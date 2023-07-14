Large Print:
All stirred up / Brianne Moore
Beneath a peaceful moon / Debby Lee
Breakneck / Marc Cameron
Counter attack / Patricia Bradley
Curious incident / Vicki Delany
Daughters of Nantucket / Julie Gerstenblatt
End of story / Kylie Scott
Enigma of garlic / Alexander McCall Smith
Famous for a living / Melissa Ferguson
Forever mountain / Wayne Dundee
Heart of the Nile / Will Thomas
In feast or famine / Mesu Andrews
In the shadow of the river / Ann Gabhart
Ladt Tan’s circle of women / Lisa See
Law busters / Bliss Lomax
Love off-limits / Jenny Proctor
Magic, lies, and deadly pies / Misha Popp
Nigerwife / Vanessa Walters
Night riders / Giff Cheshire
Obsessed / James Patterson
Only the dead / Jack Carr
Paris daughter / Kristin Harmel
Rain Valley / Lauran Paine
Ride a fast horse / Kevin Warren
Rider of the stars / Robert Horton
Scream blue murder / Susan Page Davis
True love experiment / Christina Lauren
Adult Fiction:
All the demons are here / Jake Tapper
All-American / Susie Finkbeiner
Arca / Van Jensen
Beast you are / Paul Tremblay
Buck / Helen Hardt
Centre / Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi
Crew / Sadir Samir
Dead of winter / Darcy Coates
Do tell / Lindsay Lynch
Ebony gate / Julia Vee and Ken Bebelle
Evil heart / Linda Castillo
Family history / Hazel Hart
Final offer / Lauren Asher
Forgiving kind / Donna Everhart
Garnet / Helen Hardt
Ghost ship / Kate Mosse
Halloween party / Agatha Christie
Hello stranger / Katherine Center
Ladies of the lake / Cathy Gohlke
Lady and the mountain promise / Mister Beller
Lady’s guide to scandal / Sophie Irwin
Man in the corduroy suit / James Wolff
Mistress of Bhatia House / Sujata Massey
Must love flowers / Debbie Macomber
Obsessed / James Patterson
One summer in Savannah / Terah Shelton Harris
Paper princess / Erin Watt
Paris agent / Kelly Rimmer
Plus one / Mazey Eddings
Point of impact / Stephen Hunter
Rulebook for restless rogues / Jess Everlee
Savage Sunday / William Johnstone
She started it / Sian Gilbert
Sleepless city / Reed Farrel Coleman
St. Ambrose school for girls / Jessica Ward
Stranglehold / William Johnstone
Summer of songbirds / Kristy Woodson Harvey
Summer skies / Jenny Colgan
Thief liar lady / Destiny Soria
Time to hunt / Stephen Hunter
Too late / Colleen Hoover
Two to tango / Kathleen Fuller
Wait for me / Jody Hedlund
Wonderland / Jennifer Hillier
Year of jubilee / Cindy Morgan
Adult Non-Fiction:
And don’t f&%k it up / Maria Elena Fernandez
Arkansas cookery / Kat Robinson
Behold the monster / Jillian Lauren
Freedom to win / Ethan Scheiner
Goodbye, Eastern Europe / Jacob Mikanowski
Heat will kill you first / Jeff Goodell
In-between / Hadley Vlahos
Last call at Coogan’s / Jon Michaud
Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire / Fodor
Microsoft Word step by step / Joan Lambert
Not with a bug but with a sticker / Ram Shankar Siva Kumar
Parrot and the igloo / David Lipsky
Random acts of medicine / Anupam Jena
Reverse meditation / Andrew Holecek
Tao of the backup catcher / Tim Brown with Erik Kratz
Video game of the year / Jordan Minor
Wager [Large print] / David Grann
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bluey and Bingo’s fancy restaurant cookbook / Penguin Young Readers
Clouds over California / Karyn Parsons
Dragonsitter takes off / Josh Lacey
Eight cousins / Louisa May Alcott
Extincts: flight of the mammoth / Scott Magoon
Kingdom of the cursed / Kerri Maniscalco
Light comes to Shadow Mountain / Toni Buzzeo
Manslaughter Park / Tirzah Price
Not really buddies / Jan Carr
Pride and premeditation / Tirzah Price
Prince and the apocalypse / Kara McDowell
Rabbit and Bear: the pest in the nest / Julian Gough
Real pigeons eat danger / Andew McDonald
Song of salvation / Alechia Dow
Stars hide your fires / Jessica Mary Best
Warning about swans / R. M. Romero
What do we know about alien abduction? / Kirsten Mayer
Why did the monster cross the road? / R. L. Stine
Movies and TV series:
Ace Attorney
Aoashi
Are You there God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Avengers
Barbie – It Takes Two (Pop Star Plans)
Beau is Afraid
Chicken Run
Dancer in the Dark
Day the Music Died – Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
Dark Knight – Trilogy
First Purge
G.I. Joe
Green Lantern
Happy Death Day
Iron Man 3
Knights of the Zodiac
Law Abiding Citizen
Muppets in Space
Paddington – The Movie
Paddington – The Complete Series
Quest for Camelot
Renfield
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Scream VI
Sisu
Warm Bodies
X-Men – Days of the Future Past
Music:
A Symphonic Celebration – Joe Hisaishi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.