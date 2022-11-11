Adult Fiction:
Better than fiction / Alexa Martin
Brilliance of stars / J’nell Ciesielski
Christmas deliverance / Anne Perry
Daisy / Colin Lorimer
Dawnlands / Philippa Gregory
Desert star / Michael Connelly
Flight / Lynn Steger Strong
Galatea / Madeline Miller
Hidden prince / Tessa Afshar
Hundred crickets singing / Cathy Gohlke
Legends and lattes / Travis Baldree
Magic kingdom / Russell Banks
Melody and the master / Sarah M. Cradit
Meredith, alone / Claire Alexander
Murder at Black Oaks / Phillip Margolin
Now is not the time to panic / Kevin Wilson
Ocean’s echo / Everina Maxwell
Peril in Paris / Rhys Bowen
Resemblance / Lauren Nossett
Rewind / Allison Winn Scotch
Sea wolves / Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul
Secluded cabin sleeps six / Lisa Unger
We all want impossible things / Catherine Newman
Wyoming homecoming / Diana Palmer
Adult Non-Fiction:
And yet / Kate Baer
Chinese-ish / Rosheen Kaul
Everyday crochet / June Gilbank
Fatty fatty boom boom / Rabia Chaudry
Hyacinth girl: T.S. Eliot’s hidden muse / Lyndall Gordon
Into the great emptiness / David Roberts
Love to eat / Nicole Keshishian Modic
Megathreats / Nouriel Roubini
New to you / Melody Fortier
Novelist as vocation / Haruki Murakami
Open-air life / Linda Akeson McGurk
Patina modern / Chris Mitchell
Pickleball is life / Erin McHugh
Polyamory breakup book / Kathy Labriola
Rethinking gender / Louie Lauger
Return of the gods / Jonathan Cahn
Truman / David McCullough
Unofficial Witcher cookbook / Trey Guillory
Vigilance: the life of William Still / Andrew K. Diemer
What’s for dessert / Claire Saffitz
Wolf age / Tore Skeie
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bloodmarked / Tracy Deonn
Charm / Tracy Wolff
Children of Ragnarok / Cinda Williams Chima
Cursed / Marissa Meyer
Forbidden city / James Ponti
Gleanings / Neal Shusterman
Invisible spy / Lisa McMann
Mihi ever after / Tae Keller
Real Dada Mother Goose / Jon Scieszka
Scattered showers / Rainbow Rowell
Stellarlune / Shannon Messenger
Whiteout / Dhonielle Clayton
Who is Jimmy Carter? / David Stabler
Who was? Trivia book / Brian Elling
Movies and TV series:
8-Bit Christmas
Abbott Elementary
Addams Family
Amistad
Beguiled
Bel Air
Blue’s Clues & You
Bull
Bullet Train
Call the Midwife
DC League of Superpets
Dracula Untold
Duck Dodgers
Easter Sunday
Fall
Farmageddon – A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Flash
Flowers in the Attic
Fringe
Guest
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Iceman
Invitation
It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown
Ken Burns – U.S. and the Holocaust
Little Women
Mack & Rita
Muppet Christmas Carol
Night Gallery
Nope
Outlander
Paws of Fury – Legend of Hank
Pokemon the Movie – Secrets of the Jungle
Priest
Rumble
Savages
Scorpion King 4
Star Trek – Picard
That was then, this is Now
Thing
This is Us
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
Vengeance
