Large Print:
Lioness / Chris Bohjalian
Sparring partners / John Grisham
Adult Fiction:
Aurora / David Koepp
Botanist’s guide to parties and poisons / Kate Khavari
Counterfeit / Kirstin Chen
Cult classic / Sloane Crosley
Gatekeeper / James Byrne
Ghosts caught on film / Barrett Bowlin
Hidden girl / Roger Stelljes
Iona Iverson’s rules for commuting / Clare Pooley
It all comes down to this / Therese Anne Fowler
Last call at the Nightingale / Katharine Schellman
Make me, sir / Cherise Sinclair
More than you’ll ever know / Katie Gutierrez
Movieland / Lee Goldberg
Nightcrawling / Leila Mottley
Nora goes off script / Annabel Monaghan
Oh honey / Emily Austin
Omega factor / Steve Berry
Ordinary monsters / J. M. Miro
Out of the clear blue sky / Kristan Higgins
Proposal they can’t refuse / Natalie Cana
Queerly beloved / Susie Dumond
Red warning / Matthew Quirk
Teacher of Warsaw / Mario Escobar
Tom Clancy zero hour / Don Bentley
Tracy Flick can’t win / Tom Perrotta
Unfailing love / Janette Oke
Woman of light / Kali Fajardo-Anstine
Adult Non-Fiction:
Blood orange night / Melissa Bond
Corrections in ink / Keri Blakinger
Honey for dummies / Mariana Marchese
James Patterson / James Patterson
Joy of watercolor / Emma Block
Ozark Mountain spell book / Brandon Watson
Raising antiracist children / Britt Hawthorne
Tasha / Brian Morton
Wastelands / Corban Addison
Watercolor life / Emma Block
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Alice Austen lived here / Alex Gino
Alien next door / A. I. Newton
Avatar: the rise of Kiyoshi / F. C. Yee
Avatar: the shadow of Kiyoshi / F. C. Yee
Between safe and real / Dannie M. Olguin
Capturing the devil / Kerri Maniscalco
Charlie Thorne and the curse of Cleopatra
Days of infamy / Lawrence Goldstone
Escaping from Houdini / Keri Maniscalco
Fiesta in Mexico / Thea Stilton
Forging silver into stars / Brigid Kemmerer
Gone dark / Amanda Panitch
Iggy the legend / Annie Barrows
River of secrets / Erin Hunter
Runaway’s diary / James Patterson and Emily Raymond
This place is still beautiful / XiXi Tian
Who was Franklin Roosevelt? / Margaret Frith
Who was King Tut? / Roberta Edwards
Who was Queen Victoria? / Jim Gigliotti
Wretched waterpark / Kiersten White
You’ve reached Sam / Dustin Thao
Movies and TV series:
8 Mile
Battlefield Earth
Batman
Blacklight
Blair Witch Project
Bourne Identity
Bourne Ultimatum
Cosmos
Damaged Care
Dark City
Desperate Hour
Exodus – Gods and Kings
Gangster Squad
Homeward Bound
I, Robot
Iron Giant
Kill Bill Vol. 2
Left Behind
Matador’s Mistress
Moana
Mobius
Newton Boys
New World
Old Henry
Red Dwarf – The Promised Land36+17
Regarding Henry
Riddick Trilogy
Robin Hood
Snitch
Then Came You
Thin Red Line
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Wild Indian
Music:
No. 1s Volume 1 / Darius Rucker
