Large Print:
All that I dread / Linda J. White
Before the ruins / Victoria Gosling
City of schemes / Victoria Thompson
Deep in the Alaskan woods / Karen Harper
Devil’s bones /Carolyn Haines
Escape / Lisa Harris
Four winds / Kristin Hannah
Lana’s war / Anita Abriel
Love proof / Madeleine Henry
Mascarada Pass / William Colt MacDonald
Matthew Johnson, U.S. Marshal / Johnny D. Boggs
Montana territory / Charles G. West
Mountain laurel / Lori Benton
Musical chairs / Amy Poeppel
Power couple / Alex Berenson
Price of valor / Susan May Warren
Promise of ankles / Alexander McCall Smith
Soul raging / Ronie Kendig
Syndicate gun / D. B. Newton
Truitt’s truth / Julia David
Wedding war / Liz Talley
What’s worth keeping / Kaya McLaren
Woman outside my door / Rachel Ryan
Yellow wife / Sadeqa Johnson
Adult Fiction:
Burning land / Bernard Cornwell
Delia and the drifter / Melody Carlson
Gathering dark / Candice Fox
Matter of life and death / Phillip Margolin
Sanatorium / Sarah Pearse
Adult Non-Fiction:
Already toast / Kate Washington
Beginner’s guide to America / Roya Hakakain
Energy paradox / Steven Gundry
Hiding in plain sight: Lady Bird Johnson in the White House / Julia Sweig
No pain, no Gaines / Chip Gaines
Set boundaries, find peace / Nedra Glover Tawwab
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Cat I never named / Amra Sabic-El-Reyness
Cliffs / Scott Cawthon
Firekeeper’s daughter / Angeline Boulley
Ghosts of Greenglass House / Kate Milford
Indian no more / Charlene Willing McManis
Leak / Kate Reed Petty
Minecraft: the mountain / Max Brooks
Mirror season / Anna-Marie McClemore
Once upon an Eid / Aisha Saeed
Puzzle master / Carly Ann West
Queen of gilded horns / Amanda Joy
Rowley Jefferson’s awesome friendly spooky stories / Jeff Kinney
Small wonders / Matthew Clark Smith
Audiobooks:
Movies and TV series:
Big Bang Theory
Chappelle’s Show
Croods – A New Age
Dark Knight
Dinosaur 13
Greener Grass
Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix
House that Jack Built
Irishman
I Still Believe
Joe
Lady Sings the Blues
Let Him Go
Midway
Mulan
My Dream is Yours
Once Upon a Time
On Moonlight Bay
Radioflash
Star Trek
Tenet
Undercover Blues
Music:
All the Good Times / Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Chem Trails Over the Country Club / Lana Del Rey
Christmas Night / Cambridge Singers
Highlights / The Weeknd
Niratias / Chevelle
OK Human / Weezer
Revelacion / Selena Gomez
We Are / Jon Batiste
