Large Print:
Eternal / Lisa Scottoline
Lost apothecary / Sarah Penner
We begin at the end / Chris Whitaker
Adult Fiction:
Animal instinct / David Rosenfelt
Blackberry Beach / Irene Hannon
Bookshop by the sea / Denise Hunter
Bookstore on the beach / Brenda Novak
Drowning kind / Jennifer McMahon
Eliza starts a rumor / Jane Rosen
Ex-talk / Rachel Lynn Solomon
First person singular / Haruki Murakami
Five wounds / Kirstin Valdez Quade
Gold diggers / Sanjena Sathian
Good company / Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
Hanging Falls / Margaret Mizushima
Hummingbird salamander / Jeff VanderMeer
In her tracks / Robert Dugoni
Infamous / Ace Atkins
Intimacy experiment / Rosie Danan
Life’s too short / Abby Jimenez
Meet me in paradise / Libby Hubscher
Miss Julia happily ever after / Ann B. Ross
Mother may I / Joshilyn Jackson
Night always comes / Willy Vlautin
Night fall / Nancy Mehl
Northern spy / Flynn Berry
Open water / Caleb Azumah Nelson
Peaces / Helen Oyeyemi
Socialite / J’nell Ciesielski
Sunflower sisters / Martha Hall Kelly
There’s no such thing as an easy job / Kikuko Tsumura
Three missing days / Colleen Coble
To love and to loathe / Martha Waters
Venice sketchbook / Rhys Bowen
What the devil knows / C. S. Harris
Widow queen / Elzbieta Cherezinka
You love me / Carol Kepnes
Adult Non-Fiction:
Beautiful things / Hunter Biden
Broken (in the best possible way) / Jenny Lawson
Eat better, feel better / Giada De Laurentiis
Eat to beat depression and anxiety / Drew Ramsey
Festival days / Jo Ann Beard
Fish our of water / Eric Metaxas
Life’s edge / Carl Zimmer
Ratline / Philippe Sands
Rock me in the water / Ronald Brownstein
Save it for later / Nate Powell
They don’t need to understand / Andy Biersack
Those who forget / Geraldine Schwarz
Witnesses for the lamb / Molly May
You don’t belong here / Elizabeth Becker
Juvenile and Young Adult:
130-story treehouse / Andy Griffiths
Aru Shah and the city of gold / Roshani Chokshi
Billy Miller makes a wish / Kevin Henkes
Blackbird girls / Anne Blankman
Blessed monsters / Emily Duncan
Cicada / Shaun Tan
Cost of knowing / Brittney Morris
Donuts and danger / John Gallagher
Fairies’ path / Ava Corrigan
Follow your arrow / Jessica Verdi
Go the distance / Jen Calonita
Good as gold / Sarah Mlynowski
Hello, cruel heart / Maureen Johnson
Infinity courts / Akemi Dawn Bowman
Ivy and Bean get to work / Annie Barrows
Last kids on Earth: thrilling tales from the tree house / Max Brallier
Merci Suarez can’t dance / Meg Medina
Messengers / Margaret Peterson Haddix
Mirror’s edge / Scott Westerfeld
Outdoor scientist / Temple Grandin
Place of no stars / Erin Hunter
Somewhere between bitter and sweet / Laekan Zea Kemp
Trouble with a tiny t / Merriam Sarcia Saunders
Unicorn famous / Dana Simpson
Warrior’s choice / Erin Hunter
Movies and TV series:
Above the Law
Across the Universe
Alexander
Ammonite
ATL
Babylon AD
Balloon
Barbershop 2
Before Sunset
Big Fish
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Beatriz at Dinner
Boondock Saints
Bridesmaids
Bridges of Madison County
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Christmas Carol
Collateral
Congo
Courier
Crazy Stupid Love
Death in Paradise
Departed
Die Another Day
Fast & Furious
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flamingo Kid
Greenland
Green Mile
He Got Game
High Crimes
Inception
Justified
Love Actually
Madea Goes to Jail
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Class Reunion
Madea’s Family Reunion
Man in the Moon
Moneyball
Monster Hunter
Moribito – Guardian of the Spirit
Mulan
Murdoch Mysteries
Over the Garden Wall
Pitch Perfect
Raise Your Voice
Rizzoli & Isles
Soul
Tenet
Town
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Undoing
Windtalkers
Wonder Woman 1984
