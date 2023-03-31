Large Print:
Collateral damage / J. A. Jance
Lost English girl / Julia Kelly
Loyalty / Lisa Scottoline
Worthy opponents / Danielle Steel
Adult Fiction:
Caribbean mystery / Agatha Christie
Collateral damage / J. A. Jance
Hang the moon / Jeannette Walls
Hard contact / Karen Traviss
Harlequin tea set and other stories / Agatha Christie
Hiss and tell / Rita Mae Brown
House with good bones / T. Kingfisher
Lone women / Victor LaValle
Love, honor, betray / Mary Monroe
Loyalty / Lisa Scottoline
Map for the missing / Belinda Huijuan Tang
Mirror crack’d from side to side / Agatha Christie
Mostly true story of Tanner and Louise / Colleen Oakley
Moving finger / Agatha Christie
On the line /Fern Michaels
Perfumist of Paris / Alka Joshi
Quarantine princess diaries / Meg Cabot
Return of the pharaoh / Nicholas Meyer
Triple zero / Karen Traviss
White cat, black dog / Kelly Link
Adult Non-Fiction:
Above ground / Clint Smith
Birdgirl / Mya-Rose Craig
Emotional labor / Rose Hackman
Humanly possible / Sarah Bakewell
Long reckoning / George Black
Outlive / Peter Attia
Return from tomorrow / George G. Ritchie
Sweet enough / Alison Roman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Animal adventurer’s guide / Susie Spikol
Calling the moon / Aida Salazar
Different blue / Amy Harmon
Doggo and Pupper search for cozy / Katherine Applegate
Into the light / Mark Oshiro
Little thieves / Margaret Owen
Marya Khan and the fabulous jasmine garden / Saadia Faruqi
Stars and smoke / Marie Lu
Tacos today / Raul the Third
Twenty thousand fleas under the sea / Dav Pilkey
Movies and TV series:
All Creatures Great and Small
Andy Griffith Show
Attack on Titan Jr High
Brave
Cat People
Day
Empire of Light
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Guardians of the Galaxy
Hoodwinked
Idiocracy
Joe Pickett
Karate Kid II
Karate Kid III
King of the Hill
Knight’s Tale
Man Called Otto
Monk
Prince of Egypt
Puss in Boots
Quiet Place II
Rogue One – A Star Wars Story
Sing a Bit of Harmony
Soylent Green
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek – Strange New Worlds
Star Wars – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars – The Force Awakens
Star Wars – A New Hope
Star Wars – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars – Revenge of the Sith
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Original Trilogy
Whale
What We Do in the Shadows
Wreck-It Ralph
