Large Print:

Arizona ranger / A. Scott Leslie

Brave girl, quiet girl / Catherine Ryan Hyde

Cobble Hill / Cecily von Ziegesar

Colors of truth / Tasha Alexander

Cross her heart / Melinda Leigh

Cul-de-sac war / Melissa Ferguson

Faithless in death / J. D. Robb

Gunsmoke men / L. L. Foreman

Hanging at Pulpit Rock / Lee Leighton

Hometown hero / Liza Kendall

Lady’s guide to mischief and murder / Dianne Freeman

Last agent / Robert Dugoni

Lizzie’s heart / Susan Lantz Simpson

Luck and a horse / Max Brand

Magic lessons / Alice Hoffman

Murder in the East End / Jennifer Ashley

Murder in the storybook cottage / Ellery Adams

Outlaw’s son / Clifton Adams

Point of danger / Irene Hannon

Preserve / Ariel S. Winter

Remember me / Mario Escobar

Savage son / Jack Carr

Texas proud / Diana Palmer

Thief River Falls / Brian Freeman

To avenge a ranger / James J. Griffin

Until I met you / Tari Faris

What you said to me / Olivia Newport

Adult Fiction:

All girls / Emily Layden

Bright ray of darkness / Ethan Hawke

Daring deception / Barbara Freethy

Dark horses / Susan Mihalic

Diabolical bones / Bella Ellis

Downstairs neighbor / Helen Cooper

Echo wife / Sarah Gailey

Every last secret / A. R. Torre

Extravagant death / Charles Finch

Fatal lie / Charles Todd

Freiheit / Andrea Grosso Ciponte

Girl A / Abigail Dean

Good neighbors / Sarah Langan

History of what comes next / Sylvain Neuvel

How the one-armed sister sweeps her house / Cherie Jones

Make up break up / Lily Menon

Missing and endangered / J. A. Jance

Nantucket threads / Pamela Kelley

Nashville books 1-5 / Inglath Cooper

Nature of fragile things / Susan Meissner

No one is talking about this / Patricia Lockwood

Ravish me with rubies / Jane Feather

Relentless / Mark Greaney

Serena Singh flips the script / Sonya Lalli

Sown a country road / Inglath Cooper

Spellbreaker / Charlie Holmberg

Still the one / Susan May Warren

That weekend in Paris / Inglath Cooper

Trial and error / Robert Whitlow

Velocity of a revolution / Marshall Ryan Maresca

We play ourselves / Jen Silverman

Wicked all night / Jeaniene Frost

Wild rain / Beverly Jenkins

Adult Non-Fiction:

American covenant / Philip Gorski

Barking to the choir / Greg Boyle

Black church / Henry Louis Gates

Cassandra speaks / Elizabeth Lesser

Four lost cities / Annalee Newitz

Growing under cover / Niki Jabbour

How to avoid a climate disaster / Bill Gates

Mend it, wear it, love it / Zoe Edwards

Mike Nichols / Mark Harris

Rosa / Peter Kukielski

Sum of us / Heather McGhee

Under a white sky / Elizabeth Kolbert

With her fist raised / Laura Lovett

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Barf of the bedazzler / Aaron Reynolds

Black heroes of the Wild West / James Otis Smith

Book of tiny creatures / Nathalie Tordjman

Cathedral of bones / A. J. Steiger

Countdown til Daddy comes home / Kristin Ayyar

Court of silver flames / Sarah Maas

Crossroads at midnight / Abby Howard

Does Earth feel? / Marc Majewski

Dragon curse / Lisa McMann

Dragon slayers / Lisa McMann

Early one morning / Mem Fox

Endometriosis / Tamer Seckin

Erik the Red / Tilman Roehrig

Iron raven / Julie Kagawa

Last straw / Susan Hood

Ms. Jo-Jo is a yo-yo / Dan Gutman

Pepper Page saves the universe / Landry Q. Walker

Pho love story / Loan Le

Place to hang the moon / Kate Albus

Seven special somethings / Adib Khorram

We are the ashes, we are the fire / Joy McCullough

We wait for the sun / Dovey Johnson Roundtree

Yesterday is history / Kosoko Jackson

Movies and TV series:

Blackbird

Blacklist

Black Spruce

Brave

Captain Phillips

Cured

Dances with Wolves

Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Donnybrook

Driving While Black

Edward Scissorhands

Enemy of the People

Fast and the Furious – Tokyo Drift

For Love of the Game

Four Brothers

Gracepoint

Green Zone

Hangover

Harley Quinn

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Ladyhawke

Lady MacBeth

Light of My Life

Mayans

Mentalist

Murdoch Mysteries

Nightingale

Ophelia

Pennyworth

Red Joan

Resistance

Rizzoli & Isles

Shirley

Star Trek Discovery

Wild at Heart

