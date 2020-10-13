Large Print:

Troubles in paradise / Elin Hilderbrand

Adult Fiction:

Cardiff, by the Sea / Joyce Carol Oates

Confessions on ihe 7:45 / Lisa Unger

Deadly Distance / L. T. Ryan

Each of Us Killers / Jenny Bhatt

Elsewhere / Dean Koontz

Forever by Your Side / Tracie Peterson

Her Daughter’s Cry / M. M. Chouinard

Her Secret Song / Mary Connealy

Insatiable / Emily Kimelman

Invisible Life of Addie Larue / V. E. Schwab

Irish Country Welcome / Patrick Taylor

Leave the World Behind / Rumaan Alam

Magic Lessons / Alice Hoffman

Murder Creek / Donna Ball

New Wilderness / Diane Cook

Point of Danger / Irene Hannon

Searcher / Tana French

Spoiler Alert / Olivia Dade

String of Glass / Emily Kimelman

Taken to the Grave / M. M. Chouinard

Troubles in Paradise / Elin Hilderbrand

Wild Winter Swan / Gregory Maguire

Adult Non-Fiction:

Didn’t See That Coming / Rachel Hollis

Guinness World Records 2021

How to Fly (in Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) / Barbara Kingsolver

Humans / Brandon Stanton

Is This Anything? / Jerry Seinfeld

Keto Diet / Josh Axe

Man Who Ate Too Much / John Birdsall

Modern Comfort Food / Ina Garten

She Come By It Natural / Sarah Smarsh

Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World / Fareed Zakaria

Times I Knew I Was Gay / Eleanor Crewes

Trust / Pete Buttigieg

Worthy / Elyse Fitzpatrick

Zealot and The Emancipator / H. W. Brands

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Apple / Eric Gansworth

Becoming Muhammad Ali / James Patterson

Cat Ninja / Matthew Cody

Champion of the Titan Games / Brandon Mull

Class Act / Jerry Craft

Eventide / Sarah Goodman

Every Color of Light / Hiroshi Osada

Fortress of the Stone Dragon / Tracey West

Hush / Dylan Farrow

Inheritance games / Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Lives of saints / Leigh Bardugo

Magic of the mirror / Geronimo Stilton

My friend Slappy / R. L. Stine

Penultimate quest / Lars Brown

Princess in Black and the Giant Problem / Shannon Hale

Return of the Thief / Megan Whalen Turner

Spy school revolution / Stuart Gibbs

Tower of Nero / Rick Riordan

Tristan Strong Destroys the World / Kwame Mbalia

Truly Madly Royally / Debbie Rigaud

Audiobooks:

Killing Crazy Horse / Bill O’Reilly

Movies and TV series:

Alvin & the Chipmunks – The Squeakquel

Babe

Baby Mama

Bumblebee

Cat in the Hat

Charlie’s Angels – Full Throttle

Chronicle

Enough

Fourth Kind

Grown Ups 2

Heat

House with a Clock in its Walls

James & the Giant Peach

Jerry Maguire

Lovely Bones

McFarland, USA

Mighty Heart

Obsessed

Pitch Perfect 2

San Andreas

Scooby-Doo Meets Batman

Snowman

Spy Kids 2

Stargirl

That 70s Show

This Boy’s Life

Thomas the Tank Engine – The Magic Railroad

Thomas the Tank Engine – Ultimate Christmas

Women

