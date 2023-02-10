Large Print:
All your perfects / Colleen Hoover
Devil’s legion / Jackson Cole
More than meets the eye / Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen
Rawhide guns / Frank Bonham
Adult Fiction:
All in good time / Linda Byler
Code name Sapphire / Pam Jenoff
Cold people / Tom Rob Smith
Cradle of ice / James Rollins
Don’t fear the reaper / Stephen Graham Jones
Encore in death / J. D. Robb
Follow your heart / Brenda Jackson
House of Eve / Sadeqa Johnson
Killing of innocents / Deborah Crombie
Layover / Lacie Waldon
Little Paula / V. C. Andrews
Looking for Jane / Heather Marshall
Love scribe / Amy Meyerson
Maureen / Rachel Joyce
Modern divination / Isabel Agajanian
Never lie / Freida McFadden
Of manners and murder / Anastasia Hastings
Old dog, new tricks / Gordon Carroll
Phantom / Gena Showalter
Radiant sin / Katee Robert
Secretly yours / Tessa Bailey
Someone else’s shoes / JoJo Moyes
Stone blind / Natalie Haynes
Unnatural history / Jonathan Kellerman
Victory City / Salman Rushdie
Wade in the water / Nyani Nkrumah
Adult Non-Fiction:
12 week year / Brian P. Moran
Answer to anxiety / Joyce Meyer
B.F.F. / Christie Tate
Bad Mormon / Heather Gay
Chess for beginners / Yelizaveta Orlova
Comet madness / Richard Goodrich
Complete small plates cookbook / America’s Test Kitchen
Darker wilderness / Erin Sharkey
Dinner with the president / Alex Prud’homme
Essential Christianity / J. D. Greear
Hello sleep / Jade Wu
How big things get done / Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner
I know who you are / Barbara Rae-Venter
Impossible histories / Hal Johnson
Jerome and Rohwer / Walter Imahara
Mastering manga art with the pros / Ilya Kuvshinov
Official Disney parks cookbook / Pam Brandon
On freedom road / David Goodrich
Permission to speak / Samara Bay
Quilted home handbook / Wendy Chow
Revolutionary roads / Bob Thompson
Say the right thing / Kenji Yoshino
Saying it loud / Mark Whitaker
Sex talks / Vanessa Marin
Tiny but mighty farm / Jill Ragan
Walk the blue line / James Patterson
We over me / Khadeen and Devale Ellis
Your tarot toolkit / Ru-Lee Story
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Akim Aliu: dreamer / Akim Aliu
Barkley / Ellen Miles
Boy in a white room / Karl Olsberg
Breathe and count back from ten / Natalia Sylvester
Chess endgames for kids / Karsten Muller
Chess for children / Murray Chandler
Chess for smart kids / Magnus Templar
Chess opening traps for kids / Graham Burgess
City of the dead / James Ponti
Come home safe / Brian Buckmire
Dawn on the coast / Ann Martin
Fire of stars / Kirsten Larson
Five nights at Freddy’s character encyclopedia / Scott Cawthon
Hummingbird / Natalie Lloyd
Journey to the dragon mountain
Lesbiana’s guide to Catholic school / Sonora Reyes
Mysteries of Thorn Manor / Margaret Rogerson
Nerdcrush / Alisha Emrich
Out of character / Jenna Miller
Seven faceless saints / M. K. Lobb
Severed thread / Leslie Vedder
Shattered castle / Jennifer Nielsen
Silence that binds us / Joanna Ho
Swifts: a dictionary of scoundrels / Beth Lincoln
These infinite threads / Tahereh Mafi
Who is LeBron James? / Crystal Hubbard
Who was John McCain? / Michael Burgan
Wildblood / Lauren Blackwood
Winston Chu vs. the whimsies / Stacey Lee
Winter soldier: cold front / Mackenzi Lee
Movies and TV series:
Dark Knight Trilogy
Despicable Me 3
Detective Knight
Fantastic 4
Fantastic 4 – Rise of the Silver Surfer
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Once Upon a Time
Poker Face
Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Small Engine Repair
Star Trek – Original Motion Picture Collection
Star Wars – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars – The Phantom Menace
Star Wars – Revenge of the Sith
Thomas & Friends
