Large Print:

Abandoned in death / J. D. Robb

Becoming / Nora Roberts

Adult Fiction:

Lady in the Silver Cloud / David Handler

Adult Non-Fiction:

Art of papercraft / Helen Hiebert

Crown & sceptre / Tracy Borman

Drop acid / David Perlmutter

Red comet / Heather Clark

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Court / Tracy Wolff

Sleepover scientist / Kelly Starling Lyons

Tiger honor / Yoon Ha Lee

Movies and TV series:

Angel Heart

Encanto

Mad Love

Shake Hands with the Devil

Stop Making Sense

Strangers on a Train

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.