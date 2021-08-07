Large Print:
It’s better this way / Debbie Macomber
Women’s march / Jennifer Chiaverini
Adult Fiction:
Claimed / J. R. Ward
Deadly deletion / Lorna Barrett
Death at the Crystal Palace / Jennifer Ashley
Devil in disguise / Lisa Kleypas
Dreadful lemon sky / John D. MacDonald
Few drops of bitters / G. A. McKevett
Fierce little thing / Miranda Beverly-Whittemore
Forbidden / Heather Graham
Ghost blows a kiss / Carolyn G. Hart
Good day for chardonnay / Darynda Jones
Hive / Gregg Olsen
Just one look / Lindsay Cameron
Minister primarily / John Oliver Killens
Murder, she edited / Kaitlyn Dunnett
Not a happy family / Shari Lapena
Plan for the worst / Jodi Taylor
Radar girls / Sara Ackerman
Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne treachery / Brian Freeman
Safe in my arms / Sara Shepard
Scarlet ruse / John D. MacDonald
Second life of Mirelle West / Amanda Skenandore
Shadow / James Patterson
Song everlasting / Ha Jin
Strange flowers / Donal Ryan
Turquoise lament / John D. MacDonald
Under the magnolias / T. I. Lowe
Unthinkable / Brad Parks
Adult Non-Fiction:
43 tables / Kat Robinson
Here, right matters / Alexander Vindman
I alone can fix it / Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker
Joy of sweat / Sarah Everts
Landslide / Michael Wolff
Nadiya bakes / Nadiya Hussain
Solve your money troubles / Amy Loftsgordon
Juvenile/Young Adult:
Avatar, the last airbender: Suki alone / Faith Erin Hicks
Big, fun, kids baking book / Maile Carpenter
Faking reality / Sara Fujimura
Gods and monster / Shelby Mahurin
I am not Starfire / Mariko Tamaki
Mysterious eye of the dragon / Geronimo Stilton
There’s someone inside your house / Stephanie Perkins
They’ll never catch us / Jessica Goodman
Mov
ies and TV series:
American Gods
Avengers – Infinity War
Captain Alatriste
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3
Darby O’Gill and the Little People
Disney – Short Films Collection
Dream Horse
Father
Friends
Gnome-Mobile
Grimm’s Fairy Tale Classics
Happiest Millionaire
Horatio Hornblower – Duchess and the Devil
Horatio Hornblower – Duel
Horatio Hornblower – Fire Ships
Horatio Hornblower – Mutiny
Horatio Hornblower – Retribution
Horatio Hornblower – Wrong War
Lady and the Tramp II
Land
Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Marksman
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band
Paddington
Pirate Fairy
Pixar Short Films 2
Pixie Hollow Games
Polar Express
Ray Donovan
Rescuers
Return to Never Land
Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2
Secret of the Wings
Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Space Buddies
Spiral
Spongebob Movie
Star Trek – Discovery
Stuart Little
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Tomorrowland
Treasure Buddies
Vera
Vikings
Walking Dead
Winnie the Pooh – A Valentine for You
Wrath of Man
Music:
Born to Boogie – Hank Williams Jr.
Chill Factor – Merle Haggard
Day at the Races – Queen
Fearless – Taylor Swift
Night at the Opera – Queen
O Brother Where Art Thou – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Queen II – Queen
Ray – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Ray Charles
Self-Titled – Taylor Swift
Welcome 2 America – Prince
