Large Print:
Bullet / Iris Johansen
Deception Trail / Fred Grove
Final twist / Jeffery Deaver
Golden girl / Elin Hilderbrand
Our woman in Moscow / Beatriz Williams
President’s daughter / James Patterson and Bill Clinton
Smash the Wild Bunch / Giles A. Lutz
While justice sleeps / Stacey Abrams
Adult Fiction:
Animal / Lisa Taddeo
Anne of Manhattan / Brina Starler
Bullet / Iris Johansen
Castle shade / Laurie R. King
Chasing shadows / Lynn Austin
Chosen and the beautiful / Nghi Vo
Dead dead girls / Nekesa Afia
Disappearing act / Catherine Steadman
Eagle’s claw / Jeff Shaara
Everyone knows your mother is a witch / Rivka Galchen
Freed / E. L. James
Golden girl / Elin Hilderbrand
Hidden palace / Helene Wecker
Invincible summer / Mariah Stewart
Jackpot / Stuart Woods
Killing hills / Chris Offutt
Legends of the North Cascades / Jonathan Evison
Library of the dead / T. L. Huchu
Love for beginners / Jill Shalvis
Malibu rising / Taylor Jenkins Reid
Missing treasures of Amy Ashton / Eleanor Ray
Neon gods / Katee Robert
Nightwoods / Charles Frazier
One hundred years of Lenni and Margot / Marianne Cronin
One last stop / Casey McQuiston
One two three / Laurie Frankel
Other Black girl / Zakiya Dalila Harris
Our woman in Moscow / Beatriz Williams
Pack up the moon / Kristan Higgins
Queer principles of Kit Webb / Cat Sebastian
Rabbits / Terry Miles
Red letter days / Sarah-Jane Stratford
Rewrite the stars / Christina Consolino
Seeds of change / Lauraine Snelling
Seven days in June / Tia Williams
Seven perfect things / Catherine Ryan Hyde
Shadowed steel / Chloe Neill
Should we stay or should we go / Lionel Shriver
Stepsisters / Susan Mallery
Thousand crimes of Ming Tsu / Tom Lin
Tom Clancy target acquired / Don Bentley
Tom Clancy’s op-center: the black order / Jeff Rovin
Unfinished business / J. A. Jance
Unforgiven / Heather Graham
Unlikely match / Beth Wiseman
Warlord / Gena Showalter
Warsaw orphan / Kelly Rimmer
Adult Non-Fiction:
After the fall / Ben Rhodes
All that she carried / Tiya Miles
Bookseller of Florence / Ross King
Crying in H Mart / Michelle Zauner
Dear Senthuran / Akwaeke Emezi
Divorce without court / Katherine Stoner
Forget the Alamo / Bryan Burrough
Heartbeat of trees / Peter Wohlleben
How the word is passed / Clint Smith
Kennedy’s avenger / Dan Abrams
Moms don’t have time to / Zibby Owens
Owls of the eastern ice / Jonathan C. Slaght
Plague year / Lawrence Wright
Sexuality / Meg-John Barker
Somebody’s daughter / Ashley C. Ford
Viral BS / Seema Yasmin
Zero fail / Carol Leonnig
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ace of spades / Faridah Abike-Iyimide
All our hidden gifts / Caroline O’Donoghue
Charlie Thorne and the lost city / Stuart Gibbs
Chorus rises / Bethany C. Morrow
Cool for the summer / Dahlia Adler
Emotion of great delight / Tahereh Mafi
Every body shines / Cassandra Newbould
Girl from the sea / Molly Knox Ostertag
Grace and glory / Jennifer Armentrout
Hana-chan and the shape of the world / Ryotaro Ueda
Heartbreakers and fakers / Cameron Lund
Hidden knife / Melissa Marr
Instructions for dancing / Nicola Yoon
Luck of the Titanic / Stacey Lee
Mac saves the world / Mac Barnett
Magic School Bus explores human evolution / Joanna Cole
Miles Morales shock waves / Justin A. Reynolds
Nature of witches / Rachel Griffin
Never kiss your roommate / Philline Harms
Night owl / Sarah Mlynowski
One great lie / Deb Caletti
Passing playbook / Isaac Fitzsimons
Pizazz / Sophy Henn
Pizazz vs. the new kid / Sophy Henn
Poison Ivy thorns / Kody Keplinger
Shelly struggles to shine / Kit Rosewater
Simone breaks all the rules / Debbie Rigaud
Sisterhood of secret ambitions / Sheena Boekweg
Speak for yourself / Lana Wood Johnson
Tales of an 8 bit kitten call to arms / Cube Kid
Tales of an 8 bit kitten lost in the nether / Cube Kid
Thanks a lot, universe / Chad Lucas
Tomoko takes the lead / Kit Rosewater
We are inevitable / Gayle Forman
When the world was ours / Liz Kessler
Witch king / H. E. Edgmon
Wolfwalkers / Samuel Sattin
Movies and TV series:
300
Amazing Panda Adventure
American Horror Story
Analyze That
Anchorman
Animal House
Another Round
August Rush
Back to the Future Trilogy
Back When We Were Grownups
Bandits
Better Call Saul
Big Jake
Black Hawk Down
Blades of Glory
Bloodsport
Blow
Blue Bloods
Borat
Date Night
Day the Earth Stood Still
Drillbit Taylor
Eagle Eye
Educating Rita
Eight Crazy Nights
End of Watch
Ella Enchanted
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Invention of Lying
Iris
Iron Man (Trilogy)
Jack and Jill
Kung Fu Panda
Love Happens
Love and Monsters
MacLeod’s Daughters
Mean Girls
Mechanic
Michael Clayton
Minari
Mr Blandings Builds His Dreamhouse
Mr & Mrs Smith
Murdoch Mysteries
Promising Young Woman
Recruit
Rio
Ronin
Secondhand Lions
Seven Pounds
Sibel
Something Borrowed
Spy Game
Star Trek
Stepmom
Stuck on You
Syriana
Takers
Taxi
Tesla
This Christmas
This is the End
Thomas Crown Affair
Tourist
Twilight – Breaking Dawn
Two Can Play That Game
Unfinished Life
Unknown
Unstoppable
Valentine’s Day
Waist Deep
Walking Tall
Wall Street – Money Never Sleeps
Waterboy
We Are Marshall
Wedding Crashers
Wedding Date
Wedding Planner
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Wendell Baker Story
When Calls the Heart
Who’s Your Caddy
Willy’s Wonderland
Wimbledon
Music:
Best of – Randy Newman
Casablanca – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Copland Conducts Copland – Aaron Copland
Greatest Hits – Santana
Mas Canciones – Linda Ronstadt
Plays & Sings the Blues – John Lee Hooker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.