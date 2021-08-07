Large Print:

It’s better this way / Debbie Macomber

Women’s march / Jennifer Chiaverini

Adult Fiction:

Claimed / J. R. Ward

Deadly deletion / Lorna Barrett

Death at the Crystal Palace / Jennifer Ashley

Devil in disguise / Lisa Kleypas

Dreadful lemon sky / John D. MacDonald

Few drops of bitters / G. A. McKevett

Fierce little thing / Miranda Beverly-Whittemore

Forbidden / Heather Graham

Ghost blows a kiss / Carolyn G. Hart

Good day for chardonnay / Darynda Jones

Hive / Gregg Olsen

Just one look / Lindsay Cameron

Minister primarily / John Oliver Killens

Murder, she edited / Kaitlyn Dunnett

Not a happy family / Shari Lapena

Plan for the worst / Jodi Taylor

Radar girls / Sara Ackerman

Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne treachery / Brian Freeman

Safe in my arms / Sara Shepard

Scarlet ruse / John D. MacDonald

Second life of Mirelle West / Amanda Skenandore

Shadow / James Patterson

Song everlasting / Ha Jin

Strange flowers / Donal Ryan

Turquoise lament / John D. MacDonald

Under the magnolias / T. I. Lowe

Unthinkable / Brad Parks

Adult Non-Fiction:

43 tables / Kat Robinson

Here, right matters / Alexander Vindman

I alone can fix it / Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker

Joy of sweat / Sarah Everts

Landslide / Michael Wolff

Nadiya bakes / Nadiya Hussain

Solve your money troubles / Amy Loftsgordon

Juvenile/Young Adult:

Avatar, the last airbender: Suki alone / Faith Erin Hicks

Big, fun, kids baking book / Maile Carpenter

Faking reality / Sara Fujimura

Gods and monster / Shelby Mahurin

I am not Starfire / Mariko Tamaki

Mysterious eye of the dragon / Geronimo Stilton

There’s someone inside your house / Stephanie Perkins

They’ll never catch us / Jessica Goodman

Mov

ies and TV series:

American Gods

Avengers – Infinity War

Captain Alatriste

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Darby O’Gill and the Little People

Disney – Short Films Collection

Dream Horse

Father

Friends

Gnome-Mobile

Grimm’s Fairy Tale Classics

Happiest Millionaire

Horatio Hornblower – Duchess and the Devil

Horatio Hornblower – Duel

Horatio Hornblower – Fire Ships

Horatio Hornblower – Mutiny

Horatio Hornblower – Retribution

Horatio Hornblower – Wrong War

Lady and the Tramp II

Land

Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Marksman

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band

Paddington

Pirate Fairy

Pixar Short Films 2

Pixie Hollow Games

Polar Express

Ray Donovan

Rescuers

Return to Never Land

Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2

Secret of the Wings

Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Space Buddies

Spiral

Spongebob Movie

Star Trek – Discovery

Stuart Little

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Tomorrowland

Treasure Buddies

Vera

Vikings

Walking Dead

Winnie the Pooh – A Valentine for You

Wrath of Man

Music:

Born to Boogie – Hank Williams Jr.

Chill Factor – Merle Haggard

Day at the Races – Queen

Fearless – Taylor Swift

Night at the Opera – Queen

O Brother Where Art Thou – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Queen II – Queen

Ray – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Ray Charles

Self-Titled – Taylor Swift

Welcome 2 America – Prince

