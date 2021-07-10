Adult Fiction:

Ambush of widows / Jeff Abbott

At Lighthouse Point / Suzanne Woods Fisher

Bone code / Kathy Reichs

Clear and present danger / Tom Clancy

Daughters of Sparta / Claire Heywood

Dear Miss Metropolitan / Carolyn Ferrell

Djeliya / Juni Ba

Dog eat dog / David Rosenfelt

Everyone in this room will someday be dead / Emily Austin

Fallen / Linda Castillo

Falling / T. J. Newman

Forest of vanishing stars / Kristin Harmel

Forever across the marsh / Jeff Pearson

Forever my own / Tracie Peterson

Fresh water for flowers / Valerie Perrin

Grandmother plot / Caroline B. Cooney

Hollywood spy / Susan Elia MacNeal

If it rains / Jennifer L. Wright

Irish hostage / Charles Todd

Island queen / Vanessa Riley

Jade war / Fonda Lee

Lizze & Dante / Mary Bly

Nine lies / Danielle Steel

Paper palace / Miranda Cowley Heller

Razorblade tears / S. A. Cosby

Silver tears / Camilla Lackberg

Sleeping bear / Connor Sullivan

Stranger behind you / Carol Goodman

Stranger in the mirror / Liv Constantine

Sustaining faith / Janette Oke

Sweetness of water / Nathan Harris

Tender is the bite / Spencer Quinn

Together we will go / J. Michael Straczynski

Adult Non-Fiction:

Breaking free from body shame / Jess Connolly

Case of the murderous Dr. Cream / Dean Jobb

Dirt / Mary Marantz

Easy crafts for the insane / Kelly Williams Brown

Fire never goes out / Noelle Stevenson

Letters to a young female physician / Suzanne Koven

Nightmare scenario / Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta

Nolo’s patents for beginners / David Pressman

Quick and easy guide to sex and disability / A. Andrews

This is your mind on plants / Michael Pollan

Victim F / Denise Huskins

Wretched of the earth / Frantz Fanon

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Any way the wind blows / Rainbow Rowell

Art of saving the world / Corinne Duyvis

Bad guys in cut to the chase / Aaron Blabey

Cold hearted / Serena Valentino

Crime in the crypt / Ron Roy

Fifth-grade zombies / R. L. Stine

Geronimo Stilton reporter: Hypno tick-tock / Geronimo Stilton

Grumpy monkey: freshly squeezed / Suzanne Lang

History smashers Pearl Harbor / Kate Messner

History smashers: the Titanic / Kate Messner

Josephine against the sea / Shakirah Bourne

Mindfulness and self-compassion for teen ADHD / Mark Bertin

Minecraft: Crack in the code / Nick Eliopulos

Minecraft: the dragon / Nicky Drayden

Okay Witch and the hungry shadow / Emma Skeinkellner

Puppet carver / Scott Cawthon

Rise to the sun / Leah Johnson

Six crimson cranes / Elizabeth Lim

Sound of stars / Alechia Dow

Stranger things and Dungeons & Dragons / Jody Houser

This golden flame / Emily Victoria

Trouble girls / Julia Lyon Rubin

Whisker wizard / Jennifer Holm

Audiobooks:

Legacy / Nora Roberts

Nine lives / Danielle Steel

President’s daughter / Bill Clinton and James Patterson

Movies and TV series:

Brave

Chosen

Cinderella

Courier

Dead Again in Tombstone

Drag Me to Hell

Godzilla vs Kong

Good Wife

Indiana Jones – 4 Film Binge Box

Jungle Book

Librarians

Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Beginning

Little Mermaid II – Return to the Sea

Longmire

Marksman

Midwinter’s Tale

Murdoch Mysteries

Nobody

Pinocchio

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Ratatouille

Rizzoli & Isles

Shark Tale

Voyagers

Yogi Bear

Music:

12 Comp (ZIM) 2017 – Anthony Braxton

16 Biggest Hits – Willie Nelson

Brothers in Arms – Dire Straits

Design of the Decade – Janet Jackson

Fresh Horses – Garth Brooks

Hits – Garth Brooks

In Pieces – Garth Brooks

No Fences – Garth Brooks

Scarecrow – Garth Brooks

Sevens – Garth Brooks

Tougher Than Leather – Run DMC

