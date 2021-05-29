Adult Fiction:
Arctic storm rising / Dale Brown
Blood heir / Ilona Andrews
Cardinal Black / Robert McCammon
Guncle / Steven Rowley
Hang the moon / Alexandria Bellefleur
How lucky / Will Leitch
Invisible husband of Frick Island / Colleen Oakley
Kingdoms / Natasha Pulley
Legacy / Nora Roberts
Missing sister / Lucinda Riley
Onion skin / Edgar Camacho
Peculiar combination / Ashley Weaver
Photographer / Mary Dixie Carter
Saboteurs / Clive Cussler
Shadow storm / Christine Feehan
Skywalker: family at war / Kristin Baver
Talk bookish to me / Kate Bromley
Unspeakable things / Jess Lourey
Version zero / David Yoon
We hereby refuse / Frank Abe
Where the forest meets the stars / Glendy Vanderah
Adult Non-Fiction:
1001 ways to pay for college / Gen Tanabe
King Richard / Michael Dobbs
Ku Klux Klan in 1920s Arkansas / Kenneth C. Barnes
Languages of truth / Salman Rushdie
Meghan and Harry / Lady Colin Campbell
My remarkable journey / Katherine Johnson
Raising LGBTQ allies / Chris Tompkins
Seed to dust / Marc Hamer
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Basque dragon / Adam Gidwitz
Capitol crime / Carolyn Keene
Chupacabras of the Rio Grande / Adam Gidwitz
Curie Society / Janet Harvey
Dear treefrog / Joyce Sidman
Dragon in the library / Louie Stowell
Expeditioners and the treasure of Drown Man’s Canyon / S.S. Taylor
Fifth quarter / Mike Dawson
Madre de Aguas of Cuba / Adam Gidwitz
Minecraft wither without you / Kristen Gudsnuk
Nate the Great and the Earth Day robot / Andrew Sharmat
No one returns from the enchanted forest / Robin Robinson
Pawcasso / Remy Lai
Pumpkin / Julie Murphy
Rain dragon rescue / Suzanne Selfors
Sasquatch and the Muckleshoot / Adam Gidwitz
Secret of the Himalayas / Adam Gidwitz
Shark summer / Ira Marcks
Sitting in St. James / Rita Williams-Garcia
Sixteen scandals / Sophie Jordan
Spells trouble / P.C. Cast
Strong like the sea / Wendy Swore
Winderborne Home for vengeance and valor / Ally Carter
Winterborne Home for mayhem and mystery / Ally Carter
Movies and TV series:
Black Sails
Blues Brothers
Caddyshack
Charlie Bartlett
Civil War – Ken Burns
Cosmoball
Devil Wears Prada
Double Jeopardy
Dummy
Father Brown
Fear of Rain
Friday Night Lights
Guardian
Italian Job
Jack
Jarhead
Judas and the Black Messiah
King’s Speech
Lord of the Rings – Return of the King
Manifest
Mauritanian
McLeod’s Daughters
Minority Report
Mixed Nuts
Monster Calls
Motorcycle Diaries
Mud
Notorious
Ocean’s Eleven
October Sky
Old Man & the Sea
Out of Time
Patriot
Pinocchio
Prairie Home Companion
Ray
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Risen
River Runs Through It
Rizzoli & Isles
Rounders
Savages
Seven
Sex and the City
Shakespeare & Hathaway
Shooter
Skeleton Key
Space Cowboys
Tailor of Panama
Taken
Tammy
Tenet
Tom & Jerry – The Movie
Training Day
Troy
Trumbo
Tulip Fever
Turbo
Wild Hogs
Music:
Legend / Bob Marley
Rainbow Children / Prince
Songs of the Civil War / Various Artists
‘Til We Meet Again / Norah Jones
Van Weezer / Weezer
Violator / Depeche Mode
