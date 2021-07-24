Large Print:
Nine lives / Danielle Steel
Adult Fiction:
Barefoot in the sand / Holly Chamberlin
Black ice / Brad Thor
Book of accidents / Chuck Wendig
Cold hunt / Mary Stone
Cold truth / Mary Stone
False witness / Karin Slaughter
For your own good / Samantha Downing
Girl on the Carpathia / Eileen Enwright Hodgetts
He’s a brute / Chloe Liese
Hope chest / Carolyn Brown
Isn’t it bromantic? / Lyssa Kay Adams
Nightbitch / Rachel Yoder
Quiet boy / Ben H. Winters
She who became the sun / Shelley Parker-Chan
She’s a spitfire / Chloe Liese
Sinful lives of trophy wives / Kristin Miller
Star Wars the rising storm / Cavan Scott
Stone circle / Elly Griffiths
They’re a match / Chloe Liese
Three gray dots / K. L. Randis
Who is Maud Dixon? / Alexandra Andrews
Winter’s curse / Mary Stone
Woman of intelligence / Karin Tanabe
Wonder test / Michelle Richmond
Adult Non-Fiction:
Catching fireflies / Patsy Clairmont
Fox and I / Catherine Raven
How space works / DK
How to raise kids who aren’t assholes / Melinda Wenner Moyer
Man who hated women / Amy Sohn
New women in the Old West / Winifred Gallagher
Pipe dreams / Chelsea Wald
Secrets of plant propagation / Lewis Hill
Twirl / Patsy Clairmont
Until proven safe / Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Clash / Kayla Miller
Dire days of Willowweep Manor / Shaenon Garrity
Don’t tell the Nazis / Marsha Skrypuch
Earth’s incredible oceans / Jess French
Forever this summer / Leslie C. Youngblood
History smashers American Revolution / Kate Messner
How and wow of the human body / Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz
Karen’s kittycat club / Ann M. Martin
Linked / Gordon Korman
Queen of all / Anya Leigh Josephs
Under pressure / Tanya Lloyd Kyi
Wave of the sea / Tracey West
You and me at the end of the world / Brianna Bourne
Audiobooks:
Cellist / Daniel Silva
Movies and TV series:
Alcasa, My Home
Amityville Horror
Avengers – Infinity War
Barbie – Star Light Adventure
Blade
Brave One
Casino Royale
Christmas Carol
Deadwood
Doctor Dolittle
Doctor Who
Dora’s Halloween
Dragon’s Holiday – Gift of the Night Fury
Fast and the Furious
Get Smart’s Bruce and Lloyd Out of Control
Godzilla vs Kong
Good Wife
Great Mouse Detective
Gruffalo
Hunchback of Notre Dame
Hunchback of Notre Dame II
It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown
Last Mimzy
Librarians
Life Interrupted – Reunion and Remembrance in Arkansas
Little Mermaid
Longmire
Much Ado About Nothing
Murdoch Mysteries
Rizzoli & Isles
Red Tails
Secretariat
Spies in Disguise
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Wallace & Gromit – Curse of the Were-Rabbit
We Bought a Zoo
Music:
5150 – Van Halen
Best of – Sade
Breezin’ – George Benson
Cry No More – Danielle Nicole
Everybody Else is Doing it So Why Can’t We – The Cranberries
Every Breath You Take – The Police
Faith – Faith Hill
Golden Casket – Modest Mouse
Greatest Hits – Cars
Greatest Hits – Elton John
Greatest Hits Vol. 2 – Reba McEntire
Heart in Motion 30th – Amy Grant
Invisible Touch – Genesis
Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me – The Cure
Live Like You Were Dying – Tim McGraw
New Beginning – Tracy Chapman
Profile -Best of – Emmylou Harris
Rapture – Anita Baker
Secrets – Toni Braxton
Songbook – Trisha Yearwood
Victorious – Skillet
Wolf Den – Danielle Nicole
Writing’s on the Wall – Destiny’s Child
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.