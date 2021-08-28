Large Print:
Complications / Danielle Steel
I alone can fix it / Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker
Adult Fiction:
Agatha of Little Neon / Claire Luchette
Cold threat / Mary Stone and Donna Berdel
Guide / Peter Heller
Lightning strike / William Kent Krueger
Love songs of W.E.B. Du Bois / Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
Madness of crowds / Louise Penny
Stronger than you know / Lori Foster
Tales of the South Pacific / James Michener
They’re strictly friends / Chloe Liese
Thursday murder club / Richard Osman
We are the Brennans / Tracey Lange
Where I left her / Amber Garza
Women of Troy / Pat Barker
Adult Non-Fiction:
Aftershocks / Colin Kahl
Cultish / Amanda Montell
Failed promise / Robert Levine
Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes / Rodrigo Garcia
Live not by lies / Rod Dreher
Precipice / Toby Ord
Presumed guilty / Erwin Chemerinsky
Seeing ghosts / Kat Chow
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bad witch burning / Jessica Lewis
Both sides now / Peyton Thomas
Dark waters / Katherine Arden
Dead and the dark / Courtney Gould
Dead Wednesday / Jerry Spinelli
Eyes of the forest / April Henry
Good Luck Girls / Charlotte Nicole Davis
Hamster princess: Little Red Rodent Hood / Ursula Vernon
Lesson in vengeance / Victoria Lee
Sisters of reckoning / Charlotte Nicole Davis
Movies and TV series:
All Creatures Great & Small (1978)
An Education
Big Hero 6
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Brooklyn
Contact
Crazy in Alabama
Dorothy Sayers Mystery Collection
Downton Abbey
Dumb and Dumber
Grosse Pointe Blank
Kingdom
Legend of Bagger Vance
Looper
Midnight in Paris
Mighty
Miracle Worker
Rear Window
Roman Holiday
Sense and Sensibility
Something’s Gotta Give
Take this Waltz
Unbreakable
Water Man
Music:
Feel Flows (The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions) – The Beach Boys
Greatest Hits – Hank Williams Jr.
Heart – Heart
Into the Fire – Bryan Adams
BBC Session – Jimi Hendrix
London Calling – The Clash
Reckless – Bryan Adams
Respect – Jennifer Hudson
Screen Violence – Chvrches
Sunshine of Your Love – Ella Fitzgerald
Ten from Six – Bad Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.