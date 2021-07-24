Large Print:

Nine lives / Danielle Steel

Adult Fiction:

Barefoot in the sand / Holly Chamberlin

Black ice / Brad Thor

Book of accidents / Chuck Wendig

Cold hunt / Mary Stone

Cold truth / Mary Stone

False witness / Karin Slaughter

For your own good / Samantha Downing

Girl on the Carpathia / Eileen Enwright Hodgetts

He’s a brute / Chloe Liese

Hope chest / Carolyn Brown

Isn’t it bromantic? / Lyssa Kay Adams

Nightbitch / Rachel Yoder

Quiet boy / Ben H. Winters

She who became the sun / Shelley Parker-Chan

She’s a spitfire / Chloe Liese

Sinful lives of trophy wives / Kristin Miller

Star Wars the rising storm / Cavan Scott

Stone circle / Elly Griffiths

They’re a match / Chloe Liese

Three gray dots / K. L. Randis

Who is Maud Dixon? / Alexandra Andrews

Winter’s curse / Mary Stone

Woman of intelligence / Karin Tanabe

Wonder test / Michelle Richmond

Adult Non-Fiction:

Catching fireflies / Patsy Clairmont

Fox and I / Catherine Raven

How space works / DK

How to raise kids who aren’t assholes / Melinda Wenner Moyer

Man who hated women / Amy Sohn

New women in the Old West / Winifred Gallagher

Pipe dreams / Chelsea Wald

Secrets of plant propagation / Lewis Hill

Twirl / Patsy Clairmont

Until proven safe / Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Clash / Kayla Miller

Dire days of Willowweep Manor / Shaenon Garrity

Don’t tell the Nazis / Marsha Skrypuch

Earth’s incredible oceans / Jess French

Forever this summer / Leslie C. Youngblood

History smashers American Revolution / Kate Messner

How and wow of the human body / Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz

Karen’s kittycat club / Ann M. Martin

Linked / Gordon Korman

Queen of all / Anya Leigh Josephs

Under pressure / Tanya Lloyd Kyi

Wave of the sea / Tracey West

You and me at the end of the world / Brianna Bourne

Audiobooks:

Cellist / Daniel Silva

Movies and TV series:

Alcasa, My Home

Amityville Horror

Avengers – Infinity War

Barbie – Star Light Adventure

Blade

Brave One

Casino Royale

Christmas Carol

Deadwood

Doctor Dolittle

Doctor Who

Dora’s Halloween

Dragon’s Holiday – Gift of the Night Fury

Fast and the Furious

Get Smart’s Bruce and Lloyd Out of Control

Godzilla vs Kong

Good Wife

Great Mouse Detective

Gruffalo

Hunchback of Notre Dame

Hunchback of Notre Dame II

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

Last Mimzy

Librarians

Life Interrupted – Reunion and Remembrance in Arkansas

Little Mermaid

Longmire

Much Ado About Nothing

Murdoch Mysteries

Rizzoli & Isles

Red Tails

Secretariat

Spies in Disguise

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Wallace & Gromit – Curse of the Were-Rabbit

We Bought a Zoo

Music:

5150 – Van Halen

Best of – Sade

Breezin’ – George Benson

Cry No More – Danielle Nicole

Everybody Else is Doing it So Why Can’t We – The Cranberries

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Faith – Faith Hill

Golden Casket – Modest Mouse

Greatest Hits – Cars

Greatest Hits – Elton John

Greatest Hits Vol. 2 – Reba McEntire

Heart in Motion 30th – Amy Grant

Invisible Touch – Genesis

Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me – The Cure

Live Like You Were Dying – Tim McGraw

New Beginning – Tracy Chapman

Profile -Best of – Emmylou Harris

Rapture – Anita Baker

Secrets – Toni Braxton

Songbook – Trisha Yearwood

Victorious – Skillet

Wolf Den – Danielle Nicole

Writing’s on the Wall – Destiny’s Child

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.