Large Print:
“How to Sell a Haunted House” / Grady Hendrix
“Pineapple Street” / Jenny Jackson
“Simply Lies” / David Baldacci
Adult Fiction:
“Amethyst Heart” / Penelope Stokes
“Before We Ever Spoke” / Dan Largent
“Blue Bottle Club” / Penelope Stokes
“Can’t Help Falling” / Kara Isaac
“Children of Gods and Fighting Men” / Shauna Lawless
“City of Dreams” / Don Winslow
“Fiancée Farce” / Alexandria Bellefleur
“Golden Doves” / Martha Hall Kelly
“Hard Rain” / Samantha Jayne Allen
“Hopefully Ever After” / Beth Wiseman
“If We’re Being Honest” / Cat Shook
“Iron Princess” / Barbara Hambly
“Jasmine and Jake Rock the Boat” / Sonya Lalli
“Last Animal” / Ramona Ausubel
“Missing Sapphire of Zangrabar” / Steve Higgs
“Only the Beautiful” / Susan Meissner
“Ozark Dogs” / Eli Cranor
“Secret Service of Tea and Treason” / India Holton
“Shadow of Death” / Heather Graham
“Silver Alert” / Lee Smith
“Sisters of the Lost Nation” / Nick Medina
“Survival Street” / James Asmus
“Symphony of Secrets” / Brendan Slocumb
“Tapestry of Grace” / Kim Vogel Sawyer
“Warden” / Daniel M. Ford
“Where Are the Children Now?” / Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke
“Where Coyotes Howl” / Sandra Dallas
“Where It Rains in Color” / Denise Crittendon
“Who Cries for the Lost” / C. S. Harris
“Winter Knight” / Jes Battis
Adult Non-Fiction:
“200 Chess Tactics Exercises from Tournament Games” / Sam Cicero
“Armageddon” / Bart Ehrman
“Aware” / Daniel Siegel
“Be the Bus” / Mo Willems
“Best Minds” / Jonathan Rosen
“Book Bonding” / Megan Dowd Lambert
“Comfort Zone” / Kristen Butler
“Forgotten Girls” / Monica Potts
“It All Adds Up” / Devon Kennard
“Life in Five Senses” / Gretchen Rubin
“Like, Literally, Dude” / Valerie Fridland
“Limits of My Language” / Eva Meijer
“Liturgy of the Ordinary” / Tish Harrison Warren
“Nature Anatomy” / Julia Rothman
“Pathogenesis” / Jonathan Kennedy
“Period: The Real Story of Menstruation” / Kate Clancy
“Praying Circles Around the Lives of Your Children” / Mark Batterson
“Purpose the Remix” / Debra Butterfield
“Quitting: A Life Strategy” / Julia Keller
“Tasting History” / Max Miller
“Under Alien Skies” / Philip Plait
“Wager” / David Grann
“We Were Made for These Times” / Kaira Jewel Lingo
“Wisdom of Morrie” / Morrie Schwartz
Juvenile and YA:
“Dogs” / Lita Judge
“Eyewitness Human Body” / DK
“Eyewitness Planets” / DK
“Eyewitness the Civil War” / DK
“Home Away From Home” / Cynthia Lord
“If I See You Again Tomorrow” / Robbie Crouch
“Snow and Poison” / Melissa De la Cruz
“Swallowtail Legacy: Betrayal by the Book” / Michael Beil
Movies and TV series:
“Father Brown”
“High Plains Drifter”
“Major League”
“Marlowe”
“Monsters University”
“Neighborhood”
“Pagemaster”
“Power of the Dog”
“Return to Snowy River”
“Sanditon”
“Sister Boniface”
“Spirit – Stallion of the Cimarron”
“Thomas & Friends – Mystery of Lookout Mountain”
