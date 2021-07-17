Large Print:

All that fall / Kris Calvin

Angry town of Pawnee Bluffs / Lewis B. Patten

Bone rattle / Marc Cameron

Broken spur / D. B. Newton

Cellist / Daniel Silva

Cook of the Halcyon / Andrea Camilleri

Fear that chases me / Linda White

Finding Tessa / Jaime Lynn Hendricks

Ghost rifle / Max McCoy

Happy catastrophe / Maddie Dawson

Hooked on you / Kathleen Fuller

Hours to kill / Susan Sleeman

Letter keeper / Charles Martin

Like cats and dogs / Kate McMurray

Morgan’s medicine / Julia David

Noel killing / M. L. Longworth

Other family / Loretta Nyhan

Out of hounds / Rita Mae Brown

Outsider / Linda Castillo

Personal librarian / Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

Pilgrim / Ray Hogan

Ranger / James Griffin

Return to the Big Valley / Wanda E. Brunstetter

Shadow / James Patterson

Shipped / Angie Hockman

Summer seekers / Sarah Morgan

That summer / Jennifer Weiner

Trouble in Peaceful Valley / Barry Cord

Winner takes all / Sandra Kitt

Adult Fiction:

All the little hopes / Leah Weiss

Cellist / Daniel Silva

Count the ways / Joyce Maynard

Final girl support group / Grady Hendrix

First wife’s secret / Claire Amarti

Freedom race / Lucinda Roy

Heathens / Ace Atkins

Home sweet tiny home / Melody Carlson

It’s better this way / Debbie Macomber

Look what you made me do / Elaine Murphy

Psalm for the wild-built / Becky Chambers

Rehearsals / Annette Christie

Such a quiet place / Megan Miranda

Therapist / B. A. Paris

While we were dating / Jasmine Guillory

Yoga pant nation / Laurie Gelman

Adult Non-Fiction:

Bring your baggage and don’t pack light / Helen Ellis

Carry on / John Lewis

Don’t let it get you down / Savala Nolan

Forgetting / Scott A. Small

Icepick surgeon / Sam Kean

It’s elemental / Kate Biberdorf

Love people, use things / Joshua Fields Millburn

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Flash fire / TJ Klune

Paranorthern and the chaos bunny a-hop-calypse / Stephanie Cooke

Snakes smell with their tongues / Thea Feldman

Movies and TV series:

Amityville Horror

Barbie – Star Light Adventure

Blade

Brave One

Casino Royale

Christmas Carol

Deadwood

Doctor Dolittle

Dora’s Halloween

Dragon’s Holiday – Gift of the Night Fury

Fast and the Furious

Get Smart’s Bruce and Lloyd Out of Control

Godzilla vs Kong

Great Mouse Detective

Gruffalo

Hunchback of Notre Dame

Hunchback of Notre Dame II

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

Life Interrupted – Reunion and Remembrance in Arkansas

Little Mermaid

Red Tails

Secretariat

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Wallace & Gromit – Curse of the Were-Rabbit

We Bought a Zoo

Music:

5150 – Van Halen

Best of – Sade

Breezin’ – George Benson

Cry No More – Danielle Nicole

Everybody Else is Doing it So Why Can’t We – The Cranberries

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Faith – Faith Hill

Golden Casket – Modest Mouse

Greatest Hits – Cars

Greatest Hits – Elton John

Greatest Hits Vol. 2 – Reba McEntire

Heart in Motion 30th – Amy Grant

Invisible Touch – Genesis

Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me – The Cure

Live Like You Were Dying – Tim McGraw

New Beginning – Tracy Chapman

Profile -Best of – Emmylou Harris

Rapture – Anita Baker

Secrets – Toni Braxton

Songbook – Trisha Yearwood

Victorious – Skillet

Wolf Den – Danielle Nicole

Writing’s on the Wall – Destiny’s Child

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.