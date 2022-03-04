Large Print:
Abandoned in death / J. D. Robb
Becoming / Nora Roberts
Adult Fiction:
Lady in the Silver Cloud / David Handler
Adult Non-Fiction:
Art of papercraft / Helen Hiebert
Crown & sceptre / Tracy Borman
Drop acid / David Perlmutter
Red comet / Heather Clark
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Court / Tracy Wolff
Sleepover scientist / Kelly Starling Lyons
Tiger honor / Yoon Ha Lee
Movies and TV series:
Angel Heart
Encanto
Mad Love
Shake Hands with the Devil
Stop Making Sense
Strangers on a Train
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.