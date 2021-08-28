Large Print:

Complications / Danielle Steel

I alone can fix it / Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker

Adult Fiction:

Agatha of Little Neon / Claire Luchette

Cold threat / Mary Stone and Donna Berdel

Guide / Peter Heller

Lightning strike / William Kent Krueger

Love songs of W.E.B. Du Bois / Honoree Fanonne Jeffers

Madness of crowds / Louise Penny

Stronger than you know / Lori Foster

Tales of the South Pacific / James Michener

They’re strictly friends / Chloe Liese

Thursday murder club / Richard Osman

We are the Brennans / Tracey Lange

Where I left her / Amber Garza

Women of Troy / Pat Barker

Adult Non-Fiction:

Aftershocks / Colin Kahl

Cultish / Amanda Montell

Failed promise / Robert Levine

Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes / Rodrigo Garcia

Live not by lies / Rod Dreher

Precipice / Toby Ord

Presumed guilty / Erwin Chemerinsky

Seeing ghosts / Kat Chow

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Bad witch burning / Jessica Lewis

Both sides now / Peyton Thomas

Dark waters / Katherine Arden

Dead and the dark / Courtney Gould

Dead Wednesday / Jerry Spinelli

Eyes of the forest / April Henry

Good Luck Girls / Charlotte Nicole Davis

Hamster princess: Little Red Rodent Hood / Ursula Vernon

Lesson in vengeance / Victoria Lee

Sisters of reckoning / Charlotte Nicole Davis

Movies and TV series:

All Creatures Great & Small (1978)

An Education

Big Hero 6

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Brooklyn

Contact

Crazy in Alabama

Dorothy Sayers Mystery Collection

Downton Abbey

Dumb and Dumber

Grosse Pointe Blank

Kingdom

Legend of Bagger Vance

Looper

Midnight in Paris

Mighty

Miracle Worker

Rear Window

Roman Holiday

Sense and Sensibility

Something’s Gotta Give

Take this Waltz

Unbreakable

Water Man

Music:

Feel Flows (The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions) – The Beach Boys

Greatest Hits – Hank Williams Jr.

Heart – Heart

Into the Fire – Bryan Adams

BBC Session – Jimi Hendrix

London Calling – The Clash

Reckless – Bryan Adams

Respect – Jennifer Hudson

Screen Violence – Chvrches

Sunshine of Your Love – Ella Fitzgerald

Ten from Six – Bad Company

