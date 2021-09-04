Large Print:
Billy Summers / Stephen King
Slow fire burning / Paula Hawkins
Adult Fiction:
19 Yellow Moon Road / Fern Michaels
Breaking badger / Shelly Laurenston
First sister / Linden A. Lewis
Heart principle / Helen Hoang
Jasmine throne / Tasha Suri
Last chance library / Freya Sampson
Murder at Wakehurst / Alyssa Maxwell
My heart is a chainsaw / Stephen Graham Jones
Riviera house / Natasha Lester
Royals next door / Karina Halle
Second rebel / Linden A. Lewis
Skye falling / Mia McKenzie
Slow fire burning / Paula Hawkins
What the cat dragged in / Miranda James
Whiplash / Janet Dailey
You can run / Karen Cleveland
Adult Non-Fiction:
Being a human / Charles Foster
Daily magic / Judika Illes
First survivors of Alzheimer’s / Dale Bredesen
Frankly, we did win this election / Michael C. Bender
I live a life like yours / Jan Grue
Master and his emissary / Iain McGilchrist
Social instinct / Nichola Raihani
Unexpecting / Rachel Lewis
Weekday vegetarians / Jenny Rosenstrach
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Big Nate Aloha / Lincoln Peirce
Cheer up: love and pompoms / Crystal Frasier
Enola Holmes and the black barouche / Nancy Springer
Fast pitch / Nic Stone
Forestborn / Elayne Audrey Becker
Friends forever / Shannon Hale
How Moon Fuentez fell in love with the universe / Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
Poison for breakfast / Lemony Snicket
Spy school at sea / Stuart Gibbs
Take me with you when you go / David Levithan and Jennifer Niven
We are family / LeBron James
Woods are always watching / Stephanie Perkins
Movies and TV series:
Big Hero Six – The Series
Call the Midwife
Friends
House that Jack Built
Kingsman – The Secret Service
Mandy
Mirror
Murdoch Mysteries
Northern Exposure
Quest for Fire
Spirit – Untamed
Thin Man
Walking Dead
Music:
All Things Must Pass (50th Anniversary) – George Harrison
Ballad of Dood & Juanita – Sturgill Simpson
Pressure Machine – Killers
Screen Violence – Chvrches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.