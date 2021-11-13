Large Print:
Blue plate special / Susan Page Davis
Book of magic / Alice Hoffman
Boss of Barbed Wire / Barry Cord
Cowboy Christmas legend / Linda Broday
Dark hours / Michael Connelly
Day of Ezekiel’s hope / Donna VanLiere
Doom trail / Bradford Scott
Enemy at the gates / Vince Flynn
First light in Morning Star / Charlotte Hubbard
Fury at Three Forks / D.B. Newton
Jewel of the Nile / Tessa Afshar
Labyrinth of lies / Irene Hannon
Last thing he told me / Laura Dave
Lost Mountain pass / Larry Sweazy
Murder at Kensington Palace / Andrea Penrose
People we keep / Allison Larkin
Picture of hope / Liz Tolsma
Pup fiction / Laurien Berenson
Riccardino / Andrea Camilleri
Road trip / Beth O’Leary
Second Mrs. Astor / Shana Abe
Sentence / Louise Erdrich
Sheriff / Chuck Tyrell
Three sisters / Heather Morris
While we were dating / Jasmine Guillory
Whispering outlaw / Max Brand
Wish book Christmas / Lynn Austin
Adult Fiction:
All the lonely people / Mike Gayle
Christmas legacy / Anne Perry
Christmas promise / Richard Paul Evans
Dark hours / Michael Connelly
Dark tarot / Christine Feehan
Dead girl in 2A / Carter Wilson
Donut trap / Julie Tieu
Holly jolly Diwali / Sonya Lalli
Just haven’t met you yet / Sophie Cousens
Murder at the Royal Botanic Gardens / Andrea Penrose
Never / Ken Follett
Never fall for your fiancé / Virginia Heath
Out of the rain / V.C. Andrews
Rewind / Catherine Ryan Howard
Sentence / Louise Erdrich
Undertakers / Nicole Glover
Adult Non-Fiction:
Art before breakfast / Danny Gregory
Chancellor / Kati Marton
Dawn of everything / David Graeber and David Wengrow
Fauci: expect the unexpected / Anthony Fauci
How to win your personal injury claim / J.L. Matthews
King of the blues / Daniel De Vise
Oliver / Steven Carino
Our first civil war / H.W. Brands
Powers and thrones / Dan Jones
This must be the place / Rachel Ray
Under Jerusalem / Andrew Lawler
Will / Will Smith
Write your novel from the middle / James Scott Bell
Juvenile and Young Adult:
A light in the mist / Erin Hunter
A-okay / Jarad Greene
African icons / Tracey Baptiste
Aurora’s end / Amie Kaufman
Bad Guys in they’re bee-hind you / Aaron Blabey
Between shades of gray graphic novel / Ruta Sepetys
Big shot / Jeff Kinney
Cat Ninja time heist / Matthew Cody
Girl giant and the Monkey King / Van Hoang
Howl of the wind dragon / Tracey West
Marshmallow & Jordan / Alina Chau
One smart sheep / Gary Schmidt
Out of my heart / Sharon M. Draper
Primates / Jim Ottaviani
Roxy / Neal Shusterman
Set me free / Ann Clare Lezotte
Shadow prince / David Anthony Durham
Show me a sign / Ann Clare Lezotte
We light up the sky / Lilliam Rivera
What was the plague? / Roberta Edwards
Year of the reaper / Makiia Lucier
Movies and TV series:
All About Eve
Avatar (James Cameron)
Blades of Glory
Crash
Five Hundred Days of Summer
Garden State
Hancock
Hidden Figures
Home
John Carter
Lilo & Stitch
Mary Reilly
Memento
Pacific Rim
Planet 51
Princess Bride
Runaway Jury
Sherlock Holmes
Simpson’s Movie
Sleeping Beauty
Star Wars – The Force Awakens
Star Wars – The Last Jedi
Star Wars – Rogue One
Suicide Squad
Wizard of Oz
