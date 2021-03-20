Large Print:

All that I dread / Linda J. White

Before the ruins / Victoria Gosling

City of schemes / Victoria Thompson

Deep in the Alaskan woods / Karen Harper

Devil’s bones /Carolyn Haines

Escape / Lisa Harris

Four winds / Kristin Hannah

Lana’s war / Anita Abriel

Love proof / Madeleine Henry

Mascarada Pass / William Colt MacDonald

Matthew Johnson, U.S. Marshal / Johnny D. Boggs

Montana territory / Charles G. West

Mountain laurel / Lori Benton

Musical chairs / Amy Poeppel

Power couple / Alex Berenson

Price of valor / Susan May Warren

Promise of ankles / Alexander McCall Smith

Soul raging / Ronie Kendig

Syndicate gun / D. B. Newton

Truitt’s truth / Julia David

Wedding war / Liz Talley

What’s worth keeping / Kaya McLaren

Woman outside my door / Rachel Ryan

Yellow wife / Sadeqa Johnson

Adult Fiction:

Burning land / Bernard Cornwell

Delia and the drifter / Melody Carlson

Gathering dark / Candice Fox

Matter of life and death / Phillip Margolin

Sanatorium / Sarah Pearse

Adult Non-Fiction:

Already toast / Kate Washington

Beginner’s guide to America / Roya Hakakain

Energy paradox / Steven Gundry

Hiding in plain sight: Lady Bird Johnson in the White House / Julia Sweig

No pain, no Gaines / Chip Gaines

Set boundaries, find peace / Nedra Glover Tawwab

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Cat I never named / Amra Sabic-El-Reyness

Cliffs / Scott Cawthon

Firekeeper’s daughter / Angeline Boulley

Ghosts of Greenglass House / Kate Milford

Indian no more / Charlene Willing McManis

Leak / Kate Reed Petty

Minecraft: the mountain / Max Brooks

Mirror season / Anna-Marie McClemore

Once upon an Eid / Aisha Saeed

Puzzle master / Carly Ann West

Queen of gilded horns / Amanda Joy

Rowley Jefferson’s awesome friendly spooky stories / Jeff Kinney

Small wonders / Matthew Clark Smith

Audiobooks:

Movies and TV series:

Big Bang Theory

Chappelle’s Show

Croods – A New Age

Dark Knight

Dinosaur 13

Greener Grass

Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix

House that Jack Built

Irishman

I Still Believe

Joe

Lady Sings the Blues

Let Him Go

Midway

Mulan

My Dream is Yours

Once Upon a Time

On Moonlight Bay

Radioflash

Star Trek

Tenet

Undercover Blues

Music:

All the Good Times / Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Chem Trails Over the Country Club / Lana Del Rey

Christmas Night / Cambridge Singers

Highlights / The Weeknd

Niratias / Chevelle

OK Human / Weezer

Revelacion / Selena Gomez

We Are / Jon Batiste

