Large Print:
Beneath the stairs / Jennifer Fawcett
Betrayal in Tombstone / Ray Hogan
Bloomsbury girls / Natalie Jenner
Brannigan’s land / William Johnstone
Deadly shallows / Dani Pettrey
Deadly target / Elizabeth Goddard
Desert fire / Marcia Lynn McClure
Drown her sorrows / Melinda Leigh
Emerald tide / Davis Bunn
Extenuating circumstances / Joyce Carol Oates
Guns between suns / William Colt MacDonald
Guns of Bang Town / Bradford Scott
Heartland skies / Melody Carlson
In the blood / Jack Carr
Justice rider / James Clay
Lady of bones / Carolyn Haines
Liz Taylor ring / Brenda Janowitz
Love and saffron / Kim Fay
Observations by gaslight / Lyndsay Faye
Off the chain / Janice Thompson
Queen of all poisons / BJ Magnami
Record keeper / Charles Martin
Samuel’s return / Susan Lantz Simpson
Sunshine club / Carolyn Brown
Texas Renegade / Walter Tompkins
Wings like a dove / Camille Eide
Adult Fiction:
Bark to the future / Spencer Quinn
Dark and stormy tea / Laura Childs
Family remains / Lisa Jewell
Kiss me / Lexy Timms
Last housewife / Ashley Winstead
Mermaid of Black Conch / Monique Roffey
Our wives under the sea / Julia Armfield
Pilot’s daughter / Meredith Jaeger
Player / Lexy Timms
Rust maidens / Gwendolyn Kiste
Sister friends forever / Kimberla Lawson Roby
Stay awake / Megan Goldin
Tempting sinner / Lexy Timms
Touch me / Lexy Timms
Wager / Lexy Timms
When it falls apart / Catherine Bybee
Adult Non-Fiction:
2 percent way / Myron Rolle
Art of insubordination / Todd B. Kashdan
I’m glad my mom died / Jennette McCurdy
Koshersoul / Michael Twitty
Neuroscience of you / Chantel Spring Prat
Path lit by lightning / David Maraniss
Place to belong / Amber O’Neal Johnston
Swerve or die / Kyle Petty
Teach smarter / Vanessa Levin
You win in the locker room first / Jon Gordon
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Blood like fate / Liselle Sambury
Challenger / Taran Matharu
Champion / Taran Matharu
For black girls like me / Mariama Lockington
Undead truth of us / Briney S. Lewis
What was the March on Washington? / Kathleen Krull
Who was Dr. Seuss? / Janet B. Pascal
Who was Frederick Douglass? / April Jones Prince
Who was Martin Luther King Jr.? / Bonnie Bader
Who was Nelson Mandela? / Pamela Pollack
Who would win battle royale / Jerry Pallotta
Movies and TV series:
Bad Guys
Farewell Amor
Good Lord Bird
Marvelous & the Black Hole
Offseason
Rugrats (2021)
Sons of Anarchy
