Large Print:

Bullet / Iris Johansen

Deception Trail / Fred Grove

Final twist / Jeffery Deaver

Golden girl / Elin Hilderbrand

Our woman in Moscow / Beatriz Williams

President’s daughter / James Patterson and Bill Clinton

Smash the Wild Bunch / Giles A. Lutz

While justice sleeps / Stacey Abrams

Adult Fiction:

Animal / Lisa Taddeo

Anne of Manhattan / Brina Starler

Bullet / Iris Johansen

Castle shade / Laurie R. King

Chasing shadows / Lynn Austin

Chosen and the beautiful / Nghi Vo

Dead dead girls / Nekesa Afia

Disappearing act / Catherine Steadman

Eagle’s claw / Jeff Shaara

Everyone knows your mother is a witch / Rivka Galchen

Freed / E. L. James

Golden girl / Elin Hilderbrand

Hidden palace / Helene Wecker

Invincible summer / Mariah Stewart

Jackpot / Stuart Woods

Killing hills / Chris Offutt

Legends of the North Cascades / Jonathan Evison

Library of the dead / T. L. Huchu

Love for beginners / Jill Shalvis

Malibu rising / Taylor Jenkins Reid

Missing treasures of Amy Ashton / Eleanor Ray

Neon gods / Katee Robert

Nightwoods / Charles Frazier

One hundred years of Lenni and Margot / Marianne Cronin

One last stop / Casey McQuiston

One two three / Laurie Frankel

Other Black girl / Zakiya Dalila Harris

Our woman in Moscow / Beatriz Williams

Pack up the moon / Kristan Higgins

Queer principles of Kit Webb / Cat Sebastian

Rabbits / Terry Miles

Red letter days / Sarah-Jane Stratford

Rewrite the stars / Christina Consolino

Seeds of change / Lauraine Snelling

Seven days in June / Tia Williams

Seven perfect things / Catherine Ryan Hyde

Shadowed steel / Chloe Neill

Should we stay or should we go / Lionel Shriver

Stepsisters / Susan Mallery

Thousand crimes of Ming Tsu / Tom Lin

Tom Clancy target acquired / Don Bentley

Tom Clancy’s op-center: the black order / Jeff Rovin

Unfinished business / J. A. Jance

Unforgiven / Heather Graham

Unlikely match / Beth Wiseman

Warlord / Gena Showalter

Warsaw orphan / Kelly Rimmer

Adult Non-Fiction:

After the fall / Ben Rhodes

All that she carried / Tiya Miles

Bookseller of Florence / Ross King

Crying in H Mart / Michelle Zauner

Dear Senthuran / Akwaeke Emezi

Divorce without court / Katherine Stoner

Forget the Alamo / Bryan Burrough

Heartbeat of trees / Peter Wohlleben

How the word is passed / Clint Smith

Kennedy’s avenger / Dan Abrams

Moms don’t have time to / Zibby Owens

Owls of the eastern ice / Jonathan C. Slaght

Plague year / Lawrence Wright

Sexuality / Meg-John Barker

Somebody’s daughter / Ashley C. Ford

Viral BS / Seema Yasmin

Zero fail / Carol Leonnig

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ace of spades / Faridah Abike-Iyimide

All our hidden gifts / Caroline O’Donoghue

Charlie Thorne and the lost city / Stuart Gibbs

Chorus rises / Bethany C. Morrow

Cool for the summer / Dahlia Adler

Emotion of great delight / Tahereh Mafi

Every body shines / Cassandra Newbould

Girl from the sea / Molly Knox Ostertag

Grace and glory / Jennifer Armentrout

Hana-chan and the shape of the world / Ryotaro Ueda

Heartbreakers and fakers / Cameron Lund

Hidden knife / Melissa Marr

Instructions for dancing / Nicola Yoon

Luck of the Titanic / Stacey Lee

Mac saves the world / Mac Barnett

Magic School Bus explores human evolution / Joanna Cole

Miles Morales shock waves / Justin A. Reynolds

Nature of witches / Rachel Griffin

Never kiss your roommate / Philline Harms

Night owl / Sarah Mlynowski

One great lie / Deb Caletti

Passing playbook / Isaac Fitzsimons

Pizazz / Sophy Henn

Pizazz vs. the new kid / Sophy Henn

Poison Ivy thorns / Kody Keplinger

Shelly struggles to shine / Kit Rosewater

Simone breaks all the rules / Debbie Rigaud

Sisterhood of secret ambitions / Sheena Boekweg

Speak for yourself / Lana Wood Johnson

Tales of an 8 bit kitten call to arms / Cube Kid

Tales of an 8 bit kitten lost in the nether / Cube Kid

Thanks a lot, universe / Chad Lucas

Tomoko takes the lead / Kit Rosewater

We are inevitable / Gayle Forman

When the world was ours / Liz Kessler

Witch king / H. E. Edgmon

Wolfwalkers / Samuel Sattin

Movies and TV series:

300

Amazing Panda Adventure

American Horror Story

Analyze That

Anchorman

Animal House

Another Round

August Rush

Back to the Future Trilogy

Back When We Were Grownups

Bandits

Better Call Saul

Big Jake

Black Hawk Down

Blades of Glory

Bloodsport

Blow

Blue Bloods

Borat

Date Night

Day the Earth Stood Still

Drillbit Taylor

Eagle Eye

Educating Rita

Eight Crazy Nights

End of Watch

Ella Enchanted

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Invention of Lying

Iris

Iron Man (Trilogy)

Jack and Jill

Kung Fu Panda

Love Happens

Love and Monsters

MacLeod’s Daughters

Mean Girls

Mechanic

Michael Clayton

Minari

Mr Blandings Builds His Dreamhouse

Mr & Mrs Smith

Murdoch Mysteries

Promising Young Woman

Recruit

Rio

Ronin

Secondhand Lions

Seven Pounds

Sibel

Something Borrowed

Spy Game

Star Trek

Stepmom

Stuck on You

Syriana

Takers

Taxi

Tesla

This Christmas

This is the End

Thomas Crown Affair

Tourist

Twilight – Breaking Dawn

Two Can Play That Game

Unfinished Life

Unknown

Unstoppable

Valentine’s Day

Waist Deep

Walking Tall

Wall Street – Money Never Sleeps

Waterboy

We Are Marshall

Wedding Crashers

Wedding Date

Wedding Planner

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Wendell Baker Story

When Calls the Heart

Who’s Your Caddy

Willy’s Wonderland

Wimbledon

Music:

Best of – Randy Newman

Casablanca – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Copland Conducts Copland – Aaron Copland

Greatest Hits – Santana

Mas Canciones – Linda Ronstadt

Plays & Sings the Blues – John Lee Hooker

