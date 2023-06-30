Large Print:
First ladies / Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Palazzo / Danielle Steel
Survivor / Iris Johansen
Adult Fiction:
9th man / Steve Berry
Appointment in Bath / Mimi Matthews
Archive undying / Emma Mieko Candon
Beach at Summerly / Beatriz Williams
Before she finds me / Heather Chavez
Best summer of our lives / Rachel Hauck
Boyfriend candidate / Ashley Winstead
Charlotte Illes is not a detective / Katie Siegel
Couple in cabin 2124 / Steve Higgs
Dead man’s wake / Paul Doiron
Doctor death / Steve Higgs
Fatal illusion / Anna Lee Huber
First ladies / Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Forever wild / K. A. Tucker
Frugal wizard’s handbook for surviving medieval England / Brandon Sanderson
Hiss me deadly / Miranda James
Hostile territory / William Johnstone
Julianne and the judge / Melody Carlson
Last sinner / Lisa Jackson
Lay your body down / Amy Suiter Clarke
Most agreeable murder / Julia Seales
Palazzo / Danielle Steel
Rachel incident / Caroline O’Donoghue
Rich waters / Robert Bailey
Road to Roswell / Connie Willis
Running wild / K. A. Tucker
Seven year slip / Ashley Poston
Shadow in Moscow / Katherine Reay
Sound of sleighbells / Janey Dailey
Strawberried alive / Jenn McKinlay
Surviving sky / Kritika H. Rao
Trapper road / Rachel Caine
Turnoff / Meg Gerritson
Whispers at dusk / Heather Graham
Wild at heart / K. A. Tucker
Will they or won’t they / Ava Wilder
Winter’s return / Jack Barton
Adult Non-Fiction:
80/20 principle / Richard Koch
Age of insurrection / Davie Neiwert
American whitelash / Wesley Lowery
Annals of a country doctor / Carl Matlock
Art thief / Michael Finkel
Goblin mode / McKayla Coyle
Lesbian love story / Amelia Possanza
Letting magic in / Maia Toll
Sisterhood heals / Joy Harden Bradford
Thread of violence / Mark O’Connell
Top of the mountain: the Beatles at Shea Stadium 1965 / Laurie Jacobson
Ultra-processed people / Chris Van Tulleken
When the subject is rape / Alan W. McEvoy
White House by the sea / Kate Storey
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Aurora burning / Amie Kaufman
Conjure island / Eden Royce
Dorks in New York graphic novel / Dan Gutman
Ember and the island of lost creatures / Jason Pamment
House party / Jason Reynolds et al
Jules Verne prophecy / Larry Schwarz
Mr. Penguin and the fortress of secrets / Alex T. Smith
Probability of everything / Sarah Everett
Shadow sister / Lily Meade
Sing me to sleep / Gabi Burton
Sweet Valley twins: teacher’s pet / Francine Pascal
Umbrella maker’s son / Katrina Leno
Undercover bookworms / Franklin Dixon
White bird / R. J. Palacio
Wishing season / Anica Mrose Rissi
Movies and TV series:
Big George Foreman
Boruto – The Otsutsuki Awaken
Call the Midwife
Creed III
Death in Paradise
Discovery of Witches
Dungeons & Dragons
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Good Burger
Highlights – Watch & Learn
Lost King
Modern Family
My Own Private Idaho
Old Way
Outlander
Plane
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pretty in Pink
She’s Having a Baby
Some Kind of Wonderful
Spy x Family
Storm Warning
Taisho Baseball Girls
This is Not a Burial – It’s a Resurrection
Tulsa King
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.