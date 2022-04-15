Large Print:
Afraid / Lisa Jackson
All these ashes / James Queally
Chase / Candice Fox
Crimson desert / E. E. Halleran
Dark night / Paige Shelton
Darkest place / Phillip Margolin
Deadly connection / Kathy Harris
Girl during the war / Anita Abriel
Ice cold blue / Susan Page Davis
Jackal / J. R. Ward
Listening still / Anne Griffin
Little bookshop of murder / Maggie Blackburn
Meet me in the margins / Melissa Ferguson
Montana dawn / Caroline Fyffe
Murder at the Mena House / Erica Ruth Neubauer
Night fall / Nancy Mehl
No so innocent bystanders / S. I. Soper
Paris betrayal / James Hannibal
Present danger / Elizabeth Goddard
Saints of Swallow Hill / Donna Everhart
Showdown trail / William Colt MacDonald
Silent sisters / Robert Dugoni
Violent storm / William W. Johnstone
Weather girl / Rachel Lynn Solomon
Adult Fiction:
All he’ll ever need / Loree Lough
All-nighter / Chip Zdarsky
Caretakers / Amanda Bestor-Siegal
Emperor’s wolves / Michelle Sagara
Ghosts / Dolly Alderton
Insomnia / Sarah Pinborough
Killer queens / David Booher
Last dance on the Starlight Pier / Sarah Bird
Marvel voices: Identity / Marvel Comics
Marvel voices: Legacy / Marvel Comics
Mrs. England / Stacey Halls
Nice house on the lake / James Tynion
No-show / Beth O’Leary
Once there were wolves / Charlotte McConaghy
Sacred bridge / Anne Hillerman
Shadow fallen / Sherrilyn Kenyon
Stretcher bearers / Reid Beaman
Summer at the cape / Raeanne Thayne
Take my hand / Dolen Perkins-Valdez
Theatre of marvels / Lianne Dillsworth
Three debts paid / Anne Perry
Unlikely animals / Annie Hartnett
Until leaves fall in Paris / Sarah Sundin
Adult Non-Fiction:
12 principles for raising a child with ADHD / Russell A. Barkley
Bomb shelter / Mary Laura Philpott
Brighter by the day / Robin Roberts
Cosmic calendar / Christopher Renstrom
Fine / Rhea Ewing
Gathering blossoms under fire / Alice Walker
Glucose revolution / Jessie Inchauspe
Growing up Biden / Valerie Biden Owens
I dream of dinner (so you don’t have to) / Ali Slagle
Makhno: Ukrainian freedom fighter / Philippe Thirault
Paradise Falls / Keith O’Brien
Taking charge of ADHD / Russell A. Barkley
Taking charge of adult ADHD / Russell A. Barkley
Winthrop Rockefeller / John A. Kirk
Write for your life / Anna Quindlen
Juvenile and Young Adult:
78-story treehouse / Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
91-story treehouse / Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
Adora and the distance / Marc Bernardin
Cat Kid comic club: on purpose / Dav Pilkey
Dog diaries: dinosaur disaster / James Patterson
Einsteins of Vista Point / Ben Guterson
Extincts: quest for the unicorn / Scott Magoon
Healer and witch / Nancy Werlin
Last kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s hero quest / Max Brallier
Last mapmaker / Christina Soontornvat
Nature lover / Kelly Starling Lyons
Voyage of the Sparrowhawk / Natasha Farrant
What is Juneteenth? / Kirsti Jewel
