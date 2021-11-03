Large Print:
Burning / Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman
Adult Fiction:
As the wicked watch / Tamron Hall
Better off dead / Lee and Andrew Child
Bobbing for bodies / Addison Moore
Child of light / Terry Brooks
Christmas bookshop / Jenny Colgan
Cutie pies and deadly lies / Addison Moore
Down the hatch / M. C. Beaton
Far from the light of heaven / Tade Thompson
Following sea / Michael Linley
Grave reservations / Cherie Priest
London rules / Mick Herron
Murder, curlers and cream / Arlene McFarlane
Never open it / Ken Niimura
On girlhood / Glory Edim
Once upon a wardrobe / Patti Callahan
Pumpkin spice sacrifice / Addison Moore
Sleigh bells ring / Raeanne Thayne
Three sisters / Heather Morris
Trashlands / Alison Stine
Unheard / Nicci French
Adult Non-Fiction:
Black food / Bryant Terry
Cravings: all together / Chrissy Teigen
First shots / Brendan Borrell
Fodor’s complete guide to the National Parks of the United States / Fodor’s
She kills me / Jennifer Wright
Sorry not sorry / Alyssa Milano
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Cold War correspondent / Nathan Hale
Waffles & Pancake planetary-yum / Drew Brockington
Wonderful women of the world / Laurie Halse Anderson
Movies and TV series:
Bedtime Stories
Chamber
Crooked House
Curious George
Elf
Haunting of Hill House
Horton Hears a Who
Lassie
Mighty Wind
Night School
Other Guys
Prime Suspect
Toy Story 3
VeggieTales – The Wonderful Wizard of Ha’s
