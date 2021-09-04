Large Print:

Billy Summers / Stephen King

Slow fire burning / Paula Hawkins

Adult Fiction:

19 Yellow Moon Road / Fern Michaels

Breaking badger / Shelly Laurenston

First sister / Linden A. Lewis

Heart principle / Helen Hoang

Jasmine throne / Tasha Suri

Last chance library / Freya Sampson

Murder at Wakehurst / Alyssa Maxwell

My heart is a chainsaw / Stephen Graham Jones

Riviera house / Natasha Lester

Royals next door / Karina Halle

Second rebel / Linden A. Lewis

Skye falling / Mia McKenzie

Slow fire burning / Paula Hawkins

What the cat dragged in / Miranda James

Whiplash / Janet Dailey

You can run / Karen Cleveland

Adult Non-Fiction:

Being a human / Charles Foster

Daily magic / Judika Illes

First survivors of Alzheimer’s / Dale Bredesen

Frankly, we did win this election / Michael C. Bender

I live a life like yours / Jan Grue

Master and his emissary / Iain McGilchrist

Social instinct / Nichola Raihani

Unexpecting / Rachel Lewis

Weekday vegetarians / Jenny Rosenstrach

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Big Nate Aloha / Lincoln Peirce

Cheer up: love and pompoms / Crystal Frasier

Enola Holmes and the black barouche / Nancy Springer

Fast pitch / Nic Stone

Forestborn / Elayne Audrey Becker

Friends forever / Shannon Hale

How Moon Fuentez fell in love with the universe / Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

Poison for breakfast / Lemony Snicket

Spy school at sea / Stuart Gibbs

Take me with you when you go / David Levithan and Jennifer Niven

We are family / LeBron James

Woods are always watching / Stephanie Perkins

Movies and TV series:

Big Hero Six – The Series

Call the Midwife

Friends

House that Jack Built

Kingsman – The Secret Service

Mandy

Mirror

Murdoch Mysteries

Northern Exposure

Quest for Fire

Spirit – Untamed

Thin Man

Walking Dead

Music:

All Things Must Pass (50th Anniversary) – George Harrison

Ballad of Dood & Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Pressure Machine – Killers

Screen Violence – Chvrches

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.