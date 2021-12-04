Large Print
Autopsy / Patricia Cornwell
Better off dead / Lee Child, Andrew Child
Fear no evil / James Patterson
Adult Fiction
All her little secrets / Wanda M. Morris
Autopsy / Patricia Cornwell
Becoming / Nora Roberts
Cape Fear / John D. MacDonald
Certain appeal / Vanessa King
City of mist / Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Dark harmony / Laura Thalassa
Dava Shastri’s last day / Kirthana Ramisetti
Eight perfect hours / Lia Louis
Emperor of evening stars / Laura Thalassa
Fear no evil / James Patterson
Flying angels / Danielle Steel
Fortune favors the dead / Stephen Spotswood
Go tell the bees that I am gone / Diana Gabaldon
Harsh times / Mario Vargas Llosa
Hello transcriber / Hannah Morrissey
Herd / Andrea Bartz
History of wild places / Shea Ernshaw
Jade legacy / Fonda Lee
Leviathan falls / James S. A. Corey
Midnight lock / Jeffery Deaver
Nanny dearest / Flora Collins
Oddball / Sarah Andersen
Postmistress of Paris / Meg Waite Clayton
Power of the dog / Thomas Savage
Royal flush / Rhys Bowen
Sisters Sweet / Elizabeth Weiss
Small things like these / Claire Keegan
So we lie / Willow Rose
Someone perfect / Mary Balogh
Song of Roland / translated by Dorothy Sayers
True crime story / Joseph Knox
Veiled throne / Ken Liu
Wicked widow / Beatriz Williams
Wish you were here / Jodi Picoult
Yuletide cold case cover-up / Jessica Patch
Adult Non-Fiction
All about me / Mel Brooks
Atlas of the heart / Brene Brown
Avatar: the last airbender official cookbook / Jenny Dorsey
Bake for all seasons / Great British Baking Show bakers
Big boards for families / Sandy Coughlin
Black history book / DK
Broken horses / Brandi Carlile
Brothers & wives / Christopher Andersen
Cheryl Day’s treasury of Southern baking / Cheryl Day
Chicken Little the sky isn’t falling / Erica Komisar
Cozy white cottage seasons / Liz Marie Galvan
Crochet colorwork made easy / Claire Goodale
Dressmakers of Auschwitz / Lucy Adlington
Dwyane / Dwyane Wade
Eat like a human / Bill Schindler
Garden city / John Mark Comer
Greatest gambling story ever told / Mark Paul
Grist / Abra Berens
Jesus I know / Kathie Lee Gifford
Messy minimalism / Rachelle Crawford
Paleo lunches and breakfasts on the go / Diana Rodgers
Pursuit of God / A.W. Tozer
Rise and run / Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky
Sex cult nun / Faith Jones
These precious days / Ann Patchett
Treasures of the Mexican table / Pati Jinich
Up & down / Gerry L. Watson
Vegan at times / Jessica Seinfeld
Watercolor in nature / Rosalie Haizlett
Way of the superior man / David Deida
Woke parenting / Faith G. Harper
Juvenile and Young Adult
Cat Kid comic club: perpectives / Dav Pilkey
City of the dead / James Patterson
Creepy cat / Cotton Valent
Cytonic / Brandon Sanderson
Den of wolves / Jordan Quinn
Fowl twins get what they deserve / Eoin Colfer
Genius camp / Chris Grabenstein
Girls of fate and fury / Natasha Ngan
Hecate the witch / Joan Holub
How to build LEGO cars / Nate Dias
How to build LEGO houses / Jessica Farrell
Minecraft blockopedia / Mojang Ab
Revolution in our time / Kekla Magoon
Snake falls to earth / Darcie Little Badger
Stuntboy, in the meantime / Jason Reynolds
Tale as tall as Jacob / Samantha Edwards
You’ll be the death of me / Karen McManus
Movies and TV series
Adventure Time
Bad News Bears
Bambi
Batman – Mask of the Phantasm
Batman Returns
Beauty and the Beast
Big Trees
Cat O 9 Tails
Cellular
Complete Kolchak
Country Girl
Crow
Green Knight
Halloween II
Haunting of Bly Manor
Infinity Train
Last Unicorn
Last Word
LEGO Movie
Lord of the Rings Trilogy – Extended Editions
Loving
Madea Gets a Job
Marksman
Nice Guys
Pirates of the Caribbean 1
Pirates of the Caribbean 2
Robotech
Sofia the First – Enchanted Forest
Sofie the First – Secret Library
Stillwater
Transporter – Refueled
