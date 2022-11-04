L
arge Print:
Boys from Biloxi / John Grisham
Distant thunder / Stuart Woods
Livid / Patricia Cornwell
No plan B / Lee Child and Andrew Child
Adult Fiction:
Banned bookshop of Maggie Banks / Shauna Robinson
Bloody rose / Nicholas Eames
Cloisters / Katy Hays
Couple at the table / Sophie Hannah
Empire of silence / Christopher Ruocchio
First binding / R. R. Virdi
Gilded girl / Pamela Kelley
Give me love / Corinne Michaels
Going rogue / Janet Evanovich
Help me remember / Corinne Michaels
I walk between the raindrops / T. C. Boyle
Invincible Miss Cust / Penny Haw
Kiss her once for me / Alison Cochrun
Natural history / Andrea Barrett
Night eaters: she eats the night / Marjorie Liu
Paris Daillencourt is about to crumble / Alexis Hall
Prisoner / B. A. Paris
Racing the light / Robert Crais
Restless truth / Freya Marske
Senlin ascends / Josiah Bancroft
Sisters of the Great War / Suzanne Feldman
Small game / Blair Braverman
Someday, maybe / Onyi Nwabineli
Sundown / Susan May Warren
Ten arrows of iron / Sam Sykes
Triple cross / James Patterson
Two nurses smoking / David Means
We are the light / Matthew Quick
White horse / Erika Wurth
Who will make the pancakes? / Megan Kelso
World we make / N. K. Jemisin
Zero night / Brian Freeman
Adult Non-Fiction:
12-hour art expert / Noah Charney
And there was light / Jon Meacham
Barkley / Timothy Bella
Beyond the wand / Tom Felton
Bub / Drew Bratcher
Dog tricks even you can teach your dog / Carina MacDonald
Friends, lovers, and the big terrible thing / Matthew Perry
Good boundaries and goodbyes / Lysa TerKeurst
How do we know ourselves / David Myers
Instant kitchen cookbook / Coco Morante
Last campaign: Sherman, Geronimo, and the War for America / H. W. Brands
My first popsicle / Zosia Mamet
Stories we tell / Joanna Gaines
Sundays with Sophie / Bobby Flay
Surrender / Bono
Weaving sundown in a scarlet light / Joy Harjo
West Wing and beyond / Pete Souza
What makes a marriage last / Marlo Thomas and Phil Donohue
White women / Regina Jackson
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Am I a frog / Lizzy Rockwell
Bad guys in the others?! / Aaron Blabey
Digestion the musical / Adam Rex
Fly Guy presents dogs / Tedd Arnold
History smashers: Underground Railroad / Kate Messner
Lord of night / Jennifer Cervantes
Love and other great expectations / Becky Dean
Luminous / Julia Kuo
Maisy’s snowy day / Lucy Cousins
Miles Morales stranger tides / Jason Reynolds
Only the best / Kate Messner
Ruth Bader Ginsburg couldn’t drive / Dan Gutman
Seasparrow / Kristin Cashore
Shuna’s journey / Hayao Miyazaki
Sky / Erin Hunter
Strike the zither / Joan He
Underland / Katrina Charman
What is the Super Bowl? / Dina Anastasio
Audiobooks:
And there was light / Jon Meacham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.