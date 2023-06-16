Large Print:
1794: the city between the bridges / Niklas Natt och Dag
All the days of summer / Nancy Thayer
Amish marriage of convenience / Rachel Good
Armando’s treasure / Melody Carlson
Blind trust / Natalie Walters
Book spy / Alan Hlad
City of fortune / Victoria Thompson
Daniel’s final week / Donna Vanliere
Death by chocolate marshmallow pie / Sarah Graves
Desert trail / Dane Coolidge
Five-star weekend / Elin Hilderbrand
Gun-boss Reynolds / Chuck Martin
House in the pines / Ana Reyes
Libyan diversion / Joel C. Rosenberg
Lightning warrior / Max Brand
Little Paula / V. C. Andrews
Lost in the moment and found / Seanan McGuire
Moon over Montana / Caroline Fyffe
Murder at Beacon Rock / Alyssa Maxwell
Next ship home / Heather Webb
Private Moscow / James Patterson and Adam Hamdy
Rancher’s forgotten rival / Maisey Yates
Save it for Sunday / William Johnstone
She gets July / Susan Page Davis
The loner / Diana Palmer
Tower of rocks / Steve Frazee
Woman who wore a badge / C. K. Crigger
Words we lost / Nicole Deese
Adult Fiction:
Bad girl reputation / Elle Kennedy
Be mine / Richard Ford
Café at beach end / RaeAnn Thayne
Charm City rocks / Matthew Norman
Demons of good and evil / Kim Harrison
Disenchantment / Celia Bell
Duffel bags and drownings / Dorothy Howell
Famous in a small town / Viola Shipman
First bright thing / J. R. Dawson
First death / Kendra Elliot
Five-star weekend / Elin Hilderbrand
House of Lincoln / Nancy Horan
Housemate / Sarah Bailey
In feast or famine / Mesu Andrews
Indigo isle / T. I. Lowe
Inside threat / Matthew Quirk
Long march home / Marcus Brotherton
Love, theoretically / Ali Hazelwood
Million kisses in your lifetime / Monica Murphy
Museum of ordinary people / Mike Gayle
Presumption of death / Jill Paton Walsh and Dorothy Sayers
Private Moscow / James Patterson and Adam Hamdy
Psyche and Eros / Luna McNamara
Puzzle master / Danielle Trussoni
Robert B. Parker’s Bad influence / Alison Gaylin
Speak of the devil / Rose Wilding
Spectacular / Fiona Davis
Spider-Man fake red / Yusuke Osawa
Sweetheart list / Jill Shalvis
Trial / Richard North Patterson
You were always mine / Christine Pride
Adult Non-Fiction:
100 places to see after you die / Ken Jennings
50 pies, 50 states / Stacey Mei Yan Fong
Baby making for everybody / Ray Rachlin
Better living through birding / Christian Cooper
Elizabeth Elliot: a life / Lucy S. R. Austen
Everyday watercolor flowers / Jenna Rainey
Girls and their monsters / Audrey Clare Farley
How minds change / David McRaney
King Leopold’s ghost / Adam Hochschild
Lonely Planet Italy
Mary Berry’s baking bible / Mary Berry
Mud ride / Steve Turner
My friend Anne Frank / Hannah Pick-Goslar
Never give up / Tom Brokaw
On our best behavior / Elise Loehnen
Play forever / Kevin R. Stone
Smart sex / Emily Morse
To name the bigger lie / Sarah Viren
What an owl knows / Jennifer Ackerman
When China attacks / Grant Newsham
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Braid girls / Sherri Winston
Catch a crayfish, count the stars / Steven Rinella
Control freaks / J. E. Thomas
Darkhearts / James Sutter
Dos and donuts of love / Adiba Jaigirdar
Erik vs everything / Christina Uss
Faint of heart / Kerilynn Wilson
Fatima Tate takes the cake / Khadijah VanBrakle
Glow / Jennifer N. R. Smith
Going bicoastal / Dahlia Adler
Kismet connection / Ananya Devarajan
Palace of dreams / Jodi Lynn Anderson
Ruling destiny / Alyson Noel
Sea of always / Jodi Lynn Anderson
Snow birds / Norman Feuti
Suitehearts: harmony and heartbreak / Claire Kann
Sweet Valley twins: best friends graphic novel / Francine Pascal
Untimely passing of Nicholas Fart / Josh Crute
What she missed / Liara Tamani
Movies and TV series:
65
1883
Annie
Doc Martin
Escape from Planet Earth
John Wick 4
Justice League x RWBY
Man Who Wasn’t There
Outlander
Runaway Bride
Scooby-Doo! – Carnival Capers
Scooby-Doo! – Prehistoric Prey
Shazam – Fury of the Gods
Stardust
Super Mario Bros. Movie
Thomas & Friends – The Great Race
Thomas & Friends – Journey Beyond Sodor
Thomas & Friends – Thomas and the Magic Railroad
Thomas & Friends – Ultimate Christmas
Thomas & Friends – Up, Up & Away!
Underdog
VeggieTales – God Loves You Very Much
When Calls the Heart
Wolverine
X2 – X-Men United
X-Men
X-Men – Days of the Future Past
X-Men – First Class
X-Men – The Last Stand
Yellowstone
Music:
Bill Evans Trio – Sunday at the Village Vanguard
Bob Dylan – Shadow Kingdom
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Innocence Mission – See You Tomorrow
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
