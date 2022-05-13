Large Print:

Devil wire / Wayne C. Lee

I’ll be you / Janelle Brown

Yanqui / T. Blackburn

Adult Fiction:

Awful cat-titude / Bellamy Bloom

Bad actors / Mick Herron

Beauty and the baller / Ilsa Madden-Mills

By the book / Jasmine Guillory

Crema / Johnnie Christmas

Dead against her / Melinda Leigh

First day of Christmas / Ed Brubaker

Forbidden city / Vanessa Hua

Heart bones / Colleen Hoover

Hidden pictures / Jason Rekulak

Last queen / Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Last white rose / Alison Weir

Lioness / Chris Bohjalian

Miss Butterworth and the mad baron / Julia Quinn

Mister Miracle: the great escape / Varian Johnson

Murder rule / Dervla McTiernan

Mustique Island / Sarah McCoy

My wife is missing / D. J. Palmer

Overboard / Sara Paretsky

Remain silent / Susie Steiner

Save yourself / Bones Leopard

Set on you / Amy Lea

Siren queen / Nghi Vo

Summer place / Jennifer Weiner

Tuki / Jeff Smith

Adult Non-Fiction:

Back to the prairie / Melissa Gilbert

It’s not you, it’s everything / Eric Minton

Mayo Clinic essential diabetes book / M. Regina Castro

New design rules / Emily Henderson

Original sisters / Anita Kunz

Our little secret / Emily Carrington

Truth about crypto / Ric Edelman

Unequal / Michael Eric Dyson

When strivings cease / Ruth Chou Simmons

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Amethyst: princess of Gemworld / Shannon Hale

Arcade world: dino trouble / Nate Bitt

Batman and Robin and Howard / Jeffrey Brown

Blood scion / Deborah Falaye

Camp famous / Jennifer Fletcher

Complete cookbook for teen chefs / America’s Test Kitchen

Consider the octopus / Nora Raleigh Baskin

Dreams bigger than heartbreak / Charlie Jane Anders

Drowning summer / Christine Lynn Herman

First cat in space ate pizza / Mac Barnett

Girl who fell beneath the sea / Axie Oh

Hollow fires / Samira Ahmed

Housecat trouble / Mason Dickerson

How to money / Jean Chatzky

Inheritance / Elizabeth Acevedo

Jo Jo Makoons fancy pants / Dawn Quigley

Lakelore / Anna-Marie McLemore

Mouse Watch / J. J. Gilbert

Mouse Watch underwater / J. J Gilbert

Peanut, Butter, & Crackers: puppy problems / Paige Braddock

Ready for launch / Scott Kelly

S.Q.U.I.D. squad: legend of the Coral Caves / Megan Miller

Scout’s honor / Lily Anderson

Show for two / Tashie Bhuiyan

Swallowtail legacy: wreck at Ada’s reef / Michael D. Bell

This may end badly / Samantha Markum

We are the song / Catherine Bakewell

You should have seen this coming / Shani Michelle

Movies and TV series:

Avengers – Age of Ultron

Better Call Saul

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Binge Box – Academy Awards Winners

Binge Box – It’s All About the Action

Binge Box – Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 1

Binge Box – Somewhere in the Not So Distant Future

Binge Box – Turns Out Crime Doesn’t Pay

Captain America – Civil War

Chosen

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Days of Heaven

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

District 9

Doctor Who

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious – Tokyo Drift

Fast and the Furious

Fast Five

Final Fantasy – The Spirits Within

Furious 7

Gangs of New York

Green Lantern

Independence Day – Resurgence

King David

Kipo & the Age of the Wonderbeasts

La La Land

Last Unicorn

Middle School

Miracles from Heaven

Moonfall

My Little Pony – The Movie

Orange County

Predators

Prince

Redeeming Love

Round Midnight

Selena

Sofia the First – Once Upon a Princess

Superintelligence

To the Wonder

Music:

Dawn FM – The Weekend

Fear of the Dawn – Jack White

Unlimited Love – Red Hot Chili Peppers

