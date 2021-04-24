Large Print:

Gambling man / David Baldacci

Midnight library / Matt Haig

Ocean prey / John Sandford

Sunflower sisters / Martha Hall Kelly

Adult Fiction:

Championess / Kelly Zakas

Dance with death / Will Thomas

Galaxy, and the ground within / Becky Chambers

Gambling man / David Baldacci

Happiest girl in the world / Alena Dillon

Last night in London / Karen White

Last watch / J. S. Dewes

Legacy of war / Wilbur Smith

Lover unveiled / J. R. Ward

Man who lived underground / Richard Wright

Mirrorland / Carole Johnstone

Perfect daughter / D. J. Palmer

Request / David Bell

Social graces / Renee Rosen

Son of Mr. Suleman / Eric Jerome Dickey

Tales from the Umbrella Academy: you look like death / Gerard Way

When a stranger comes to town / Michael Koryta

Adult Non-Fiction:

Blood and treasure / Bob Drury

Come fly the world / Julia Cooke

Cook, eat, repeat / Nigella Lawson

Cosmic queries / Neil deGrasse Tyson

Do better / Rachel Ricketts

Don’t drop the mic / T. D. Jakes

Heart of fire / Mazie Hirono

How to raise a feminist son / Sonora Jha

Intuitive eating / Evelyn Tribole

Invisible corset / Lauren Geertsen

Madam Speaker / Susan Page

Milk Street Tuesday nights Mediterranean / Christopher Kimball

Out of many, one / George W. Bush

Queens’ English / Chloe O. Davis

Six-minute x-ray / Chase Hughes

Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie / Lisa Napoli

Three martini afternoons at the Ritz / Gail Crowther

Ultimate meal-prep cookbook / America’s Test Kitchen

When you wonder, you’re learning / Gregg Behr

World travel / Anthony Bourdain

York patrol / James Carl Nelson

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Big, bold, and beautiful / Kierra Kiki Sheard

Diary of an 8 bit warrior an OP alliance / Pirate Sourcil

Echo Island / Jared C. Wilson

Fat chance, Charlie Vega / Crystal Maldonado

House of Hollow / Krystal Sutherland

Kate in waiting / Becky Albertalli

Masters of disguise / Marc Martin

Ruffing it / James Patterson

Shot in the arm / Don Brown

We are still here / Traci Sorell

Witches steeped in gold / Ciannon Smart

Audiobooks:

Gambling man / David Baldacci

Movies and TV series:

Adam Resurrected

Alice – Through the Looking Glass

American Gods

American Horror Story

Arrow

Avengers - Endgame

Bates Motel

Big Easy

Big Little Lies

Birdcage

Brian’s Song

Classic Holiday Stories – (Disney)

Crossover

Death in Paradise

Death Note

Disobedience

Earthling

Earwig & the Witch

Exit Wounds

Girl in the Spider’s Web

Gremlins

Handmaid’s Tale

Holiday Celebration with Mickey & Pals

Homeland

John Wick 1, 2 & 3

Jurassic World

Lady and the Tramp

Madagascar 3

M*A*S*H

Mickey & Pluto – Best Pals

Nobody’s Fool

Pinocchio

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol. 1

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol. 2

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Psych

Ray Donovan

Southland Tales

Star Trek

Strange Woman

Tales of the Abyss

Tombstone

Untouchables

Weeds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.