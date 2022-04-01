Large Print
Diamond eye / Kate Quinn
High stakes / Danielle Steel
Sunlit weapon / Jacqueline Winspear
Adult Fiction
Ballad of love and glory / Reyna Grande
Blackout / Simon Scarrow
Crossing / Jason Mott
Death by chocolate chip cupcake / Sarah Graves
Diamond eye / Kate Quinn
Don’t know tough / Eli Cranor
Echoes / Jess Montgomery
Empty vows / Mary Monroe
Fear thy neighbor / Fern Michaels
Four aunties and a wedding / Jesse Q. Sutanto
French braid / Anne Tyler
Her last affair / John Searles
Long weekend / Gilly Macmillan
Man who wasn’t all there / David Handler
Missing piece / John Lescroart
One Italian summer / Rebecca Serle
Recovery agent / Janet Evanovich
Relative murder / Jude Deveraux
Resting place / Camilla Sten
Safe house / Stuart Woods
Savvy Sheldon feels good as hell / Taj McCoy
Shop on Royal Street / Kate White
Sunlit weapon / Jacqueline Winspear
Sweep of stars / Maurice Broaddus
Temps / Andrew Deyoung
Wedding veil / Kristy Woodson Harvey
Welcome to the School by the Sea / Jenny Colgan
What happened to the Bennetts? / Lisa Scottoline
Winterset Hollow / Jonathan Edward Durham
Wolf den / Elodie Harper
Adult Non-Fiction
Aftergrief / Hope Edelman
Against all odds / Alex Kershaw
Ancestor trouble / Maud Newton
Conversations with people who hate me / Dylan Marron
Diamonds and deadlines / Betsy Prioleau
Emergency / Thomas Fisher
Everglades: river of grass / Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Half Baked Harvest every day / Tieghan Gerard
Illogical / Emmanuel Acho
London’s number one dog-walking agency / Kate MacDougall
Shame machine / Cathy O’Neil
Sicker in the head / Judd Apatow
Ten steps to Nanette / Hannah Gadsby
Truly, madly / Stephen Galloway
Tyranny of merit / Michael Sandel
What’s the big idea / Robert G. Lee
Witch’s complete guide to self-care / Theodosia Corinth
Worth of water / Gary White and Matt Damon
Juvenile and Young Adult
And then I turned into a mermaid / Laura Kirkpatrick
Anything but fine / Tobias Madden
Aquanaut / Dan Santat
Blackrat’s treasure / Geronimo Stilton
Cress Watercress / Gregory Maguire
Doggo and Pupper save the world / Katherine Applegate
Fallout / Steve Sheinkin
Gallant / V. E. Schwab
Kiss and tell / Adib Khorram
Magic steeped in poison / Judy Lin
Max and the Midknights: battle of the bodkins / Lincoln Peirce
Okoye to the people / Ibi Zoboi
Pilar Ramirez and the escape from Zafa / Julian Randall
Red, white, and whole / Rajani LaRocca
Sir Ladybug / Corey Tabor
Sort of super / Eric Gapstur
Teen baking bootcamp / Matthew Merril
Troublemaker / John Cho
Under rose-tainted skies / Louise Gornall
Words we keep / Erin Stewart
Audiobooks
Recovery agent / Janet Evanovich
Run, Rose, run / Dolly Parton and James Patterson
Movies and TV series
Adventurer – Curse of the Midas Box
Air Buddies
Alice in Wonderland
Anastasia
Aristocats
Blade Runner
Bull
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlotte’s Web
Chip & Dale – Rescue Rangers
Clash of the Titans
Coat of Many Colors
Dear John
Despicable Me
Doc Martin
Dolphin Tale
Epic
Escape from Planet Earth
Exorcism of Emily Rose
Fast and the Furious
Fast and the Furious – Tokyo Drift
Ferngully
Finding Nemo
Flight
Fountain
Fox and the Hound
Frozen
Hanna
Happy Feet
Homeward Bound
Homeward Bound II
Hoodwinked
Hunchback of Notre Dame
Ice Age
Ice Age – Collision Course
Ice Age – Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Ice Age – The Meltdown
Incredible Mr. Limpet
Incredibles
Jumanji
Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle
Justice League Unlimited – Joining Forces
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legend of Zorro
Maleficent
Maze Runner
Milo and Otis
Monsters vs Aliens
Mulan
Muppets in Space
Nanny McPhee Returns
Nightmare Alley
Nut Job
Overcomer
Percy Jackson – Sea of Monsters
Planet 51
Porco Rosso
Real Charlie Chaplin
Rio 2
Robin Hood – Men in Tights
Secret of the Wings
Sing 2
Snow Buddies
Sopranos
Space Buddies
Space Jam
Star Trek – Deep Space Nine
Star Trek – Voyager
Star Wars – Prequel Trilogy
Tarzan
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II
Thomas the Tank Engine – Binge Box
Treasure Buddies
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell & the Great Fairy Rescue
True Grit (John Wayne)
True Grit (Jeff Bridges)
VeggieTales – The Toy that Saved Christmas
