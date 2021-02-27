Large Print:
Arizona ranger / A. Scott Leslie
Brave girl, quiet girl / Catherine Ryan Hyde
Cobble Hill / Cecily von Ziegesar
Colors of truth / Tasha Alexander
Cross her heart / Melinda Leigh
Cul-de-sac war / Melissa Ferguson
Faithless in death / J. D. Robb
Gunsmoke men / L. L. Foreman
Hanging at Pulpit Rock / Lee Leighton
Hometown hero / Liza Kendall
Lady’s guide to mischief and murder / Dianne Freeman
Last agent / Robert Dugoni
Lizzie’s heart / Susan Lantz Simpson
Luck and a horse / Max Brand
Magic lessons / Alice Hoffman
Murder in the East End / Jennifer Ashley
Murder in the storybook cottage / Ellery Adams
Outlaw’s son / Clifton Adams
Point of danger / Irene Hannon
Preserve / Ariel S. Winter
Remember me / Mario Escobar
Savage son / Jack Carr
Texas proud / Diana Palmer
Thief River Falls / Brian Freeman
To avenge a ranger / James J. Griffin
Until I met you / Tari Faris
What you said to me / Olivia Newport
Adult Fiction:
All girls / Emily Layden
Bright ray of darkness / Ethan Hawke
Daring deception / Barbara Freethy
Dark horses / Susan Mihalic
Diabolical bones / Bella Ellis
Downstairs neighbor / Helen Cooper
Echo wife / Sarah Gailey
Every last secret / A. R. Torre
Extravagant death / Charles Finch
Fatal lie / Charles Todd
Freiheit / Andrea Grosso Ciponte
Girl A / Abigail Dean
Good neighbors / Sarah Langan
History of what comes next / Sylvain Neuvel
How the one-armed sister sweeps her house / Cherie Jones
Make up break up / Lily Menon
Missing and endangered / J. A. Jance
Nantucket threads / Pamela Kelley
Nashville books 1-5 / Inglath Cooper
Nature of fragile things / Susan Meissner
No one is talking about this / Patricia Lockwood
Ravish me with rubies / Jane Feather
Relentless / Mark Greaney
Serena Singh flips the script / Sonya Lalli
Sown a country road / Inglath Cooper
Spellbreaker / Charlie Holmberg
Still the one / Susan May Warren
That weekend in Paris / Inglath Cooper
Trial and error / Robert Whitlow
Velocity of a revolution / Marshall Ryan Maresca
We play ourselves / Jen Silverman
Wicked all night / Jeaniene Frost
Wild rain / Beverly Jenkins
Adult Non-Fiction:
American covenant / Philip Gorski
Barking to the choir / Greg Boyle
Black church / Henry Louis Gates
Cassandra speaks / Elizabeth Lesser
Four lost cities / Annalee Newitz
Growing under cover / Niki Jabbour
How to avoid a climate disaster / Bill Gates
Mend it, wear it, love it / Zoe Edwards
Mike Nichols / Mark Harris
Rosa / Peter Kukielski
Sum of us / Heather McGhee
Under a white sky / Elizabeth Kolbert
With her fist raised / Laura Lovett
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Barf of the bedazzler / Aaron Reynolds
Black heroes of the Wild West / James Otis Smith
Book of tiny creatures / Nathalie Tordjman
Cathedral of bones / A. J. Steiger
Countdown til Daddy comes home / Kristin Ayyar
Court of silver flames / Sarah Maas
Crossroads at midnight / Abby Howard
Does Earth feel? / Marc Majewski
Dragon curse / Lisa McMann
Dragon slayers / Lisa McMann
Early one morning / Mem Fox
Endometriosis / Tamer Seckin
Erik the Red / Tilman Roehrig
Iron raven / Julie Kagawa
Last straw / Susan Hood
Ms. Jo-Jo is a yo-yo / Dan Gutman
Pepper Page saves the universe / Landry Q. Walker
Pho love story / Loan Le
Place to hang the moon / Kate Albus
Seven special somethings / Adib Khorram
We are the ashes, we are the fire / Joy McCullough
We wait for the sun / Dovey Johnson Roundtree
Yesterday is history / Kosoko Jackson
Movies and TV series:
Blackbird
Blacklist
Black Spruce
Brave
Captain Phillips
Cured
Dances with Wolves
Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Donnybrook
Driving While Black
Edward Scissorhands
Enemy of the People
Fast and the Furious – Tokyo Drift
For Love of the Game
Four Brothers
Gracepoint
Green Zone
Hangover
Harley Quinn
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Ladyhawke
Lady MacBeth
Light of My Life
Mayans
Mentalist
Murdoch Mysteries
Nightingale
Ophelia
Pennyworth
Red Joan
Resistance
Rizzoli & Isles
Shirley
Star Trek Discovery
Wild at Heart
