Large Print:
Along a storied trail / Ann Gabhart
Before I saw you / Emily Houghton
Bloodless / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Chase / Lisa Harris
Children’s blizzard / Melanie Benjamin
Cold wind / Paige Shelton
Dead by dawn / Paul Doiron
Drowning kind / Jennifer McMahon
Family reunion / Nancy Thayer
Forty-niners / Charlie Steel
His accidental Amish family / Rachel J. Good
In her tracks / Robert Dugoni
Lady in attendance / Rachel Fordham
Lady Sunshine / Amy Mason Doan
Lemon drop dead / Amanda Flower
Morgans / William Johnstone
Murder in the bookbook nook / Ellery Adams
Nature of small birds / Susie Finkbeiner
No journey too far / Carrie Turansky
No mercy / Jack Curtis
Noise / James Patterson and J. D. Barker
Notorious / Diana Palmer
Power play / Rachel Dylan
Rider of the Rifle Rock / Bennett Foster
Six-gun stampede / Jackson Cole
Stolen stallion / Max Brand
Titanic sisters / Patricia Falvey
Very sincerely yours / Kerry Winfrey
Adult Fiction:
Ancient ones / Cassandra Thompson
Another kind of Eden / James Lee Burke
Battle royal / Lucy Parker
Bloodless / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Complications / Danielle Steel
Darkness knows / Arnaldur Idridason
Dating playbook / Farrah Rochon
Getaway / Zoje Stage
Gone to see the river man / Kristopher Triana
Mismatch / Sara Jafari
Night music / Jojo Moyes
Noise / James Patterson and J. D. Barker
Ones who don’t say they love you / Maurice Carlos Ruffin
Perfume thief / Timothy Schaffert
Seek the truth / Lynette Eason
Shards of Earth / Adrian Tchaikovsky
Songbirds / Christy Lefteri
Summer seekers / Sarah Morgan
Terrible fall of angels / Laurell K. Hamilton
Velvet was the night / Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Viral / Robin Cook
Adult Non-Fiction:
All in / Billie Jean King
Almost legendary Morris sisters / Julie Klam
Better to have gone / Akash Kapur
Even if / Mitchel Lee
How do you kill 11 million people? / Andy Andrews
Playlist for the Apocalypse / Rita Dove
Quiet zone / Stephen Kurczy
Reckoning / Mary Trump
This will all be over soon / Cecily Strong
Unanswered letter / Faris Cassell
Vaccines for dummies / Megan Coffee
What about the baby / Alice McDermott
What do you say / William Stixrud
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ashfall legacy / Pittacus Lore
Cazadora / Romina Garber
Descent / Roland Smith
How we fall apart / Katie Zhao
Me (Moth) / Amber McBride
Paola Santiago and the forest of nightmares / Tehlor Kay Mejia
Redemptor / Jordan Ifueko
Shadow on the mountain / Margi Preus
Witch for hire / Ted Naifeh
