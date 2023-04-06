Large Print:
Hang the moon / Jeannette Walls
Adult Fiction:
Blind spots / Thomas Mullen
Camp Zero / Michelle Min Sterling
Coronation year / Jennifer Robson
Homecoming / Kate Morton
House of cotton / Monica Brashears
Memories of the beach / Kay Correll
Most intriguing lady / Sarah Ferguson
Natural beauty / Ling Ling Huang
Romantic comedy / Curtis Sitteneld
Society of shame / Jane Roper
Soulmate / Sally Hepworth
Star Wars Jedi: battle scars / Sam Maggs
Summer of ‘99 / J. L. Hyde
They do it with mirrors / Agatha Christie
This bird has flown / Susanna Hoffs
Tress of the Emerald Sea / Brandon Sanderson
When in Rome / Sarah Adams
Windswept bay / Irene Hannon
You know her / Meagan Jennett
Adult Non-Fiction:
Am I lying to myself? / Jane Greer
Anxiously attached / Jessica Baum
Built to move / Kelly Starrett
Christendom / P. J. Heather
Fever in the heartland / Timothy Egan
Language of trees / Katie Holten
Let there be art / Rachel Marie Kang
Longest race / Kara Goucher
Murder of Mrs. Buford Pusser / Oakley Dean Baldwin
No sweet without brine / Cynthia Manick
Outdoor cook / America’s Test Kitchen
Teatime discipleship / Sally Clarkson
Untold power / Rebecca Boggs Roberts
Unwinding anxiety / Judson Brewer
Where should we camp next? National parks / Stephanie Puglisi
Wildlife anatomy / Julia Rothman
Wisdom of the bullfrog / William H. McRaven
Juvenile and Young Adult:
39 clues: maze of bones graphic novel / Rick Riordan
A la brava / Kayden Phoenix
Alora, witch princess / Kayden Phoenix
Bandita / Kayden Phoenix
Big tree / Brian Selznick
Blood debt / Terry Benton-Walker
Codex black: fire among the clouds / Camilo Moncada Lozano
Dog diaries: big top bonanza / James Patterson
Forget me not / Alyson Derrick
Global / Eoin Colfer
Grace needs space / Alison Wilgus
Jalisco / Kayden Phoenix
Just Jerry / Jerry Pinkney
Kittens are monsters / Susan Tan
Loquita / Kayden Phoenix
Mighty bite / Nathan Hale
Moth keeper / K. O’Neill
Nic Blake and the remarkables: the manifestor prophecy / Angie Thomas
Night of the squawker / R. L. Stine
Parachute kids / Betty C. Tang
Pug’s new puppy / Kyla May
Punk rock unicorn / Dana Simpson
Ruca / Kayden Phoenix
Santa / Kayden Phoenix
School trip / Jerry Craft
Silver in the bone / Alexandra Bracken
Sister switch / Sarah Mlynowski
Spell bound / F. T. Lukens
Spy camp the graphic novel / Stuart Gibbs
Starless clan / Erin Hunter
Starry henna night / Mitali Banerjee Ruths
Super King Viking land / Thomas Flintham
Time to roll / Jamie Sumner
Twins / Varian Johnson
Welcome to Sparklegrove / Rebecca Elliott
Movies and TV series:
Carriers
Murdoch Mysteries
Notorious Landlady
Sandlot
