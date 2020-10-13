Large Print:
Troubles in paradise / Elin Hilderbrand
Adult Fiction:
Cardiff, by the Sea / Joyce Carol Oates
Confessions on ihe 7:45 / Lisa Unger
Deadly Distance / L. T. Ryan
Each of Us Killers / Jenny Bhatt
Elsewhere / Dean Koontz
Forever by Your Side / Tracie Peterson
Her Daughter’s Cry / M. M. Chouinard
Her Secret Song / Mary Connealy
Insatiable / Emily Kimelman
Invisible Life of Addie Larue / V. E. Schwab
Irish Country Welcome / Patrick Taylor
Leave the World Behind / Rumaan Alam
Magic Lessons / Alice Hoffman
Murder Creek / Donna Ball
New Wilderness / Diane Cook
Point of Danger / Irene Hannon
Searcher / Tana French
Spoiler Alert / Olivia Dade
String of Glass / Emily Kimelman
Taken to the Grave / M. M. Chouinard
Wild Winter Swan / Gregory Maguire
Adult Non-Fiction:
Didn’t See That Coming / Rachel Hollis
Guinness World Records 2021
How to Fly (in Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) / Barbara Kingsolver
Humans / Brandon Stanton
Is This Anything? / Jerry Seinfeld
Keto Diet / Josh Axe
Man Who Ate Too Much / John Birdsall
Modern Comfort Food / Ina Garten
She Come By It Natural / Sarah Smarsh
Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World / Fareed Zakaria
Times I Knew I Was Gay / Eleanor Crewes
Trust / Pete Buttigieg
Worthy / Elyse Fitzpatrick
Zealot and The Emancipator / H. W. Brands
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Apple / Eric Gansworth
Becoming Muhammad Ali / James Patterson
Cat Ninja / Matthew Cody
Champion of the Titan Games / Brandon Mull
Class Act / Jerry Craft
Eventide / Sarah Goodman
Every Color of Light / Hiroshi Osada
Fortress of the Stone Dragon / Tracey West
Hush / Dylan Farrow
Inheritance games / Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Lives of saints / Leigh Bardugo
Magic of the mirror / Geronimo Stilton
My friend Slappy / R. L. Stine
Penultimate quest / Lars Brown
Princess in Black and the Giant Problem / Shannon Hale
Return of the Thief / Megan Whalen Turner
Spy school revolution / Stuart Gibbs
Tower of Nero / Rick Riordan
Tristan Strong Destroys the World / Kwame Mbalia
Truly Madly Royally / Debbie Rigaud
Audiobooks:
Killing Crazy Horse / Bill O’Reilly
Movies and TV series:
Alvin & the Chipmunks – The Squeakquel
Babe
Baby Mama
Bumblebee
Cat in the Hat
Charlie’s Angels – Full Throttle
Chronicle
Enough
Fourth Kind
Grown Ups 2
Heat
House with a Clock in its Walls
James & the Giant Peach
Jerry Maguire
Lovely Bones
McFarland, USA
Mighty Heart
Obsessed
Pitch Perfect 2
San Andreas
Scooby-Doo Meets Batman
Snowman
Spy Kids 2
Stargirl
That 70s Show
This Boy’s Life
Thomas the Tank Engine – The Magic Railroad
Thomas the Tank Engine – Ultimate Christmas
Women
