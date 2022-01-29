Large Print

Criminal mischief / Stuart Woods

Adult Fiction

Accomplice / Lisa Lutz

Coming back / Jessi Zabarsky

Devil house / John Darnielle

Easter bonnet murder / Leslie Meier

Getting his game back / Gia De Cadenet

Goliath / Tochi Onyebuchi

Good rich people / Eliza Jane Brazier

Greenwich Park / Katherine Faulkner

Light years from home / Mike Chen

Magnolia palace / Fiona Davis

Notes on an execution / Danya Kukafka

Overnight guest / Heather Gudenkauf

Quicksilver / Dean Koontz

Roughest draft / Emily Wibberley

Saints of Swallow Hill / Donna Everhart

Savage road / Christine Feehan

Show me the bunny / Laurien Berenson

Violeta / Isabel Allende

Adult Non-Fiction

Abolitionist’s handbook / Patrisse Khan-Cullors

Already enough / Valerie Bertinelli

Beginner’s guide to wheel throwing / Julia Weber

Civil rights queen / Tomiko Brown-Nagin

Complete guide to absolutely everything (abridged) / Adam Rutherford and Hannah Fry

Go back to where you came from / Wajahat Ali

Home in the world / Amartya Sen

How to be perfect / Michael Schur

Last slave ship / Ben Raines

Maxine: “call me madam” / Maxine Temple Jones

Power of thank you / Joyce Meyer

Rise / Lindsey Vonn

South to America / Imani Perry

Stolen focus / Johann Hari

Wintering / Katherine May

Juvenile and Young Adult

Akata woman / Nnedi Okorafor

All my friends / Hope Larson

Fall down seven times, stand up eight / Jen Bryant

Fossil hunter / Cheryl Blackford

It’s a zoo in here / James Patterson

Star child / Ibi Zoboi

Movies and TV series

Dune

Girl who believes in miracles

