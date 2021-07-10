Adult Fiction:
Ambush of widows / Jeff Abbott
At Lighthouse Point / Suzanne Woods Fisher
Bone code / Kathy Reichs
Clear and present danger / Tom Clancy
Daughters of Sparta / Claire Heywood
Dear Miss Metropolitan / Carolyn Ferrell
Djeliya / Juni Ba
Dog eat dog / David Rosenfelt
Everyone in this room will someday be dead / Emily Austin
Fallen / Linda Castillo
Falling / T. J. Newman
Forest of vanishing stars / Kristin Harmel
Forever across the marsh / Jeff Pearson
Forever my own / Tracie Peterson
Fresh water for flowers / Valerie Perrin
Grandmother plot / Caroline B. Cooney
Hollywood spy / Susan Elia MacNeal
If it rains / Jennifer L. Wright
Irish hostage / Charles Todd
Island queen / Vanessa Riley
Jade war / Fonda Lee
Lizze & Dante / Mary Bly
Nine lies / Danielle Steel
Paper palace / Miranda Cowley Heller
Razorblade tears / S. A. Cosby
Silver tears / Camilla Lackberg
Sleeping bear / Connor Sullivan
Stranger behind you / Carol Goodman
Stranger in the mirror / Liv Constantine
Sustaining faith / Janette Oke
Sweetness of water / Nathan Harris
Tender is the bite / Spencer Quinn
Together we will go / J. Michael Straczynski
Adult Non-Fiction:
Breaking free from body shame / Jess Connolly
Case of the murderous Dr. Cream / Dean Jobb
Dirt / Mary Marantz
Easy crafts for the insane / Kelly Williams Brown
Fire never goes out / Noelle Stevenson
Letters to a young female physician / Suzanne Koven
Nightmare scenario / Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta
Nolo’s patents for beginners / David Pressman
Quick and easy guide to sex and disability / A. Andrews
This is your mind on plants / Michael Pollan
Victim F / Denise Huskins
Wretched of the earth / Frantz Fanon
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Any way the wind blows / Rainbow Rowell
Art of saving the world / Corinne Duyvis
Bad guys in cut to the chase / Aaron Blabey
Cold hearted / Serena Valentino
Crime in the crypt / Ron Roy
Fifth-grade zombies / R. L. Stine
Geronimo Stilton reporter: Hypno tick-tock / Geronimo Stilton
Grumpy monkey: freshly squeezed / Suzanne Lang
History smashers Pearl Harbor / Kate Messner
History smashers: the Titanic / Kate Messner
Josephine against the sea / Shakirah Bourne
Mindfulness and self-compassion for teen ADHD / Mark Bertin
Minecraft: Crack in the code / Nick Eliopulos
Minecraft: the dragon / Nicky Drayden
Okay Witch and the hungry shadow / Emma Skeinkellner
Puppet carver / Scott Cawthon
Rise to the sun / Leah Johnson
Six crimson cranes / Elizabeth Lim
Sound of stars / Alechia Dow
Stranger things and Dungeons & Dragons / Jody Houser
This golden flame / Emily Victoria
Trouble girls / Julia Lyon Rubin
Whisker wizard / Jennifer Holm
Audiobooks:
Legacy / Nora Roberts
Nine lives / Danielle Steel
President’s daughter / Bill Clinton and James Patterson
Movies and TV series:
Brave
Chosen
Cinderella
Courier
Dead Again in Tombstone
Drag Me to Hell
Godzilla vs Kong
Good Wife
Indiana Jones – 4 Film Binge Box
Jungle Book
Librarians
Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Beginning
Little Mermaid II – Return to the Sea
Longmire
Marksman
Midwinter’s Tale
Murdoch Mysteries
Nobody
Pinocchio
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Ratatouille
Rizzoli & Isles
Shark Tale
Voyagers
Yogi Bear
Music:
12 Comp (ZIM) 2017 – Anthony Braxton
16 Biggest Hits – Willie Nelson
Brothers in Arms – Dire Straits
Design of the Decade – Janet Jackson
Fresh Horses – Garth Brooks
Hits – Garth Brooks
In Pieces – Garth Brooks
No Fences – Garth Brooks
Scarecrow – Garth Brooks
Sevens – Garth Brooks
Tougher Than Leather – Run DMC
