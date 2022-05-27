Adult Fiction:

Breathless / Amy McCulloch

City of orange / David Yoon

Clive Cussler’s dark vector / Graham Brown

Demon days treasury / Peach Momoko

Duke for Diana / Sabrina Jeffries

Either/or / Elif Batuman

Funny you should ask / Elissa Sussman

Hide / Kiersten White

Hiram’s girls / Hazel Hart

Honeymoon cottage / Lori Foster

Nightwork / Nora Roberts

Our last days in Barcelona / Chanel Cleeton

Race the sands / Sarah Beth Durst

Shore / Katie Runde

Sleepwalk / Dan Chaon

Sound of darkness / Heather Graham

Two nights in Lisbon / Chris Pavone

Unknown beloved / Amy Harmon

War of two queens / Jennifer Armentrout

Westwind / Ian Rankin

With a mind to kill / Anthony Horowitz

Adult Non-Fiction:

Align method / Aaron Alexander

Black boy smile / D. Watkins

Cook you want to be / Andy Baraghani

Love by night / S. K. Williams

Sacred oath / Mark Esper

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Battle of the butts / Jocelyn Rish

Better together / Kallie George

Cruel and fated light / Ashley Shuttleworth

Do you know where the animals live? / Peter Wohlleben

Mouse watch in space / J. J. Gilbert

National parks: preserving America’s wild places / Falynn Koch

Revenge of the space pirates / Max Brallier

Stonewall riots / Archie Bongiovanni

Treasure hunters: the ultimate quest / James Patterson

Turning red: the graphic novel

Where I belong / Marcia Argueta Mickelson

Wiener strikes back / Max Brallier

Movies and TV series:

Genius

Godzilla 2000

Good Fight

Joy Luck Club

King Kong

Moon

Non-Stop

Turning Red

Without Remorse

X-Men Trilogy

Music:

Diamond Star Halos – Def Leppard

No More Worlds to Conquer – Robin Trower

SZNZ - Weezer

