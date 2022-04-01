Large Print

Diamond eye / Kate Quinn

High stakes / Danielle Steel

Sunlit weapon / Jacqueline Winspear

Adult Fiction

Ballad of love and glory / Reyna Grande

Blackout / Simon Scarrow

Crossing / Jason Mott

Death by chocolate chip cupcake / Sarah Graves

Don’t know tough / Eli Cranor

Echoes / Jess Montgomery

Empty vows / Mary Monroe

Fear thy neighbor / Fern Michaels

Four aunties and a wedding / Jesse Q. Sutanto

French braid / Anne Tyler

Her last affair / John Searles

Long weekend / Gilly Macmillan

Man who wasn’t all there / David Handler

Missing piece / John Lescroart

One Italian summer / Rebecca Serle

Recovery agent / Janet Evanovich

Relative murder / Jude Deveraux

Resting place / Camilla Sten

Safe house / Stuart Woods

Savvy Sheldon feels good as hell / Taj McCoy

Shop on Royal Street / Kate White

Sweep of stars / Maurice Broaddus

Temps / Andrew Deyoung

Wedding veil / Kristy Woodson Harvey

Welcome to the School by the Sea / Jenny Colgan

What happened to the Bennetts? / Lisa Scottoline

Winterset Hollow / Jonathan Edward Durham

Wolf den / Elodie Harper

Adult Non-Fiction

Aftergrief / Hope Edelman

Against all odds / Alex Kershaw

Ancestor trouble / Maud Newton

Conversations with people who hate me / Dylan Marron

Diamonds and deadlines / Betsy Prioleau

Emergency / Thomas Fisher

Everglades: river of grass / Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Half Baked Harvest every day / Tieghan Gerard

Illogical / Emmanuel Acho

London’s number one dog-walking agency / Kate MacDougall

Shame machine / Cathy O’Neil

Sicker in the head / Judd Apatow

Ten steps to Nanette / Hannah Gadsby

Truly, madly / Stephen Galloway

Tyranny of merit / Michael Sandel

What’s the big idea / Robert G. Lee

Witch’s complete guide to self-care / Theodosia Corinth

Worth of water / Gary White and Matt Damon

Juvenile and Young Adult

And then I turned into a mermaid / Laura Kirkpatrick

Anything but fine / Tobias Madden

Aquanaut / Dan Santat

Blackrat’s treasure / Geronimo Stilton

Cress Watercress / Gregory Maguire

Doggo and Pupper save the world / Katherine Applegate

Fallout / Steve Sheinkin

Gallant / V. E. Schwab

Kiss and tell / Adib Khorram

Magic steeped in poison / Judy Lin

Max and the Midknights: battle of the bodkins / Lincoln Peirce

Okoye to the people / Ibi Zoboi

Pilar Ramirez and the escape from Zafa / Julian Randall

Red, white, and whole / Rajani LaRocca

Sir Ladybug / Corey Tabor

Sort of super / Eric Gapstur

Teen baking bootcamp / Matthew Merril

Troublemaker / John Cho

Under rose-tainted skies / Louise Gornall

Words we keep / Erin Stewart

Audiobooks

Run, Rose, run / Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Movies and TV series

Adventurer – Curse of the Midas Box

Air Buddies

Alice in Wonderland

Anastasia

Aristocats

Blade Runner

Bull

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlotte’s Web

Chip & Dale – Rescue Rangers

Clash of the Titans

Coat of Many Colors

Dear John

Despicable Me

Doc Martin

Dolphin Tale

Epic

Escape from Planet Earth

Exorcism of Emily Rose

Fast and the Furious

Fast and the Furious – Tokyo Drift

Ferngully

Finding Nemo

Flight

Fountain

Fox and the Hound

Frozen

Hanna

Happy Feet

Homeward Bound

Homeward Bound II

Hoodwinked

Hunchback of Notre Dame

Ice Age

Ice Age – Collision Course

Ice Age – Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Ice Age – The Meltdown

Incredible Mr. Limpet

Incredibles

Jumanji

Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle

Justice League Unlimited – Joining Forces

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legend of Zorro

Maleficent

Maze Runner

Milo and Otis

Monsters vs Aliens

Mulan

Muppets in Space

Nanny McPhee Returns

Nightmare Alley

Nut Job

Overcomer

Percy Jackson – Sea of Monsters

Planet 51

Porco Rosso

Real Charlie Chaplin

Rio 2

Robin Hood – Men in Tights

Secret of the Wings

Sing 2

Snow Buddies

Sopranos

Space Buddies

Space Jam

Star Trek – Deep Space Nine

Star Trek – Voyager

Star Wars – Prequel Trilogy

Tarzan

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II

Thomas the Tank Engine – Binge Box

Treasure Buddies

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell & the Great Fairy Rescue

True Grit (John Wayne)

True Grit (Jeff Bridges)

VeggieTales – The Toy that Saved Christmas

