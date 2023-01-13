Large Print:
Blackout Book Club / Amy Lynn Green
Booked on a feeling / Jayci Lee
Catch Kid Curry / W. R. Garwood
Companeros / Tom W. Blackburn
Crime that binds / Laurie Cass
Deadly conclusion / Kathy Harris
Deadly pursuit / T. V. Olsen
Death rides the range / Arthur Henry Gooden
Dog days of summer / Kathleen Y’Barbo
Edge of summer / Viola Shipman
Happily ever Amish / Shelley Shepard Gray
Hidden prince / Tessa Afshar
Mail-order brides of the West: Heather / Caroline Fyffe
On my honor / Patti Smith Hall
One way to Boot Hill / Max O’Hara
Outfoxed / Melinda Metz
Plot and the pendulum / Jenn McKinlay
Quarter to midnight / Karen Rose
Rebel / Beverly Jenkins
Sandcastle hurricane / Carolyn Brown
Something fishy / Lois Schmitt
Stalking the dragon / James Clay
Targeted / Lynette Eason
Uncanny times / Laura Anne Gilman
Vanishing hour / Laura Griffin
Walking in tall weeds / Robin W. Pearson
Wedding ranch / Nancy Naigle
Adult Fiction:
1984 the graphic novel / George Orwell
Age of vice / Deepti Kapoor
All dressed up / Jilly Gagnon
All the dangerous things / Stacy Willingham
Back in a spell / Lana Harper
Bad Cree / Jessica Johns
Bandit queens / Parini Shroff
Besieged / Kevin Hearne
Better the blood / Michael Bennett
Blue Moon haven / Janet Dailey
Book of everlasting things / Aanchal Malhotra
Chef’s kiss / Jarrett Melendez
City under one roof / Iris Yamashita
Code 6 / James Grippando
Dark of night / Colleen Coble
Death in heels / Kitty Murphy
Deluge / Stephen Markley
Eden’s children / V. C. Andrews
Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of faeries / Heather Fawcett
Exes and O’s / Amy Lea
From the jump / Lacie Waldon
Game is a footnote / Vicki Delany
Ghost music / An Yu
Hell bent / Leigh Bardugo
Honeymoons can be hazardous / Amanda Flower
House in the pines / Ana Reyes
House of wolves / James Patterson and Mike Lupica
I know where you live / Gregg Olsen
In the upper country / Kai Thomas
Jameela Green ruins everything / Zarqa Nawaz
Just the nicest couple / Mary Kubica
Killer Cupid / Laurien Berenson
Lesser known monsters of the 21st century / Kim Fu
Light of the Jedi / Charles Soule
Loathe to love you / Ali Hazelwood
Lost in the moment and found / Seanan McGuire
Love, Clancy / W. Bruce Cameron
Lucky escape / Laura Jane WIlliams
Marriage well done / Boo Walker
Moonrise over New Jessup / Jamila Minnicks
Ms. Demeanor / Eleanor Lipman
Muffin but the truth / Ellie Alexander
My father’s house / Joseph O’Connor
Night travelers / Armando Lucas Correa
Phaedra / Laura Shepperson
Queen of myth and monsters / Scarlett St. Clair
Red Mountain / Boo Walker
Red Mountain burning / Boo Walker
Red Mountain rising / Boo Walker
Sam / Allegra Goodman
Scorch / Helen Hardt
Sleep no more / Jayne Ann Krentz
Small world / Laura Zigman
Something old, something new / Amy Clipston
Stranger Things Kamchatka / Michael Moreci
Valentine’s hate / Sidney Halston
Vibrant years / Sonali Dev
Villa / Rachel Hawkins
Wicked dreams / Lisa Jackon and Nancy Bush
Without a trace / Danielle Steel
Xenocultivars / Isabela Oliveira
You must remember this / Kat Rosenfield
Adult Non-Fiction:
100 plants to feed the birds / Laura Erickson
1000 hours outside / Ginny Yurich
Bloodbath nation / Paul Auster
Calming magic / Nikki Van De Car
Comedians in cars getting coffee book / Jerry Seinfeld
Crane wife / CJ Hauser
Death of learning / John Agresto
Easy crochet for beginners / Nicki Trench
Few days full of trouble / Wheeler Parker
Financial feminist / Tori Dunlap
Good for a girl / Lauren Fleshman
In the footsteps of the savior / Max Lucado
Matter of everything / Suzi Sheehy
Maybe an artist / Liz Montague
Mindful cognitive behavioral therapy / Seth Gillihan
Myth America / Kevin Michael Kruse
Nazi conspiracy / Brad Meltzer
Never forget our people were always free / Ben Jealous
Noom mindset / Noom inc
One: simple one-pan wonders / Jamie Oliver
Overture of hope / Isabel Vincent
Profiles in ignorance / Andy Borowitz
Queens of the age of chivalry / Alison Weir
Secret language of flowers / DK
Snackable bakes / Jessie Sheehan
Spare / Prince Harry
Swedish art of aging exuberantly / Margareta Magnusson
Watercolour lessons / Emma Lefebre
Wellness witch / Nikki Van De Car
Witchy homestead / Nikki Van De Car
You just need to lose weight: and 19 other myths about fat people / Aubrey Gordon
Juvenile and Young Adult:
All of us villains / Amanda Foody
Bad Kitty Supercat / Nick Bruel
Captain America: the ghost army / Alan Gratz
Captive kingdom / Jennifer Nielsen
Flight of the puffin / Ann Braden
Girls of storm and shadow / Natasha Ngan
Heartbreak boys / Simon James Green
Highly suspicious and unfairly cute / Talia Hibbert
Hot British boyfriend / Kristy Boyce
Ivies / Alexa Donne
Junior witch’s handbook / Nikki Van De Car
Karen’s birthday graphic novel / Ann Martin
Leopard diary / Suzy Eszterhas
Man-made monsters / Andrea L. Rogers
Mary Anne’s bad luck mystery / Ann Martin
Measuring up / Lily Lamotte
Moon rising graphic novel / Tui Sutherland
Mouse vs. Wild / Geronimo Stilton
Nick and Charlie / Alice Oseman
Nine liars / Maureen Johnson
Play like a girl / Misty Wilson
Rhinos at recess / Mary Pope Osborne
Salt magic / Hope Larson
Stolen heir / Holly Black
Submechanophobia / Scott Cawthon
Superteacher project / Gordon Korman
We are all so good at smiling / Amber McBride
We can’t keep meeting like this / Rachel Lunn Solomon
What was Reconstruction? / Sherri L. Smith
Movies and TV series:
1917
Amazing Spider-Man 2
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Defiance
Evan Almighty
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Gladiator
Goofy Movie
Indian in the Cupboard
Isle of Dogs
Land Before Time (14 films)
Luca
Megaman NT Warrior
Milo & Otis
Seabiscuit
Seal Team
Superman – The Last Son of Krypton
War of the Worlds
World’s Greatest Dad
Xiaolin Showdown
