Large Print:

Along a storied trail / Ann Gabhart

Before I saw you / Emily Houghton

Bloodless / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

Chase / Lisa Harris

Children’s blizzard / Melanie Benjamin

Cold wind / Paige Shelton

Dead by dawn / Paul Doiron

Drowning kind / Jennifer McMahon

Family reunion / Nancy Thayer

Forty-niners / Charlie Steel

His accidental Amish family / Rachel J. Good

In her tracks / Robert Dugoni

Lady in attendance / Rachel Fordham

Lady Sunshine / Amy Mason Doan

Lemon drop dead / Amanda Flower

Morgans / William Johnstone

Murder in the bookbook nook / Ellery Adams

Nature of small birds / Susie Finkbeiner

No journey too far / Carrie Turansky

No mercy / Jack Curtis

Noise / James Patterson and J. D. Barker

Notorious / Diana Palmer

Power play / Rachel Dylan

Rider of the Rifle Rock / Bennett Foster

Six-gun stampede / Jackson Cole

Stolen stallion / Max Brand

Titanic sisters / Patricia Falvey

Very sincerely yours / Kerry Winfrey

Adult Fiction:

Ancient ones / Cassandra Thompson

Another kind of Eden / James Lee Burke

Battle royal / Lucy Parker

Bloodless / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

Complications / Danielle Steel

Darkness knows / Arnaldur Idridason

Dating playbook / Farrah Rochon

Getaway / Zoje Stage

Gone to see the river man / Kristopher Triana

Mismatch / Sara Jafari

Night music / Jojo Moyes

Noise / James Patterson and J. D. Barker

Ones who don’t say they love you / Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Perfume thief / Timothy Schaffert

Seek the truth / Lynette Eason

Shards of Earth / Adrian Tchaikovsky

Songbirds / Christy Lefteri

Summer seekers / Sarah Morgan

Terrible fall of angels / Laurell K. Hamilton

Velvet was the night / Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Viral / Robin Cook

Adult Non-Fiction:

All in / Billie Jean King

Almost legendary Morris sisters / Julie Klam

Better to have gone / Akash Kapur

Even if / Mitchel Lee

How do you kill 11 million people? / Andy Andrews

Playlist for the Apocalypse / Rita Dove

Quiet zone / Stephen Kurczy

Reckoning / Mary Trump

This will all be over soon / Cecily Strong

Unanswered letter / Faris Cassell

Vaccines for dummies / Megan Coffee

What about the baby / Alice McDermott

What do you say / William Stixrud

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ashfall legacy / Pittacus Lore

Cazadora / Romina Garber

Descent / Roland Smith

How we fall apart / Katie Zhao

Me (Moth) / Amber McBride

Paola Santiago and the forest of nightmares / Tehlor Kay Mejia

Redemptor / Jordan Ifueko

Shadow on the mountain / Margi Preus

Witch for hire / Ted Naifeh

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.