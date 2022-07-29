Large Print
Across the green grass fields / Seanan McGuire
Blackout / Simon Scarrow
Cliffhanger / Susan Page Davis
Danger on the Atlantic /Erica Ruth Neubauer
Dead fall / Nancy Mehl
Dead man’s hand / David Nix
Dreaming of flight / Catherine Ryan Hyde
Drop dead gorgeous / Rachel Gibson
Ex-husband / Karen Hamilton
Fevered star / Rebecca Roanhorse
Hell-bender from Texas / Chuck Martin
House across the lake / Riley Sager
House at Mermaid’s Cove / Lindsay Jayne Ashford
If I were you / Lynn Austin
Meant to be / Emily Giffin
Measure / Nikki Erlick
Murder on Madison Square / Victoria Thompson
One Italian summer / Rebecca Searle
Paris showroom / Juliet Blackwell
Rifled gold / W. C. Tuttle
Road home / Richard Paul Evans
Season of my enemy / Naomi Musch
Secret stealers / Jane Healey
Sugar and salt / Susan Wiggs
Summer place / Jennifer Weiner
Targeted / Stephen Hunter
Taylor Callahan, circuit rider / William Johnstone
Texas twilight / Caroline Fyffe
Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow / Gabrielle Zevin
When the meadow blooms / Ann Gabhart
Where the road bends / Rachel Fordham
Adult Fiction
365 days / Blanka Lipinska
After hours on Milagro street / Angelina Lopez
Crossroads / Laurel Hightower
Drunk on all your strange new words / Eddie Robson
Edge of summer / Viola Shipman
Final Fantasy XV: the dawn of the future / Jun Eishima
From Lukov with love / Mariana Zapata
From the embers / Aly Martinez
Half life of Valery K / Natasha Pulley
Hidden one / Linda Castillo
Librarian spy / Madeline Martin
Murder spills the tea / Vicki Delany
Nobody’s princess / Erica Ridley
Paper caper / Kate Carlisle
Point last seen / Christina Dodd
Red flags / Lisa Black
Sacred duty / Rhona Weaver
Sugar and salt / Susan Wiggs
This day / Blanka Lipinska
Twice a quinceanera / Yamile Saied Mendez
Waif / Samantha Kolesnik
Women of Great Heron Lake / Deanna Lynn Sletten
Adult Non-Fiction
Bake / Paul Hollywood
Big lie / Jonathan Lemire
Fantastic numbers and where to find them / Antonio Padilla
Glad you’re here / Walker Hayes
Healing from toxic relationships / Stephanie Sarkis
History of delusions / Victoria Shepherd
How to get a greencard / Ilona Bray
Illegally yours / Rafael Agustin
Jingle all the way / Debbie Busby
New handbook for a post-Roe America / Robin Marty
Proving ground / Kathy Kleiman
Quarterlife / Satya Doyle Byock
Raising positive kids in a negative world / Zig Ziglar
Unmask Alice / Rick Emerson
Juvenile and Young Adult
Beasts of ruin / Ayana Gray
Blue bloods: after life / Melissa De la Cruz
Elephant girl / James Patterson
Hell followed with us / Andrew Joseph White
Love times infinity / Lane Clarke
Master of iron / Tricia Levenseller
Padawan / Kiersten White
Valkyrie’s daughter / Tiana Warner
Violet made of thorns / Gina Chen
Witchery / S. Isabelle
Movies and TV series
Adventures of Young Indiana Jones Volume 2
Animaniacs BINGE BOX (Hulu Revival)
Cruella
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Who – The Macra Terror
Doctor Who – Scream of the Shalka
Fantastic Beasts – Secrets of Dumbledore
Father Stu
Hell on Wheels
Hobbit
Lost City
National Parks – America’s Best Idea
Pokemon – Pikachu & Friends
This is Us
Werewolves Within
Music
Other Side of Make Believe – Interpol
Special – Lizzo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.