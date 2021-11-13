Large Print:

Blue plate special / Susan Page Davis

Book of magic / Alice Hoffman

Boss of Barbed Wire / Barry Cord

Cowboy Christmas legend / Linda Broday

Dark hours / Michael Connelly

Day of Ezekiel’s hope / Donna VanLiere

Doom trail / Bradford Scott

Enemy at the gates / Vince Flynn

First light in Morning Star / Charlotte Hubbard

Fury at Three Forks / D.B. Newton

Jewel of the Nile / Tessa Afshar

Labyrinth of lies / Irene Hannon

Last thing he told me / Laura Dave

Lost Mountain pass / Larry Sweazy

Murder at Kensington Palace / Andrea Penrose

People we keep / Allison Larkin

Picture of hope / Liz Tolsma

Pup fiction / Laurien Berenson

Riccardino / Andrea Camilleri

Road trip / Beth O’Leary

Second Mrs. Astor / Shana Abe

Sentence / Louise Erdrich

Sheriff / Chuck Tyrell

Three sisters / Heather Morris

While we were dating / Jasmine Guillory

Whispering outlaw / Max Brand

Wish book Christmas / Lynn Austin

Adult Fiction:

All the lonely people / Mike Gayle

Christmas legacy / Anne Perry

Christmas promise / Richard Paul Evans

Dark tarot / Christine Feehan

Dead girl in 2A / Carter Wilson

Donut trap / Julie Tieu

Holly jolly Diwali / Sonya Lalli

Just haven’t met you yet / Sophie Cousens

Murder at the Royal Botanic Gardens / Andrea Penrose

Never / Ken Follett

Never fall for your fiancé / Virginia Heath

Out of the rain / V.C. Andrews

Rewind / Catherine Ryan Howard

Sentence / Louise Erdrich

Undertakers / Nicole Glover

Adult Non-Fiction:

Art before breakfast / Danny Gregory

Chancellor / Kati Marton

Dawn of everything / David Graeber and David Wengrow

Fauci: expect the unexpected / Anthony Fauci

How to win your personal injury claim / J.L. Matthews

King of the blues / Daniel De Vise

Oliver / Steven Carino

Our first civil war / H.W. Brands

Powers and thrones / Dan Jones

This must be the place / Rachel Ray

Under Jerusalem / Andrew Lawler

Will / Will Smith

Write your novel from the middle / James Scott Bell

Juvenile and Young Adult:

A light in the mist / Erin Hunter

A-okay / Jarad Greene

African icons / Tracey Baptiste

Aurora’s end / Amie Kaufman

Bad Guys in they’re bee-hind you / Aaron Blabey

Between shades of gray graphic novel / Ruta Sepetys

Big shot / Jeff Kinney

Cat Ninja time heist / Matthew Cody

Girl giant and the Monkey King / Van Hoang

Howl of the wind dragon / Tracey West

Marshmallow & Jordan / Alina Chau

One smart sheep / Gary Schmidt

Out of my heart / Sharon M. Draper

Primates / Jim Ottaviani

Roxy / Neal Shusterman

Set me free / Ann Clare Lezotte

Shadow prince / David Anthony Durham

Show me a sign / Ann Clare Lezotte

We light up the sky / Lilliam Rivera

What was the plague? / Roberta Edwards

Year of the reaper / Makiia Lucier

Movies and TV series:

All About Eve

Avatar (James Cameron)

Blades of Glory

Crash

Five Hundred Days of Summer

Garden State

Hancock

Hidden Figures

Home

John Carter

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Reilly

Memento

Pacific Rim

Planet 51

Princess Bride

Runaway Jury

Sherlock Holmes

Simpson’s Movie

Sleeping Beauty

Star Wars – The Force Awakens

Star Wars – The Last Jedi

Star Wars – Rogue One

Suicide Squad

Wizard of Oz

