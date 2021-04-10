Large Print:

Eternal / Lisa Scottoline

Lost apothecary / Sarah Penner

We begin at the end / Chris Whitaker

Adult Fiction:

Animal instinct / David Rosenfelt

Blackberry Beach / Irene Hannon

Bookshop by the sea / Denise Hunter

Bookstore on the beach / Brenda Novak

Drowning kind / Jennifer McMahon

Eliza starts a rumor / Jane Rosen

Ex-talk / Rachel Lynn Solomon

First person singular / Haruki Murakami

Five wounds / Kirstin Valdez Quade

Gold diggers / Sanjena Sathian

Good company / Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

Hanging Falls / Margaret Mizushima

Hummingbird salamander / Jeff VanderMeer

In her tracks / Robert Dugoni

Infamous / Ace Atkins

Intimacy experiment / Rosie Danan

Life’s too short / Abby Jimenez

Meet me in paradise / Libby Hubscher

Miss Julia happily ever after / Ann B. Ross

Mother may I / Joshilyn Jackson

Night always comes / Willy Vlautin

Night fall / Nancy Mehl

Northern spy / Flynn Berry

Open water / Caleb Azumah Nelson

Peaces / Helen Oyeyemi

Socialite / J’nell Ciesielski

Sunflower sisters / Martha Hall Kelly

There’s no such thing as an easy job / Kikuko Tsumura

Three missing days / Colleen Coble

To love and to loathe / Martha Waters

Venice sketchbook / Rhys Bowen

What the devil knows / C. S. Harris

Widow queen / Elzbieta Cherezinka

You love me / Carol Kepnes

Adult Non-Fiction:

Beautiful things / Hunter Biden

Broken (in the best possible way) / Jenny Lawson

Eat better, feel better / Giada De Laurentiis

Eat to beat depression and anxiety / Drew Ramsey

Festival days / Jo Ann Beard

Fish our of water / Eric Metaxas

Life’s edge / Carl Zimmer

Ratline / Philippe Sands

Rock me in the water / Ronald Brownstein

Save it for later / Nate Powell

They don’t need to understand / Andy Biersack

Those who forget / Geraldine Schwarz

Witnesses for the lamb / Molly May

You don’t belong here / Elizabeth Becker

Juvenile and Young Adult:

130-story treehouse / Andy Griffiths

Aru Shah and the city of gold / Roshani Chokshi

Billy Miller makes a wish / Kevin Henkes

Blackbird girls / Anne Blankman

Blessed monsters / Emily Duncan

Cicada / Shaun Tan

Cost of knowing / Brittney Morris

Donuts and danger / John Gallagher

Fairies’ path / Ava Corrigan

Follow your arrow / Jessica Verdi

Go the distance / Jen Calonita

Good as gold / Sarah Mlynowski

Hello, cruel heart / Maureen Johnson

Infinity courts / Akemi Dawn Bowman

Ivy and Bean get to work / Annie Barrows

Last kids on Earth: thrilling tales from the tree house / Max Brallier

Merci Suarez can’t dance / Meg Medina

Messengers / Margaret Peterson Haddix

Mirror’s edge / Scott Westerfeld

Outdoor scientist / Temple Grandin

Place of no stars / Erin Hunter

Somewhere between bitter and sweet / Laekan Zea Kemp

Trouble with a tiny t / Merriam Sarcia Saunders

Unicorn famous / Dana Simpson

Warrior’s choice / Erin Hunter

Movies and TV series:

Above the Law

Across the Universe

Alexander

Ammonite

ATL

Babylon AD

Balloon

Barbershop 2

Before Sunset

Big Fish

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Beatriz at Dinner

Boondock Saints

Bridesmaids

Bridges of Madison County

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Christmas Carol

Collateral

Congo

Courier

Crazy Stupid Love

Death in Paradise

Departed

Die Another Day

Fast & Furious

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flamingo Kid

Greenland

Green Mile

He Got Game

High Crimes

Inception

Justified

Love Actually

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Class Reunion

Madea’s Family Reunion

Man in the Moon

Moneyball

Monster Hunter

Moribito – Guardian of the Spirit

Mulan

Murdoch Mysteries

Over the Garden Wall

Pitch Perfect

Raise Your Voice

Rizzoli & Isles

Soul

Tenet

Town

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Undoing

Windtalkers

Wonder Woman 1984

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.