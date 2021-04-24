Large Print:
Gambling man / David Baldacci
Midnight library / Matt Haig
Ocean prey / John Sandford
Sunflower sisters / Martha Hall Kelly
Adult Fiction:
Championess / Kelly Zakas
Dance with death / Will Thomas
Galaxy, and the ground within / Becky Chambers
Gambling man / David Baldacci
Happiest girl in the world / Alena Dillon
Last night in London / Karen White
Last watch / J. S. Dewes
Legacy of war / Wilbur Smith
Lover unveiled / J. R. Ward
Man who lived underground / Richard Wright
Mirrorland / Carole Johnstone
Perfect daughter / D. J. Palmer
Request / David Bell
Social graces / Renee Rosen
Son of Mr. Suleman / Eric Jerome Dickey
Tales from the Umbrella Academy: you look like death / Gerard Way
When a stranger comes to town / Michael Koryta
Adult Non-Fiction:
Blood and treasure / Bob Drury
Come fly the world / Julia Cooke
Cook, eat, repeat / Nigella Lawson
Cosmic queries / Neil deGrasse Tyson
Do better / Rachel Ricketts
Don’t drop the mic / T. D. Jakes
Heart of fire / Mazie Hirono
How to raise a feminist son / Sonora Jha
Intuitive eating / Evelyn Tribole
Invisible corset / Lauren Geertsen
Madam Speaker / Susan Page
Milk Street Tuesday nights Mediterranean / Christopher Kimball
Out of many, one / George W. Bush
Queens’ English / Chloe O. Davis
Six-minute x-ray / Chase Hughes
Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie / Lisa Napoli
Three martini afternoons at the Ritz / Gail Crowther
Ultimate meal-prep cookbook / America’s Test Kitchen
When you wonder, you’re learning / Gregg Behr
World travel / Anthony Bourdain
York patrol / James Carl Nelson
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Big, bold, and beautiful / Kierra Kiki Sheard
Diary of an 8 bit warrior an OP alliance / Pirate Sourcil
Echo Island / Jared C. Wilson
Fat chance, Charlie Vega / Crystal Maldonado
House of Hollow / Krystal Sutherland
Kate in waiting / Becky Albertalli
Masters of disguise / Marc Martin
Ruffing it / James Patterson
Shot in the arm / Don Brown
We are still here / Traci Sorell
Witches steeped in gold / Ciannon Smart
Audiobooks:
Gambling man / David Baldacci
Movies and TV series:
Adam Resurrected
Alice – Through the Looking Glass
American Gods
American Horror Story
Arrow
Avengers - Endgame
Bates Motel
Big Easy
Big Little Lies
Birdcage
Brian’s Song
Classic Holiday Stories – (Disney)
Crossover
Death in Paradise
Death Note
Disobedience
Earthling
Earwig & the Witch
Exit Wounds
Girl in the Spider’s Web
Gremlins
Handmaid’s Tale
Holiday Celebration with Mickey & Pals
Homeland
John Wick 1, 2 & 3
Jurassic World
Lady and the Tramp
Madagascar 3
M*A*S*H
Mickey & Pluto – Best Pals
Nobody’s Fool
Pinocchio
Pixar Short Films Collection Vol. 1
Pixar Short Films Collection Vol. 2
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Psych
Ray Donovan
Southland Tales
Star Trek
Strange Woman
Tales of the Abyss
Tombstone
Untouchables
Weeds
