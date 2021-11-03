Large Print:

Burning / Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman

Adult Fiction:

As the wicked watch / Tamron Hall

Better off dead / Lee and Andrew Child

Bobbing for bodies / Addison Moore

Child of light / Terry Brooks

Christmas bookshop / Jenny Colgan

Cutie pies and deadly lies / Addison Moore

Down the hatch / M. C. Beaton

Far from the light of heaven / Tade Thompson

Following sea / Michael Linley

Grave reservations / Cherie Priest

London rules / Mick Herron

Murder, curlers and cream / Arlene McFarlane

Never open it / Ken Niimura

On girlhood / Glory Edim

Once upon a wardrobe / Patti Callahan

Pumpkin spice sacrifice / Addison Moore

Sleigh bells ring / Raeanne Thayne

Three sisters / Heather Morris

Trashlands / Alison Stine

Unheard / Nicci French

Adult Non-Fiction:

Black food / Bryant Terry

Cravings: all together / Chrissy Teigen

First shots / Brendan Borrell

Fodor’s complete guide to the National Parks of the United States / Fodor’s

She kills me / Jennifer Wright

Sorry not sorry / Alyssa Milano

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Cold War correspondent / Nathan Hale

Waffles & Pancake planetary-yum / Drew Brockington

Wonderful women of the world / Laurie Halse Anderson

Movies and TV series:

Bedtime Stories

Chamber

Crooked House

Curious George

Elf

Haunting of Hill House

Horton Hears a Who

Lassie

Mighty Wind

Night School

Other Guys

Prime Suspect

Toy Story 3

VeggieTales – The Wonderful Wizard of Ha’s

