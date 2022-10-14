Large Print:
All good people here / Ashley Flowers
High notes / Danielle Steel
It ends with us / Colleen Hoover
Long shadows / David Baldacci
November 9 / Colleen Hoover
Phantom rustlers / Francis Hilton
Proud ones / Verne Athanas
Adult Fiction:
After I do / Taylor Reid Jenkins
After the lights go out / John Vercher
Before I do / Sophie Cousens
Bones of holly / Carolyn Haines
Dark and snowy night / Sally Goldenbaum
Dark whisper / Christine Feehan
Dinosaurs / Lydia Millet
Distant thunder / Stuart Woods
Floating girls / Lo Patrick
Furies / John Connolly
Girls in the stilt house / Kelly Mustain
High notes / Danielle Steel
Illuminations / Alan Moore
Little Eve / Catriona Ward
Long shadows / David Baldacci
Maze / Nelson DeMille
Mistakes were made / Meryl Wilsner
One true loves / Taylor Jenkins Reid
Oracle of Maracoor / Gregory Maguire
Other side of night / Adam Hamdy
Plot and the pendulum / Jenn McKinlay
River of silver / S. A. Chakraborty
Silent wife / Kerry Fisher
Smells like tween spirit / Laurie Gelman
Thistlefoot / GennaRose Nethercott
Adult Non-Fiction:
Accidental veterinarian / Philipp Schott
American psychosis / David Corn
Book of boundaries / Melissa Urban
Catching the light / Joy Harjo
Come on, man! / Joe Concha
Ducks / Kate Beaton
Dying of politeness / Geena Davis
Ejaculate responsibly / Gabrielle Stanley Blair
Enslaved / Sean Kingsley
How to examine a wolverine / Philipp Schott
King Arthur baking school / King Arthur company
My people / Charlayne Hunter-Gault
Nadiya’s everyday baking / Nadiya Hussain
No choice / Becca Andrews
Revenge / Michael Cohen
Savory baking / Erin Jeanne McDowell
Spain / Rick Steves
Sporty one / Melanie C
Stuff they don’t want you to know / Ben Bowlin
Visual thinking / Temple Grandin
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ancient Rome / DK
Attack of the black rectangles / A. S. King
Best wishes / Sarah Mlynowski
Big lies / Mark Kurlansky
Bingo / Ellen Miles
Build a house / Rhiannon Giddens
Coven / Jennifer Dugan
Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s dangerous game / Nancy Springer
Fence: disarmed / Sarah Rees Brennan
Fence: striking distance / Sarah Rees Brennan
Ghostlight / Kenneth Oppel
Guarding the invisible dragons / Tracey West
I am helpful / Suzy Capozzi
I am smart / Suzy Capozzi
Key player / Kelly Yang
Land of giants / Clive Gifford
Lemon bird can help / Paulina Ganucheau
Magnolia flower / Zora Neal Hurston
Mayor Good Boy / Dave Scheidt
Merci Suarez plays it cool / Med Medina
Natural disasters /DK
Onestar’s confession / Erin Hunter
Raising the horseman / Serena Valentino
Self-made boys / Anna-Marie McLemore
Shark / DK
Spy School project X / Stuart Gibbs
Sunbearer trials / Aiden Thomas
Train / DK
Weight of blood / Tiffany Jackson
What was the wild west? / Janet B. Pascal
Audiobooks:
I’m glad my mom died / Jennette McCurdy
Movies and TV series:
Forgiven
Future Boy Conan
Haunting
Land Before Time III
Le Corbeau
Longest Yard
Manifest
Mayor of Kingstown
Mouse Hunt
Munsters
Thor – Love and Thunder
Uncharted
