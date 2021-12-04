Large Print

Autopsy / Patricia Cornwell

Better off dead / Lee Child, Andrew Child

Fear no evil / James Patterson

Adult Fiction

All her little secrets / Wanda M. Morris

Becoming / Nora Roberts

Cape Fear / John D. MacDonald

Certain appeal / Vanessa King

City of mist / Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Dark harmony / Laura Thalassa

Dava Shastri’s last day / Kirthana Ramisetti

Eight perfect hours / Lia Louis

Emperor of evening stars / Laura Thalassa

Flying angels / Danielle Steel

Fortune favors the dead / Stephen Spotswood

Go tell the bees that I am gone / Diana Gabaldon

Harsh times / Mario Vargas Llosa

Hello transcriber / Hannah Morrissey

Herd / Andrea Bartz

History of wild places / Shea Ernshaw

Jade legacy / Fonda Lee

Leviathan falls / James S. A. Corey

Midnight lock / Jeffery Deaver

Nanny dearest / Flora Collins

Oddball / Sarah Andersen

Postmistress of Paris / Meg Waite Clayton

Power of the dog / Thomas Savage

Royal flush / Rhys Bowen

Sisters Sweet / Elizabeth Weiss

Small things like these / Claire Keegan

So we lie / Willow Rose

Someone perfect / Mary Balogh

Song of Roland / translated by Dorothy Sayers

True crime story / Joseph Knox

Veiled throne / Ken Liu

Wicked widow / Beatriz Williams

Wish you were here / Jodi Picoult

Yuletide cold case cover-up / Jessica Patch

Adult Non-Fiction

All about me / Mel Brooks

Atlas of the heart / Brene Brown

Avatar: the last airbender official cookbook / Jenny Dorsey

Bake for all seasons / Great British Baking Show bakers

Big boards for families / Sandy Coughlin

Black history book / DK

Broken horses / Brandi Carlile

Brothers & wives / Christopher Andersen

Cheryl Day’s treasury of Southern baking / Cheryl Day

Chicken Little the sky isn’t falling / Erica Komisar

Cozy white cottage seasons / Liz Marie Galvan

Crochet colorwork made easy / Claire Goodale

Dressmakers of Auschwitz / Lucy Adlington

Dwyane / Dwyane Wade

Eat like a human / Bill Schindler

Garden city / John Mark Comer

Greatest gambling story ever told / Mark Paul

Grist / Abra Berens

Jesus I know / Kathie Lee Gifford

Messy minimalism / Rachelle Crawford

Paleo lunches and breakfasts on the go / Diana Rodgers

Pursuit of God / A.W. Tozer

Rise and run / Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky

Sex cult nun / Faith Jones

These precious days / Ann Patchett

Treasures of the Mexican table / Pati Jinich

Up & down / Gerry L. Watson

Vegan at times / Jessica Seinfeld

Watercolor in nature / Rosalie Haizlett

Way of the superior man / David Deida

Woke parenting / Faith G. Harper

Juvenile and Young Adult

Cat Kid comic club: perpectives / Dav Pilkey

City of the dead / James Patterson

Creepy cat / Cotton Valent

Cytonic / Brandon Sanderson

Den of wolves / Jordan Quinn

Fowl twins get what they deserve / Eoin Colfer

Genius camp / Chris Grabenstein

Girls of fate and fury / Natasha Ngan

Hecate the witch / Joan Holub

How to build LEGO cars / Nate Dias

How to build LEGO houses / Jessica Farrell

Minecraft blockopedia / Mojang Ab

Revolution in our time / Kekla Magoon

Snake falls to earth / Darcie Little Badger

Stuntboy, in the meantime / Jason Reynolds

Tale as tall as Jacob / Samantha Edwards

You’ll be the death of me / Karen McManus

Movies and TV series

Adventure Time

Bad News Bears

Bambi

Batman – Mask of the Phantasm

Batman Returns

Beauty and the Beast

Big Trees

Cat O 9 Tails

Cellular

Complete Kolchak

Country Girl

Crow

Green Knight

Halloween II

Haunting of Bly Manor

Infinity Train

Last Unicorn

Last Word

LEGO Movie

Lord of the Rings Trilogy – Extended Editions

Loving

Madea Gets a Job

Marksman

Nice Guys

Pirates of the Caribbean 1

Pirates of the Caribbean 2

Robotech

Sofia the First – Enchanted Forest

Sofie the First – Secret Library

Stillwater

Transporter – Refueled

