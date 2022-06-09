Large Print:

Lioness / Chris Bohjalian

Sparring partners / John Grisham

Adult Fiction:

Aurora / David Koepp

Botanist’s guide to parties and poisons / Kate Khavari

Counterfeit / Kirstin Chen

Cult classic / Sloane Crosley

Gatekeeper / James Byrne

Ghosts caught on film / Barrett Bowlin

Hidden girl / Roger Stelljes

Iona Iverson’s rules for commuting / Clare Pooley

It all comes down to this / Therese Anne Fowler

Last call at the Nightingale / Katharine Schellman

Make me, sir / Cherise Sinclair

More than you’ll ever know / Katie Gutierrez

Movieland / Lee Goldberg

Nightcrawling / Leila Mottley

Nora goes off script / Annabel Monaghan

Oh honey / Emily Austin

Omega factor / Steve Berry

Ordinary monsters / J. M. Miro

Out of the clear blue sky / Kristan Higgins

Proposal they can’t refuse / Natalie Cana

Queerly beloved / Susie Dumond

Red warning / Matthew Quirk

Teacher of Warsaw / Mario Escobar

Tom Clancy zero hour / Don Bentley

Tracy Flick can’t win / Tom Perrotta

Unfailing love / Janette Oke

Woman of light / Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Adult Non-Fiction:

Blood orange night / Melissa Bond

Corrections in ink / Keri Blakinger

Honey for dummies / Mariana Marchese

James Patterson / James Patterson

Joy of watercolor / Emma Block

Ozark Mountain spell book / Brandon Watson

Raising antiracist children / Britt Hawthorne

Tasha / Brian Morton

Wastelands / Corban Addison

Watercolor life / Emma Block

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Alice Austen lived here / Alex Gino

Alien next door / A. I. Newton

Avatar: the rise of Kiyoshi / F. C. Yee

Avatar: the shadow of Kiyoshi / F. C. Yee

Between safe and real / Dannie M. Olguin

Capturing the devil / Kerri Maniscalco

Charlie Thorne and the curse of Cleopatra

Days of infamy / Lawrence Goldstone

Escaping from Houdini / Keri Maniscalco

Fiesta in Mexico / Thea Stilton

Forging silver into stars / Brigid Kemmerer

Gone dark / Amanda Panitch

Iggy the legend / Annie Barrows

River of secrets / Erin Hunter

Runaway’s diary / James Patterson and Emily Raymond

This place is still beautiful / XiXi Tian

Who was Franklin Roosevelt? / Margaret Frith

Who was King Tut? / Roberta Edwards

Who was Queen Victoria? / Jim Gigliotti

Wretched waterpark / Kiersten White

You’ve reached Sam / Dustin Thao

Movies and TV series:

8 Mile

Battlefield Earth

Batman

Blacklight

Blair Witch Project

Bourne Identity

Bourne Ultimatum

Cosmos

Damaged Care

Dark City

Desperate Hour

Exodus – Gods and Kings

Gangster Squad

Homeward Bound

I, Robot

Iron Giant

Kill Bill Vol. 2

Left Behind

Matador’s Mistress

Moana

Mobius

Newton Boys

New World

Old Henry

Red Dwarf – The Promised Land36+17

Regarding Henry

Riddick Trilogy

Robin Hood

Snitch

Then Came You

Thin Red Line

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Wild Indian

Music:

No. 1s Volume 1 / Darius Rucker

