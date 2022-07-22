Large Print:
Pocket hunters / Carter Travis Young
Portrait of an unknown woman / Daniel Silva
Ranchero / Tom Blackburn
Shattered / James Patterson
Switchboard soldiers / Jennifer Chiaverini
Adult Fiction:
Accidental pinup / Danielle Jackson
Big dark sky / Dean Koontz
Bodyguard / Katherine Center
Coward / Stephen Aryan
Daughter of Dr. Moreau / Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Every summer after / Carley Fortune
Famous / Blake Crouch
Grace under fire / Julie Garwood
Hurricane girl / Marcy Dermansky
Just like home / Sarah Gailey
Kingdoms of Savannah / George Dawes Green
Lost son / Stephanie Vanderslice
Mercy Street / Jennifer Haigh
Mrs. Harris goes to Paris / Paul Gallico
Perfect golden circle / Benjamin Myers
Portrait of an unknown woman / Daniel Silva
Retreat / Sarah Pearse
Shattered / James Patterson
Stormblood / Jeremy Szal
Sweet remnants of summer / Alexander McCall Smith
Swell / Allie Reynolds
Switchboard soldiers / Jennifer Chiaverini
Things we do in the dark / Jennifer Hillier
Adult Non-Fiction:
Dirtbag, Massachusetts / Isaac Fitzgerald
Light we give / Simran Jeet Singh
Painting can save your life / Sara Woster
Sewing girl’s tale / John Wood Sweet
Suppression, deception, snobbery, and bias / Ari Fleischer
Who killed Jane Stanford? / Richard White
Why we did it / Tim Miller
World’s worst assistant / Sona Movsesian
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bad Guys in open wide / Aaron Blabey
Blackwater / Jeannette Arroyo
Cucumber quest: the flower kingdom / GiGi D.G.
Cucumber quest: the melody kingdom / GiGi D.G.
Fantastic beasts: the secrets of Dumbledore / J. K. Rowling
Heat wave / TJ Klune
Lally’s game / Scott Cawthon
Never never / Serena Valentino
Royal trials / Kwame Mbalia
What is the Supreme Court / Jill Abramson
Who was George Washington? / Roberta Edwards
Movies and TV series:
Doctor Who – The Macra Terror
Doctor Who – Scream of the Shalka
Hobbit
Pokemon – Pikachu & Friends
This is Us
Werewolves Within
Music:
Other Side of Make Believe – Interpol
Special – Lizzo
