
Swim home to the vanished / Brendan Shay Basham
Talulah’s back in town / Brenda Novak
Tsalmoth / Steven Brust
Under fire / Lynn Blackburn
Unknown threat / Lynn Blackburn
Until next time / Ruby Dare
Us / Sara Soler
Wayward prince / Leonard S. Goldberg
What never happened / Rachel Howzell Hall
Witch collector / Charissa Weaks
Woodkin / Alexander James
Year of second chances / Lara Avery
Adult Non-Fiction:
Animal amigurumi vols. 1 & 2 / Lauren Espy
Avengers assembled / David Betancourt
Battle for your brain / Nita Farahany
ChatGPT for dummies / Pam Baker
Dark & dramatic mosaic crochet / Alexis Sixel
Daughter of the dragon / Yunte Huang
Dream town / Laura Meckler
Eight setbacks that can make a child a success / Michelle Icard
Empire of the sum / Keith Houston
Evangelical imagination / Karen Swallow Prior
Hold me close, let me go / Adair Lara
Kingdom quarterback / Mark Dent
Memo / Minda Harts
Necessary trouble / Drew Gilpin Faust
Never enough / Jennifer Breheny Wallace
Nightmare before Christmas official cookbook and entertaining guide / Kim Laidlaw
Ode to hip-hop / Kiana Fitzgerald
Out there: the science behind sci-fi film and TV / Ariel Waldman
Rise and reign of the mammals / Stephen Brusatte
Safe and sound / Mercury Stardust
Star crossed / Heather Dune MacAdam
Star Wars galaxy’s edge: the official Black Spire outpost cookbook / Chelsea Monroe-Cassel
Story of art without men / Katy Hessel
Story of your home / Courtney Warren
Supernatural: the official cookbook / Julie Tremaine
Tales and truths of Figgy Capri / Phyllis Welch Dacus
This boy’s life / Tobias Wolff
Under the henfluence / Tove Danovich
Zoomigurumi favorites / Amigurumi Com
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Alice on the island / Mayumi Shimose Poe
Ann fights for freedom / Nikki Shannon Smith
Arcade world: zombie invaders / Nate Bitt
Audrey under the big top / Jessica Gunderson
Barb and the battle for Bailiwick / Dan Abdo
Carrie and the great storm / Jessica Gunderson
Charlotte spies for justice / Nikkia Shannon Smith
Claudia in the storm / Francesca Ficorilli
Constance and the dangerous crossing / Julie Gilbert
Daisy and the deadly flu / Julie Gilbert
Emmi in the city / Salima Alikhan
Essie and the March on Selma / Wendy Tan Shiau Wei
Flor fights back / Joy Michael Ellison
Fumiko and a Tokyo tragedy / Susan Griner
Hettie and the London blitz / Jenni L. Walsh
Leah braves the flood / Julie Gilbert
Lena and the burning of Greenwood / Nikki Shannon Smith
Lily and the great quake / Veeda Bybee
Lucy fights the flames / Julie Gilbert
Maddy and the monstrous storm / Julie Gilbert
Maria and the plague / Francesca Ficorilli
Maribel versus the volcano / Sarah Hannah Gomez
Millie and the great drought / Natasha Deen
Molly and the twin towers / Jessika Flack
Noelle at sea / Nikki Shannon Smith
Paper planes / Jennie Wood
Rebecca rides for freedom / Emma Bernay
Ruth and the night of broken glass / Emma Bernay
Sarah journeys west / Nikki Shannon Smith
Sorceline book two / Sylvia Douye
Tara and the towering wave / Cristina Oxtra
Teach the torches to burn / Caleb Roehrig
Tessa Miyata is no hero / Julie Abe
Movies and TV series:
1923
Asteroid City
Cinderella
Dangerous Minds
Dope
Elf
Fast X
Father Brown
Forever Purge
Halloween Ends
Hate U Give
Hocus Pocus
Insidious – The Last Key
Machine
Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Mavka – The Forest Song
Megamind
Missing
Night at the Museum – Battle of the Smithsonian
RWBY
Smile
Sons of Katie Elder
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Series)
