Large Print:
“Encore in Death” / J. D. Robb
“Killers of a Certain Age” / Deanna Raybourn
“Killing of Innocents” / Deborah Crombie
Adult Fiction:
“Arch-Conspirator” / Veronica Roth
“Best Served Hot” / Amanda Elliot
“Bookshop Near the Coast” / Kay Correll
“Burner” / Mark Greaney
“Calder at Heart” / Janey Dailey
“Country You Can Leave” / Asale Angel-Ajani
“Destroyer of Worlds” / Matt Ruff
“Every Man a King” / Walter Mosley
“For Her Consideration” / Amy Spalding
“I Have Some Questions For You” / Rebecca Makkai
“In It to Win It” / Sharon C. Cooper
“It’s One of Us” / J. T. Ellison
“Last Kingdom” / Steve Berry
“Librarian of Burned Books” / Brianna Labuskes
“Little Wartime Library” / Kate Thompson
“Lords and Ladies” / Terry Pratchett
“Murder at Haven’s Rock” / Kelley Armstrong
“Scorched Grace” / Margot Douaihy
“Shadow of Perseu” / Claire Heywood
“The One” / John Marrs
“Things We Hide From the Light” / Lucy Score
“Walks Along the Shore” / Kay Correll
“Wilderwomen” / Ruth Emmie Lang
Adult Non-Fiction:
“Africatown” / Nick Tabor
“All My Knotted-Up Life” / Beth Moore
“Criminology for Dummies” / Steven Briggs
“Diary Keepers” / Nina Siegal
“Education of Kendrick Perkins” / Kendrick Perkins
“Emotional Lives of Teenagers” / Lisa Damour
“Generous Meal” / Christine Flynn
“Heal Your Body” / Louise Hay
“iPad for Seniors in Easy Steps” / Nick Vandome
“It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism” / Bernie Sanders
“Java All-in-One for Dummies” / Doug Lowe
“Romaine Wasn’t Built in a Day” / Judith Tschann
“Son of Man” / Charles Martin
“Trust the Plan” / Will Sommer
“Unmasking Autism” / Devon Price
“Walk Through Fire” / Yasmine Ali
“We Should Not Be Friends” / Will Schwalbe
“Wolfish” / Erica Berry
“Young Forever” / Mark Hyman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
“Amazing Journey from Moss to Rain Forests” / Steve Foxe
“Cardboard Kingdom #2: Roar of the Beast” / Chad Sell
“Cat Ninja #4: Welcome to the Burbs” / Matthew Cody
“DC League of Super-Pets: Great Mxy-Up” / Heath Corson
“Double Helix” / Trudi Strain Trueit
“Dragon’s Blood” / Trudi Strain Trueit
“Falcon’s Feather” / Trudi Strain Trueit
“Forbidden Island” / Trudi Strain Trueit
“How do Meerkats Order Pizza?” / Brooke Barker
“Human Kaboom” / Adam Rubin
“Icebreaker” / A. L. Graziadei
“Investigators Agents of S.U.I.T.” / John Patrick Green
“Izzy at the End of the World” / K. A. Reynolds
“Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen” / Isaac Blum
“Little Rock Nine Challenge Segregation” / Myra Faye Turner
“Nebula Secret” / Trudi Strain Trueit
“No Matter the Distance” / Cindy Baldwin
“Ring of Solomon” / Aden Polydoros
“Ruby Bridges Takes Her Seat” / Myra Faye Turner
“Shocking Journey from Comets to Oceans” / B. A. Hoena
“Strange Journey from Bacteria to Blue Whales” / Sara Latta
“Tiger’s Nest” / Trudi Strain Trueit
“Unusual Journey from Pebbles to Continents” / Stephanie True Peters
“What Do We Know About Atlantis?” / Emma Carlson Berne
“What Do We Know About Bigfoot?” / Steven Korte
“What Do We Know About Crop Circles?” / Ben Hubbard
“What Do We Know About the Loch Ness Monster?” / Steven Korte
“Where Darkness Blooms” / Andrea Hannah
“Where is the North Pole?” / Megan Stine
“Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?” / Shelia P. Moses
Movies and TV series:
“Blazing Saddles”
“Call Me Claus”
“Chronicles of Narnia” (BBC 4 film set)
“Knives Out”
“Madea Goes to Jail”
“Major Payne”
“Sword in the Stone”
“Three Men and a Little Lady”
