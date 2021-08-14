Large Print:
Class act / Stuart Woods
Falling / T. J. Newman
False witness / Karin Slaughter
Vortex / Catherine Coulter
Adult Fiction:
Afterparties / Anthony Veasna So
Billy Summers / Stephen King
Blind tiger / Sandra Brown
Body over troubled waters / Denise Swanson
Chocolate raccoon rigmarole / JoAnna Carl
Class act / Stuart Woods
Cul-de-sac / Joy Fielding
Damnation spring / Ash Davidson
Dark roads / Chevy Stevens
Double mother / Michel Bussi
Essence of Nathan Biddle / James William Lewis
Follow me always / Helen Hardt
Girl and the stars / Mark Lawrence
Guilt trip / Sandie Jones
Husbands / Chandler Baker
If the shoe fits / Julie Murphy
In the country of others / Leila Slimani
In the field / Rachel Pastan
King of infinite space / Lyndsay Faye
Lost book of Adana Moreau / Michael Zapata
Meadowlark / Ethan Hawke
Most English princess / Clare McHugh
Mrs. March / Virginia Feito
Murder most fowl / Donna Andrews
Once there were wolves / Charlotte McConaghy
Peril on the ranch / Lynette Eason
Rabbit hole / Mark Billingham
Reading list / Sara Nisha Adams
Revival season / Monica West
Say goodbye / Karen Rose
Seed keeper / Diane Wilson
Sisters in arms / Kaia Alderson
Turnout / Megan Abbott
Universe of two / Stephen P. Kiernan
Vines / Shelley Nolden
Vortex / Catherine Coulter
We were never here / Andrea Bartz
When the reckoning comes / Latanya McQueen
Wildflower season / Michelle Major
Yours cheerfully / A. J. Pearce
Adult Non-Fiction:
American Marxism / Mark Levin
Becoming supernatural / Joe Dispenza
Every minute is a day / Robert Meyer
First friends / Gary Ginsberg
Four thousand weeks / Oliver Burkeman
Honor bound / Amy McGrath
Legends of the pyramids / Jason Colavito
Love centered parenting / Crystal Paine
Maiden voyages / Sian Evans
Run / John Lewis
State must provide / Adam Harris
Steeped in stories / Mitali Perkins
Twilight of democracy / Anne Applebaum
Viking heart / Arthur Herman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bo and the merbaby / Rebecca Elliott
Goldilocks: wanted dead or alive / Chris Colfer
May the best man win / ZR Ellor
Star Wars the High Republic: out of the shadows / Justina Ireland
Super Turbo protects the world / Edgar Powers
World champions / James Patterson
Movies and TV series:
Artists and Models
Bellboy
Caddy
Christmas Story
Cinderfella
Delicate Delinquent
Disorderly Orderly
Errand Boy
Family Jewels
Hitch
Hollywood or Bust
Identity Thief
Journey 2 – Mysterious Island
Jumping Jacks
Ladies Man
Living it Up
Mrs. Brown
Night at the Museum
Nutty Professor
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Pardners
Patsy
Pokemon – Black & White
Quiet Place
Sailor Beware
Scared Stiff
Stooge
That’s My Boy
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Vera
You’re Never Too Young
Music:
Last Waltz – The Band
Mojo – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
