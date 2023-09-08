Large Print:
After that night / Karin Slaughter
Happiness / Danielle Steel
Adult Fiction:
All the dead shall weep / Charlaine Harris
Amazing Grace Adams / Fran Littlewood
Art of desire / Stacey Abrams
Clive Cussler’s condor’s fury / Graham Brown
Coleman Hill / Kimberly Coleman Foote
Darius / J. R. Ward
Enchanted to meet you / Meg Cabot
Evil eye / Etaf Rum
Exadelic / Jon Evans
Fraud / Zadie Smith
Holly / Stephen King
Hush Harbor / Anise Vance
King of pride / Ana Huang
King of wrath / Ana Huang
Lady for a duke / Alexis Hall
Long game / Elena Armas
Longmire defense / Craig Johnson
Malibu burning / Lee Goldberg
Mother-daughter murder night / Nina Simon
Motherthing / Ainslie Hogarth
Mountain mishap / Janice Cole Hopkins
Not forever, but for now / Chuck Palahniuk
Payback in death / J. D. Robb
Peach seed / Anita Gail Jones
Raging storm / Ann Cleeves
Reykjavik / Ragnar Jonasson
River we remember / William Kent Krueger
September House / Carissa Orlando
Shot in the dark / Victoria Lee
Starfish sisters / Barbara O’Neal
Things we left behind / Lucy Score
Tom Clancy weapons grade / Don Bentley
Until then / Cindy Woodsmall
Wings of Poppy Pendleton / Melanie Dobson
Witches get stuff done / Molly Harper
Adult Non-Fiction:
Beyond the harbor / Rose Styron
Come forth / James Martin
Difficult conversations / Douglas Stone
Everyday Dharma / Suneel Gupta
Exquisite Exandria: the official cookbook of Critial Role
Fodor Essential Ireland / Fodor
Fodor London / Fodor
Fodor Pacific Northwest / Fodor
Gutsy / Natalie Franke
More than just making it / Erin Odom
Painting cats / Terry Runyan
Retro crochet style / Savannah Price
Right kind of wrong / Amy Edmondson
Seed to plate, soil to sky / Lois Ellen Frank
Talking to my angels / Melissa Etheridge
They called us exceptional / Prachi Gupta
Well at work / Esther Sternberg
While you were out / Meg Kissinger
Why we love baseball / Joe Posnanski
Woman they wanted / Shannon Harris
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Terrible Two’s last laugh / Mac Barnett
Terrible Two go wild / Mac Barnett
Mary and the Trail of Tears / Andrea Rogers
Super secret Octagon Valley Society / Melissa de la Cruz
Anime and manga mega handbook / Scholastic
Boy meets squirrels / Mike Nawrocki
Cat on the run in Cat of death / Aaron Blabey
Dark Lord’s daughter / Patricia Wrede
Foxglove / Adalyn Grace
Into the bright open / Cherie Dimaline
Jockey and her horse / Sarah Maslin Nir
Lights / Brenna Thummler
Maid for it / Jamie Sumner
Mascot / Charles Waters
Nutty study buddies / Mike Nawrocki
Official Fablehaven cookbook / Brandon Mull
Official Harry Potter cookbook / Joanna Farrow
Spirit glass / Roshani Chokshi
Arazan’s wolves / John Flanagan
Spirit bares its teeth / Andrew Joseph White
Squirreled away / Mike Nawrocki
Squirrelnapped / Mike Nawrocki
Time of the turtle king / Mary Pope Osborne
Top story / Kelly Yang
Trapped in Hitler’s web / Marsha Forchuk Skrypuch
Riverstar’s home / Erin Hunter
Zombie season / Justin Weinberger
Audiobooks:
Holly / Stephen King
Movies and TV series:
12 Years a Slave
Audie Murphy Collection II
Blackberry
Blackening
Confidential Informant
Fast X
Flash
From Up on Poppy Hill
Fury
Halloween Kills
Home on the Range
Island
Kiki’s Delivery Service
Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown
Madagascar
Master Gardener
Monsters vs. Aliens
Out of Africa
Ponyo
Sinister
Smile
Speed Racer
Spider-Man – Across the Spider-Verse
Thomas & Friends – All Engines Go Back on Track
What Dreams May Come
What They Had
