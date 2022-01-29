Large Print
Criminal mischief / Stuart Woods
Adult Fiction
Accomplice / Lisa Lutz
Coming back / Jessi Zabarsky
Devil house / John Darnielle
Easter bonnet murder / Leslie Meier
Getting his game back / Gia De Cadenet
Goliath / Tochi Onyebuchi
Good rich people / Eliza Jane Brazier
Greenwich Park / Katherine Faulkner
Light years from home / Mike Chen
Magnolia palace / Fiona Davis
Notes on an execution / Danya Kukafka
Overnight guest / Heather Gudenkauf
Quicksilver / Dean Koontz
Roughest draft / Emily Wibberley
Saints of Swallow Hill / Donna Everhart
Savage road / Christine Feehan
Show me the bunny / Laurien Berenson
Violeta / Isabel Allende
Adult Non-Fiction
Abolitionist’s handbook / Patrisse Khan-Cullors
Already enough / Valerie Bertinelli
Beginner’s guide to wheel throwing / Julia Weber
Civil rights queen / Tomiko Brown-Nagin
Complete guide to absolutely everything (abridged) / Adam Rutherford and Hannah Fry
Go back to where you came from / Wajahat Ali
Home in the world / Amartya Sen
How to be perfect / Michael Schur
Last slave ship / Ben Raines
Maxine: “call me madam” / Maxine Temple Jones
Power of thank you / Joyce Meyer
Rise / Lindsey Vonn
South to America / Imani Perry
Stolen focus / Johann Hari
Wintering / Katherine May
Juvenile and Young Adult
Akata woman / Nnedi Okorafor
All my friends / Hope Larson
Fall down seven times, stand up eight / Jen Bryant
Fossil hunter / Cheryl Blackford
It’s a zoo in here / James Patterson
Star child / Ibi Zoboi
Movies and TV series
Dune
Girl who believes in miracles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.