Large Print:

Afraid / Lisa Jackson

All these ashes / James Queally

Chase / Candice Fox

Crimson desert / E. E. Halleran

Dark night / Paige Shelton

Darkest place / Phillip Margolin

Deadly connection / Kathy Harris

Girl during the war / Anita Abriel

Ice cold blue / Susan Page Davis

Jackal / J. R. Ward

Listening still / Anne Griffin

Little bookshop of murder / Maggie Blackburn

Meet me in the margins / Melissa Ferguson

Montana dawn / Caroline Fyffe

Murder at the Mena House / Erica Ruth Neubauer

Night fall / Nancy Mehl

No so innocent bystanders / S. I. Soper

Paris betrayal / James Hannibal

Present danger / Elizabeth Goddard

Saints of Swallow Hill / Donna Everhart

Showdown trail / William Colt MacDonald

Silent sisters / Robert Dugoni

Violent storm / William W. Johnstone

Weather girl / Rachel Lynn Solomon

Adult Fiction:

All he’ll ever need / Loree Lough

All-nighter / Chip Zdarsky

Caretakers / Amanda Bestor-Siegal

Emperor’s wolves / Michelle Sagara

Ghosts / Dolly Alderton

Insomnia / Sarah Pinborough

Killer queens / David Booher

Last dance on the Starlight Pier / Sarah Bird

Marvel voices: Identity / Marvel Comics

Marvel voices: Legacy / Marvel Comics

Mrs. England / Stacey Halls

Nice house on the lake / James Tynion

No-show / Beth O’Leary

Once there were wolves / Charlotte McConaghy

Sacred bridge / Anne Hillerman

Shadow fallen / Sherrilyn Kenyon

Stretcher bearers / Reid Beaman

Summer at the cape / Raeanne Thayne

Take my hand / Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Theatre of marvels / Lianne Dillsworth

Three debts paid / Anne Perry

Unlikely animals / Annie Hartnett

Until leaves fall in Paris / Sarah Sundin

Adult Non-Fiction:

12 principles for raising a child with ADHD / Russell A. Barkley

Bomb shelter / Mary Laura Philpott

Brighter by the day / Robin Roberts

Cosmic calendar / Christopher Renstrom

Fine / Rhea Ewing

Gathering blossoms under fire / Alice Walker

Glucose revolution / Jessie Inchauspe

Growing up Biden / Valerie Biden Owens

I dream of dinner (so you don’t have to) / Ali Slagle

Makhno: Ukrainian freedom fighter / Philippe Thirault

Paradise Falls / Keith O’Brien

Taking charge of ADHD / Russell A. Barkley

Taking charge of adult ADHD / Russell A. Barkley

Winthrop Rockefeller / John A. Kirk

Write for your life / Anna Quindlen

Juvenile and Young Adult:

78-story treehouse / Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

91-story treehouse / Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

Adora and the distance / Marc Bernardin

Cat Kid comic club: on purpose / Dav Pilkey

Dog diaries: dinosaur disaster / James Patterson

Einsteins of Vista Point / Ben Guterson

Extincts: quest for the unicorn / Scott Magoon

Healer and witch / Nancy Werlin

Last kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s hero quest / Max Brallier

Last mapmaker / Christina Soontornvat

Nature lover / Kelly Starling Lyons

Voyage of the Sparrowhawk / Natasha Farrant

What is Juneteenth? / Kirsti Jewel

