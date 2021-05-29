Adult Fiction:

Arctic storm rising / Dale Brown

Blood heir / Ilona Andrews

Cardinal Black / Robert McCammon

Guncle / Steven Rowley

Hang the moon / Alexandria Bellefleur

How lucky / Will Leitch

Invisible husband of Frick Island / Colleen Oakley

Kingdoms / Natasha Pulley

Legacy / Nora Roberts

Missing sister / Lucinda Riley

Onion skin / Edgar Camacho

Peculiar combination / Ashley Weaver

Photographer / Mary Dixie Carter

Saboteurs / Clive Cussler

Shadow storm / Christine Feehan

Skywalker: family at war / Kristin Baver

Talk bookish to me / Kate Bromley

Unspeakable things / Jess Lourey

Version zero / David Yoon

We hereby refuse / Frank Abe

Where the forest meets the stars / Glendy Vanderah

Adult Non-Fiction:

1001 ways to pay for college / Gen Tanabe

King Richard / Michael Dobbs

Ku Klux Klan in 1920s Arkansas / Kenneth C. Barnes

Languages of truth / Salman Rushdie

Meghan and Harry / Lady Colin Campbell

My remarkable journey / Katherine Johnson

Raising LGBTQ allies / Chris Tompkins

Seed to dust / Marc Hamer

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Basque dragon / Adam Gidwitz

Capitol crime / Carolyn Keene

Chupacabras of the Rio Grande / Adam Gidwitz

Curie Society / Janet Harvey

Dear treefrog / Joyce Sidman

Dragon in the library / Louie Stowell

Expeditioners and the treasure of Drown Man’s Canyon / S.S. Taylor

Fifth quarter / Mike Dawson

Madre de Aguas of Cuba / Adam Gidwitz

Minecraft wither without you / Kristen Gudsnuk

Nate the Great and the Earth Day robot / Andrew Sharmat

No one returns from the enchanted forest / Robin Robinson

Pawcasso / Remy Lai

Pumpkin / Julie Murphy

Rain dragon rescue / Suzanne Selfors

Sasquatch and the Muckleshoot / Adam Gidwitz

Secret of the Himalayas / Adam Gidwitz

Shark summer / Ira Marcks

Sitting in St. James / Rita Williams-Garcia

Sixteen scandals / Sophie Jordan

Spells trouble / P.C. Cast

Strong like the sea / Wendy Swore

Winderborne Home for vengeance and valor / Ally Carter

Winterborne Home for mayhem and mystery / Ally Carter

Movies and TV series:

Black Sails

Blues Brothers

Caddyshack

Charlie Bartlett

Civil War – Ken Burns

Cosmoball

Devil Wears Prada

Double Jeopardy

Dummy

Father Brown

Fear of Rain

Friday Night Lights

Guardian

Italian Job

Jack

Jarhead

Judas and the Black Messiah

King’s Speech

Lord of the Rings – Return of the King

Manifest

Mauritanian

McLeod’s Daughters

Minority Report

Mixed Nuts

Monster Calls

Motorcycle Diaries

Mud

Notorious

Ocean’s Eleven

October Sky

Old Man & the Sea

Out of Time

Patriot

Pinocchio

Prairie Home Companion

Ray

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Risen

River Runs Through It

Rizzoli & Isles

Rounders

Savages

Seven

Sex and the City

Shakespeare & Hathaway

Shooter

Skeleton Key

Space Cowboys

Tailor of Panama

Taken

Tammy

Tenet

Tom & Jerry – The Movie

Training Day

Troy

Trumbo

Tulip Fever

Turbo

Wild Hogs

Music:

Legend / Bob Marley

Rainbow Children / Prince

Songs of the Civil War / Various Artists

‘Til We Meet Again / Norah Jones

Van Weezer / Weezer

Violator / Depeche Mode

