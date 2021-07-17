Large Print:
All that fall / Kris Calvin
Angry town of Pawnee Bluffs / Lewis B. Patten
Bone rattle / Marc Cameron
Broken spur / D. B. Newton
Cellist / Daniel Silva
Cook of the Halcyon / Andrea Camilleri
Fear that chases me / Linda White
Finding Tessa / Jaime Lynn Hendricks
Ghost rifle / Max McCoy
Happy catastrophe / Maddie Dawson
Hooked on you / Kathleen Fuller
Hours to kill / Susan Sleeman
Letter keeper / Charles Martin
Like cats and dogs / Kate McMurray
Morgan’s medicine / Julia David
Noel killing / M. L. Longworth
Other family / Loretta Nyhan
Out of hounds / Rita Mae Brown
Outsider / Linda Castillo
Personal librarian / Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Pilgrim / Ray Hogan
Ranger / James Griffin
Return to the Big Valley / Wanda E. Brunstetter
Shadow / James Patterson
Shipped / Angie Hockman
Summer seekers / Sarah Morgan
That summer / Jennifer Weiner
Trouble in Peaceful Valley / Barry Cord
Winner takes all / Sandra Kitt
Adult Fiction:
All the little hopes / Leah Weiss
Cellist / Daniel Silva
Count the ways / Joyce Maynard
Final girl support group / Grady Hendrix
First wife’s secret / Claire Amarti
Freedom race / Lucinda Roy
Heathens / Ace Atkins
Home sweet tiny home / Melody Carlson
It’s better this way / Debbie Macomber
Look what you made me do / Elaine Murphy
Psalm for the wild-built / Becky Chambers
Rehearsals / Annette Christie
Such a quiet place / Megan Miranda
Therapist / B. A. Paris
While we were dating / Jasmine Guillory
Yoga pant nation / Laurie Gelman
Adult Non-Fiction:
Bring your baggage and don’t pack light / Helen Ellis
Carry on / John Lewis
Don’t let it get you down / Savala Nolan
Forgetting / Scott A. Small
Icepick surgeon / Sam Kean
It’s elemental / Kate Biberdorf
Love people, use things / Joshua Fields Millburn
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Flash fire / TJ Klune
Paranorthern and the chaos bunny a-hop-calypse / Stephanie Cooke
Snakes smell with their tongues / Thea Feldman
Movies and TV series:
Amityville Horror
Barbie – Star Light Adventure
Blade
Brave One
Casino Royale
Christmas Carol
Deadwood
Doctor Dolittle
Dora’s Halloween
Dragon’s Holiday – Gift of the Night Fury
Fast and the Furious
Get Smart’s Bruce and Lloyd Out of Control
Godzilla vs Kong
Great Mouse Detective
Gruffalo
Hunchback of Notre Dame
Hunchback of Notre Dame II
It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown
Life Interrupted – Reunion and Remembrance in Arkansas
Little Mermaid
Red Tails
Secretariat
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Wallace & Gromit – Curse of the Were-Rabbit
We Bought a Zoo
Music:
5150 – Van Halen
Best of – Sade
Breezin’ – George Benson
Cry No More – Danielle Nicole
Everybody Else is Doing it So Why Can’t We – The Cranberries
Every Breath You Take – The Police
Faith – Faith Hill
Golden Casket – Modest Mouse
Greatest Hits – Cars
Greatest Hits – Elton John
Greatest Hits Vol. 2 – Reba McEntire
Heart in Motion 30th – Amy Grant
Invisible Touch – Genesis
Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me – The Cure
Live Like You Were Dying – Tim McGraw
New Beginning – Tracy Chapman
Profile -Best of – Emmylou Harris
Rapture – Anita Baker
Secrets – Toni Braxton
Songbook – Trisha Yearwood
Victorious – Skillet
Wolf Den – Danielle Nicole
Writing’s on the Wall – Destiny’s Child
