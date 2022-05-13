Large Print:
Devil wire / Wayne C. Lee
I’ll be you / Janelle Brown
Yanqui / T. Blackburn
Adult Fiction:
Awful cat-titude / Bellamy Bloom
Bad actors / Mick Herron
Beauty and the baller / Ilsa Madden-Mills
By the book / Jasmine Guillory
Crema / Johnnie Christmas
Dead against her / Melinda Leigh
First day of Christmas / Ed Brubaker
Forbidden city / Vanessa Hua
Heart bones / Colleen Hoover
Hidden pictures / Jason Rekulak
Last queen / Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Last white rose / Alison Weir
Lioness / Chris Bohjalian
Miss Butterworth and the mad baron / Julia Quinn
Mister Miracle: the great escape / Varian Johnson
Murder rule / Dervla McTiernan
Mustique Island / Sarah McCoy
My wife is missing / D. J. Palmer
Overboard / Sara Paretsky
Remain silent / Susie Steiner
Save yourself / Bones Leopard
Set on you / Amy Lea
Siren queen / Nghi Vo
Summer place / Jennifer Weiner
Tuki / Jeff Smith
Adult Non-Fiction:
Back to the prairie / Melissa Gilbert
It’s not you, it’s everything / Eric Minton
Mayo Clinic essential diabetes book / M. Regina Castro
New design rules / Emily Henderson
Original sisters / Anita Kunz
Our little secret / Emily Carrington
Truth about crypto / Ric Edelman
Unequal / Michael Eric Dyson
When strivings cease / Ruth Chou Simmons
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Amethyst: princess of Gemworld / Shannon Hale
Arcade world: dino trouble / Nate Bitt
Batman and Robin and Howard / Jeffrey Brown
Blood scion / Deborah Falaye
Camp famous / Jennifer Fletcher
Complete cookbook for teen chefs / America’s Test Kitchen
Consider the octopus / Nora Raleigh Baskin
Dreams bigger than heartbreak / Charlie Jane Anders
Drowning summer / Christine Lynn Herman
First cat in space ate pizza / Mac Barnett
Girl who fell beneath the sea / Axie Oh
Hollow fires / Samira Ahmed
Housecat trouble / Mason Dickerson
How to money / Jean Chatzky
Inheritance / Elizabeth Acevedo
Jo Jo Makoons fancy pants / Dawn Quigley
Lakelore / Anna-Marie McLemore
Mouse Watch / J. J. Gilbert
Mouse Watch underwater / J. J Gilbert
Peanut, Butter, & Crackers: puppy problems / Paige Braddock
Ready for launch / Scott Kelly
S.Q.U.I.D. squad: legend of the Coral Caves / Megan Miller
Scout’s honor / Lily Anderson
Show for two / Tashie Bhuiyan
Swallowtail legacy: wreck at Ada’s reef / Michael D. Bell
This may end badly / Samantha Markum
We are the song / Catherine Bakewell
You should have seen this coming / Shani Michelle
Movies and TV series:
Avengers – Age of Ultron
Better Call Saul
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Binge Box – Academy Awards Winners
Binge Box – It’s All About the Action
Binge Box – Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 1
Binge Box – Somewhere in the Not So Distant Future
Binge Box – Turns Out Crime Doesn’t Pay
Captain America – Civil War
Chosen
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Days of Heaven
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
District 9
Doctor Who
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious – Tokyo Drift
Fast and the Furious
Fast Five
Final Fantasy – The Spirits Within
Furious 7
Gangs of New York
Green Lantern
Independence Day – Resurgence
King David
Kipo & the Age of the Wonderbeasts
La La Land
Last Unicorn
Middle School
Miracles from Heaven
Moonfall
My Little Pony – The Movie
Orange County
Predators
Prince
Redeeming Love
Round Midnight
Selena
Sofia the First – Once Upon a Princess
Superintelligence
To the Wonder
Music:
Dawn FM – The Weekend
Fear of the Dawn – Jack White
Unlimited Love – Red Hot Chili Peppers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.