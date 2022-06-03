Adult Fiction:
And there he kept her / Joshua Moehling
Another time, another place / Jodi Taylor
Boardwalk bookshop / Susan Mallery
Chosen: come and see / Jerry Jenkins
Every cloak rolled in blood / James Lee Burke
Favor / Nora Murphy
Fifty words for rain / Asha Lemmie
Foundling / Ann Leary
Lobotomist’s wife / Samatha Greene Woodruff
Meant to be / Emily Giffin
Messy lives of book people / Phaedra Patrick
Miss Morton and the English house party murder / Catherine Lloyd
Murder most grave / G. A. McKevett
Murders at Fleat House / Lucinda Riley
Rip through time / Kelley Armstrong
Secret life of Albert Entwistle / Matt Cain
Secrets / Fern Michaels
Shifty’s boys / Chris Offutt
Sparring partners / John Grisham
Sweet sweet revenge Ltd / Jonas Jonasson
Walk the vanished earth / Erin Swan
Walnut Creek wish / Wanda Brunstetter
Wedding dress sewing circle / Jennifer Ryan
Wicked beauty / Katee Robert
Written on the wind / Elizabeth Camden
Yerba Buena / Nina LaCour
Adult Non-Fiction:
Complete book of birthdays / Clare Gibson
Flag, the cross, and the station wagon / Bill McKibben
Frommer easyguide to New Orleans
Grieving brain / Mary-Frances O’Connor
Happy-go-lucky / David Sedaris
Here’s the deal / Kellyanne Conway
Hero code / William H. McRaven
Home with Rue / Kelli Lamb
In the shelter / Padraig O. Tuama
Power of the downstate / Sara Mednick
Watermelon and red birds / Nicole A. Taylor
What my bones know / Stephanie Foo
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Anne of west Philly / Ivy Noelle Weir
Backyard birding for kids / Erika Zambello
Barb and the ghost blade / Dan Abdo
Bug boys: adventures and daydreams / Laura Knetzger
Cheerleaders / Kara Thomas
Death of Nancy Drew / Anthony Del Col
Game changer / Abbi Glines
Hide and don’t seek / Anica Mrose Rissi
I am thinking my life / Allysun Atwater
Impossible destiny of Cutie Grackle / Shawn K. Stout
Last ride at Luna Park / Geronimo Stilton
Love radio / Ebony LaDelle
Making a play / Abbi Glines
Merciless ones / Namina Forna
Obsession / Jesse Q. Sutanto
Private label / Kelly Yang
Rabbit chase / Elizabeth Lapensee
Rise of the school for good and evil / Soman Chainani
Rivals / Katharine McGee
Singing with elephants / Margarita Engle
Sorceline / Sylvia Douye
Spineless / Samantha San Miguel
Summer of June / Jamie Sumner
Theo Tan and the fox spirit / Jesse Q. Sutanto
Tokyo dreaming / Emiko Jean
Who was Julius Caesar? / Nico Medina
Who was Laura Ingalls Wilder? / Patricia Brennan Demuth
Who was the greatest: Muhammad Ali / Gabe Soria
Wild honey from the moon / Kenneth Kraegel
Wrath of the storm / Jennifer Nielsen
Audiobooks:
Sparring partners / John Grisham
Movies and TV series:
Adventures of Young Indiana Jones
Arrow
Baby Driver
Badlands
Barbie – Big City, Big Dreams
Desperate Hour
Escape Fire
Guardian
Homeward Bound II
Horton Hears a Who!
Killing Eve
King’s Daughter
King Kong
Night Creatures
Only Yesterday
Sanditon
Scoob
Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Music:
Moving Pictures – Rush
