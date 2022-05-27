Adult Fiction:
Breathless / Amy McCulloch
City of orange / David Yoon
Clive Cussler’s dark vector / Graham Brown
Demon days treasury / Peach Momoko
Duke for Diana / Sabrina Jeffries
Either/or / Elif Batuman
Funny you should ask / Elissa Sussman
Hide / Kiersten White
Hiram’s girls / Hazel Hart
Honeymoon cottage / Lori Foster
Nightwork / Nora Roberts
Our last days in Barcelona / Chanel Cleeton
Race the sands / Sarah Beth Durst
Shore / Katie Runde
Sleepwalk / Dan Chaon
Sound of darkness / Heather Graham
Two nights in Lisbon / Chris Pavone
Unknown beloved / Amy Harmon
War of two queens / Jennifer Armentrout
Westwind / Ian Rankin
With a mind to kill / Anthony Horowitz
Adult Non-Fiction:
Align method / Aaron Alexander
Black boy smile / D. Watkins
Cook you want to be / Andy Baraghani
Love by night / S. K. Williams
Sacred oath / Mark Esper
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Battle of the butts / Jocelyn Rish
Better together / Kallie George
Cruel and fated light / Ashley Shuttleworth
Do you know where the animals live? / Peter Wohlleben
Mouse watch in space / J. J. Gilbert
National parks: preserving America’s wild places / Falynn Koch
Revenge of the space pirates / Max Brallier
Stonewall riots / Archie Bongiovanni
Treasure hunters: the ultimate quest / James Patterson
Turning red: the graphic novel
Where I belong / Marcia Argueta Mickelson
Wiener strikes back / Max Brallier
Movies and TV series:
Genius
Godzilla 2000
Good Fight
Joy Luck Club
King Kong
Moon
Non-Stop
Turning Red
Without Remorse
X-Men Trilogy
Music:
Diamond Star Halos – Def Leppard
No More Worlds to Conquer – Robin Trower
SZNZ - Weezer
