Large Print:

Class act / Stuart Woods

Falling / T. J. Newman

False witness / Karin Slaughter

Vortex / Catherine Coulter

Adult Fiction:

Afterparties / Anthony Veasna So

Billy Summers / Stephen King

Blind tiger / Sandra Brown

Body over troubled waters / Denise Swanson

Chocolate raccoon rigmarole / JoAnna Carl

Class act / Stuart Woods

Cul-de-sac / Joy Fielding

Damnation spring / Ash Davidson

Dark roads / Chevy Stevens

Double mother / Michel Bussi

Essence of Nathan Biddle / James William Lewis

Follow me always / Helen Hardt

Girl and the stars / Mark Lawrence

Guilt trip / Sandie Jones

Husbands / Chandler Baker

If the shoe fits / Julie Murphy

In the country of others / Leila Slimani

In the field / Rachel Pastan

King of infinite space / Lyndsay Faye

Lost book of Adana Moreau / Michael Zapata

Meadowlark / Ethan Hawke

Most English princess / Clare McHugh

Mrs. March / Virginia Feito

Murder most fowl / Donna Andrews

Once there were wolves / Charlotte McConaghy

Peril on the ranch / Lynette Eason

Rabbit hole / Mark Billingham

Reading list / Sara Nisha Adams

Revival season / Monica West

Say goodbye / Karen Rose

Seed keeper / Diane Wilson

Sisters in arms / Kaia Alderson

Turnout / Megan Abbott

Universe of two / Stephen P. Kiernan

Vines / Shelley Nolden

Vortex / Catherine Coulter

We were never here / Andrea Bartz

When the reckoning comes / Latanya McQueen

Wildflower season / Michelle Major

Yours cheerfully / A. J. Pearce

Adult Non-Fiction:

American Marxism / Mark Levin

Becoming supernatural / Joe Dispenza

Every minute is a day / Robert Meyer

First friends / Gary Ginsberg

Four thousand weeks / Oliver Burkeman

Honor bound / Amy McGrath

Legends of the pyramids / Jason Colavito

Love centered parenting / Crystal Paine

Maiden voyages / Sian Evans

Run / John Lewis

State must provide / Adam Harris

Steeped in stories / Mitali Perkins

Twilight of democracy / Anne Applebaum

Viking heart / Arthur Herman

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Bo and the merbaby / Rebecca Elliott

Goldilocks: wanted dead or alive / Chris Colfer

May the best man win / ZR Ellor

Star Wars the High Republic: out of the shadows / Justina Ireland

Super Turbo protects the world / Edgar Powers

World champions / James Patterson

Movies and TV series:

Artists and Models

Bellboy

Caddy

Christmas Story

Cinderfella

Delicate Delinquent

Disorderly Orderly

Errand Boy

Family Jewels

Hitch

Hollywood or Bust

Identity Thief

Journey 2 – Mysterious Island

Jumping Jacks

Ladies Man

Living it Up

Mrs. Brown

Night at the Museum

Nutty Professor

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Pardners

Patsy

Pokemon – Black & White

Quiet Place

Sailor Beware

Scared Stiff

Stooge

That’s My Boy

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Vera

You’re Never Too Young

Music:

Last Waltz – The Band

Mojo – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

